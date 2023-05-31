Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Rare Photos of Husband Chris Pratt and Their Daughters

Katherine Schwarzenegger is enjoying life as a mom of two.

The author, 33, took to Instagram Wednesday to share some snaps of daughters Eloise, 1, and Lyla, 2, and husband Chris Pratt, 43, as well as other family members and friends.

"Nature, jenga and family ♥️," Schwarzenegger Pratt captioned the post.

Her post features 10 photos, including one of Pratt holding a turtle, another of Lyla looking at the sunset and one of Schwarzenegger Pratt holding Eloise while taking in a scenic view of mountains, trees and water in the distance.



Katherine Schwarzenegger. katherine schwarzenegger / instagram

The mom of two recently took to her Instagram to wish daughter Eloise a happy first birthday, writing, "And just like that, she’s 1! What a year and what a blessing she is. My little smiley baby that made me a mama of two girls. She’s pure joy, fun and happiness. She’s keeping up with her sister and having a blast. I can’t believe she’s already 1 🥹! I love you Eloise! ♥️🙏🌺"

In the accompanying photo, Schwarzenegger Pratt and Eloise are sporting matching lilac-and-white dresses as the mom of two held the birthday girl.



Schwarzenegger Pratt's dad, Arnold, 75, recently spoke to PEOPLE about how proud he is of his daughter.

Katherine Schwarzenegger's kids. katherine schwarzenegger / instagram

At the premiere of his new Netflix series Fubar earlier this month, the actor opened up about what it’s been like to watch Schwarzenegger Pratt become a mother.

“It's nice to see your kids having kids themselves and to watch this new dimension,” Schwarzenegger told PEOPLE exclusively. “You see them growing up and you see them going to school and getting smart and getting their degrees, getting their jobs and all this, but now seeing them be a parent? It's fantastic. It's really great.”

He went on to say how much he enjoys spending time with Katherine and her kids. “I just love when she [Katherine] comes over to my house or when I go over there, but most of the time she comes to my house because I have all the animals," he said. "The grandchildren love the animals. I have a pig so now they want to come over there and feed the pig all the time, hang out with the little pig.”