Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Rare Photos of Husband Chris Pratt and Their Daughters

"Nature, jenga and family ♥️," the author, 33, captioned the post

By Mary Elizabeth Andriotis
Published on May 31, 2023 04:45 PM
katherine schwarzenegger chris pratt
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt. Photo:

Getty; katherine schwarzenegger / instagram

Katherine Schwarzenegger is enjoying life as a mom of two.

The author, 33, took to Instagram Wednesday to share some snaps of daughters Eloise, 1, and Lyla, 2, and husband Chris Pratt, 43, as well as other family members and friends.

"Nature, jenga and family ♥️," Schwarzenegger Pratt captioned the post.

Her post features 10 photos, including one of Pratt holding a turtle, another of Lyla looking at the sunset and one of Schwarzenegger Pratt holding Eloise while taking in a scenic view of mountains, trees and water in the distance.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

katherine schwarzenegger chris pratt family
Katherine Schwarzenegger.

katherine schwarzenegger / instagram

The mom of two recently took to her Instagram to wish daughter Eloise a happy first birthday, writing, "And just like that, she’s 1! What a year and what a blessing she is. My little smiley baby that made me a mama of two girls. She’s pure joy, fun and happiness. She’s keeping up with her sister and having a blast. I can’t believe she’s already 1 🥹! I love you Eloise! ♥️🙏🌺"

In the accompanying photo, Schwarzenegger Pratt and Eloise are sporting matching lilac-and-white dresses as the mom of two held the birthday girl.

Schwarzenegger Pratt's dad, Arnold, 75, recently spoke to PEOPLE about how proud he is of his daughter.

katherine schwarzenegger chris pratt family
Katherine Schwarzenegger's kids.

katherine schwarzenegger / instagram

At the premiere of his new Netflix series Fubar earlier this month, the actor opened up about what it’s been like to watch Schwarzenegger Pratt become a mother.

“It's nice to see your kids having kids themselves and to watch this new dimension,” Schwarzenegger told PEOPLE exclusively. “You see them growing up and you see them going to school and getting smart and getting their degrees, getting their jobs and all this, but now seeing them be a parent? It's fantastic. It's really great.”

He went on to say how much he enjoys spending time with Katherine and her kids. “I just love when she [Katherine] comes over to my house or when I go over there, but most of the time she comes to my house because I have all the animals," he said. "The grandchildren love the animals. I have a pig so now they want to come over there and feed the pig all the time, hang out with the little pig.” 

Related Articles
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Arnold Schwarzenegger arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "FUBAR" at The Grove on May 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Says It’s ‘Fantastic’ to See Daughter Katherine Become a Mother (Exclusive)
https://www.instagram.com/p/CshOLCrSj9c/. Katherine Schwarzenegger/Instagram
Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrates Daughter Eloise's First Birthday: 'My Little Smiley Baby'
Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrates Mother's Day by Honoring Her Mom, Maria Shriver
Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrates Mother's Day by Honoring Her Mom, Maria Shriver
katherine schwarzenegger
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Celebrate Easter with Their Kids
Chris Pratt attends Marvel Studios "Thor: Love And Thunder" Los Angeles Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on June 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Chris Pratt's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Chris Pratt
Chris Pratt Explains How His Experience Raising Daughters Is Different Than Being Dad to Son Jack
Chris Pratt attends the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 World Premiere
Chris Pratt Hopes Son Will 'Finally Think I'm Cool' After Seeing 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' (Exclusive)
Chris Pratt (L) and US writer Katherine Schwarzenegger arrive for Universal Studios' Super Nintendo World celebration event
Chris Pratt Says He Met Katherine Schwarzenegger When He Was 'Struggling and Felt Really Broken'
katherine schwarzenegger
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Adorable New Photo with Daughters Lyla and Eloise
Chris Pratt Celebrates 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Success with Family Getaway, Bible Verse: 'Thank You'
Chris Pratt Celebrates 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Success with Family Trip: 'Unbelievably Grateful'
Chris Pratt (L) and US writer Katherine Schwarzenegger arrive for Universal Studios' Super Nintendo World celebration event
Chris Pratt and Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt Enjoy 'Awesome' Outing at Super Nintendo World
Katherine Schwarzenegger/Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CjQJMdjLuiU/. Chris Pratt
Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Sweet Photos with Chris Pratt and Their Daughters on Nature Walk
Arnold Schwarzenegger and his family
Arnold Schwarzenegger's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Chris Pratt and son Jack
Chris Pratt Says Son Jack, 10, 'Freaked Out' Seeing Dad in 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' (Exclusive)
Katherine Schwarzenegger Talks Leaning on Others as a Working Mom
Katherine Schwarzenegger Says She Doesn't Want to 'Do It All On My Own' as a Working Mom
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 22: Chris Pratt attends the "The Terminal List" Los Angeles Premiere at DGA Theater Complex on June 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpit-9cPSWc/ prattprattpratt Verified We would be nothing if it weren’t for the women in our lives. From my wife, my mom and sister to all the incredible women on my team who hold it down everyday. Congrats to @katherineschwarzenegger @mariashriver & Christina on their Changemaker award. Their dedication to social change is inspiring. Tag an inspiring woman in your life and show them some love. #InternationalWomensDay Edited · 3h
Chris Pratt Celebrates Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, Mother-in-Law Maria Shriver on International Women's Day