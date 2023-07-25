Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Photos of Daughters Enjoying Scenic Vacation with Mom Maria Shriver

The "Good Night, Sister" author shares her two daughters — Eloise and Lyla — with husband Chris Pratt

By Hannah Sacks
Published on July 25, 2023 01:39PM EDT
katherine schwarzenegger kids vacation
Photo:

Katherine Schwarzenegger/Instagram

Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt is sharing a glimpse into her picturesque vacation with her two girls.

On Monday, the Good Night, Sister author, 33, posted a carousel of photos to her Instagram that featured her two daughters, Eloise, 13 months, and Lyla, 2. In the first photo, the two walk down the street as they hold hands.

In others, daughter Eloise looks out across a body of water, the two girls play in an empty, inflatable pool — while adorably matching in little pink hats — and enjoy a boat ride with grandmother Maria Shriver, 67. "Mountains and friendship," Schwarzenegger Pratt wrote in the caption.

Schwarzenegger Pratt shares her two daughters with husband Chris Pratt. The two have been married since 2019.

For the Fourth of July this year, the family of four spent the holiday riding on a boat and decorating star-shaped cookies. In a carousel of photos shared to her Instagram, Schwarzenegger Pratt posted photos of her and her husband while on a boat, her daughter as she decorated a star-shaped cookie with patriotic colors and a photo of herself with her two daughters as they took in their scenic view.

"4th of July done right 🎇," she captioned the photos.

In May, the mom of two shared snaps of her daughters and her husband as they spent time with family. The post contained 10 photos, including one of Pratt holding a turtle, another of Lyla looking at the sunset and one of Schwarzenegger Pratt holding Eloise while taking in a scenic view of mountains, trees and water in the distance.

"Nature, jenga and family ♥️," Schwarzenegger Pratt captioned the post.

The author's dad, Arnold, 75, recently spoke to PEOPLE about how proud he is of his daughter. At the premiere of his new Netflix series Fubar in May, the actor opened up about what it’s been like to watch Schwarzenegger Pratt become a mother.

“It's nice to see your kids having kids themselves and to watch this new dimension,” Schwarzenegger told PEOPLE exclusively. “You see them growing up and you see them going to school and getting smart and getting their degrees, getting their jobs and all this, but now seeing them be a parent? It's fantastic. It's really great.”

He went on to say how much he enjoys spending time with Schwarzenegger Pratt and her kids. “I just love when she [Katherine] comes over to my house or when I go over there, but most of the time she comes to my house because I have all the animals," he said. "The grandchildren love the animals. I have a pig so now they want to come over there and feed the pig all the time, hang out with the little pig.” 

