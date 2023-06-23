Katherine Schwarzenegger Says She Was 'Mortified' When Dad Arnold Dropped Her Off at School in Hummer

Katherine Schwarzenegger recalls begging her famous dad as a kid, "Can we please just take the minivan?"

Published on June 23, 2023 01:52PM EDT
Arnold Schwarzenegger made school drop-off unique for daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt.

On an episode of SiriusXM’s The Nikki and Brie Show, the eldest of Arnold's five children, 33-year-old Katherine, recalled how the actor would drop her off at school growing up.

Co-host Nikki Garcia asked, "How was it for you growing up and, like, you had the most badass dad ever; to have someone so buff and strong and then, like, literally the Terminator! Did that faze you at all as a kid?"

"I remember the only time really realizing like, 'Okay, this is different,' because my dad would drop us off at school in a Hummer that had no windows, no doors and no roof, and I was mortified," said Katherine.

"He would pull up to carpool and I was, 'Can you please drop me off down the street? Please, I'm so embarrassed. Can we please just take the minivan? Like, this is not my vibe. I just don't like this at all,' " she recalled.

Katherine added, "That was really like the only time that I felt like, 'Okay, something here is different.' And then as I got older, the boys in my grade became much more interested in my dad. That was the time where I was like, 'Okay, this is different for me.' "

Today, Katherine shares two daughters (Eloise Christina, 13 months, and Lyla Maria, 2½) with husband Chris Pratt, who also has 10-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Arnold, 75, had four kids with ex-wife Maria Shriver: Katherine, Christina, 31, Patrick, 29, and Christopher, 25. He's also dad to son Joseph Baena, 25.

In the recent Netflix docuseries, now streaming, called Arnold, the actor recalled how fatherhood changed him: "Becoming a father is a whole new ball game. People talk about it a lot but you have no understanding what they’re talking about."

"When Katherine was born, there were tears running down my eyes. I was just so emotional about this life that I have just created with Maria and you realize this is a whole other world," he recalled. "It was staggering, what joy they brought to us.”

At the premiere of his series FUBAR in May, Arnold told PEOPLE what it’s been like to watch Katherine become a mom.

"It's nice to see your kids having kids themselves and to watch this new dimension,” he said. "You see them growing up and you see them going to school and getting smart and getting their degrees, getting their jobs and all this, but now seeing them be a parent? It's fantastic. It's really great."

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Christina Schwarzenegger attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's "FUBAR" at The Grove
From left: Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Christina Schwarzenegger in May.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"I just love when [Katherine] comes over to my house or when I go over there, but most of the time she comes to my house because I have all the animals," he added. "The grandchildren love the animals. I have a pig, so now they want to come over there and feed the pig all the time, hang out with the little pig."

Arnold added, "It's really fun to watch and hang out with her now and to see the way she'll react to the kids because she is so great with them."

New episodes of SiriusXM’s The Nikki and Brie Show drop Wednesdays on the SXM App and on all podcast platforms.

