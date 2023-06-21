Katherine Schwarzenegger Celebrates Husband Chris Pratt's Birthday: 'We Love You Like Crazy'

Katherine Schwarzenegger is sure Chris Pratt is gearing up for his "best year yet."

On Wednesday, Schwarzenegger, 33, celebrated husband Pratt's 44th birthday with a gallery of photos on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to my love angel face @prattprattpratt! So fitting the sun is shining in LA today (for the first time in months) because you’re a burst of sunshine in all of our lives and we love you like crazy!" she wrote in the caption.

"This will be your best year yet! I love you and love celebrating you! Happy happy!!" she added.

Earlier this month, the couple celebrated four years of marriage by returning to the Montecito, California, location where they held their wedding.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor honored Schwarzenegger's birthday in December by writing on Instagram, "Join me in wishing my sweet Katherine a Happy Birthday! The kids and I are grateful to have you. You’re such a blessing to everyone around you. We love you!"

They share daughters Eloise Christina, 13 months, and Lyla Maria, 2½, plus Pratt has son Jack, 10, with his ex-wife Anna Faris.

On Sunday, Schwarzenegger paid tribute to Pratt and her movie-star dad Arnold Schwarzenegger by sharing a photo of the two men smiling together. She wrote with the snapshot, "Happy fathers to day to these guys! We love you a big one!"

While celebrating their anniversary last year, Pratt called his wife "strong, gorgeous, smart, lovely, organized, tough, kind [and] compassionate."

"I'm a lucky man. God is so good," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "The kids and I are so grateful to have you. You do so much to better our lives. Thank you. I love you. We love you!"

At the same time, she wrote in a tribute to Pratt that he is the "best husband, partner, and father ever."

"I love you more every day and feel so lucky to live life with you," wrote Schwarzenegger at the time. "... You make me laugh, feel so loved and supported, you fix everything, you're the best postpartum caretaker —making me soups every night — and to watch you love me and our family is the greatest joy."

