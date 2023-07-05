Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt Celebrate Fourth of July 'Done Right' with Their Kids

The couple celebrated Independence Day with star-shaped cookies and a boat ride

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared on BuzzFeed, Entertainment Weekly, and LittleThings.
People Editorial Guidelines
and Hannah Sacks
Updated on July 5, 2023 01:42PM EDT
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger 4th of July
Photo:

Katherine Schwarzenegger/Insatgram

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt had fun making memories with their kids on Fourth of July.

The Good Night, Sister author, 33, and the Super Mario Bros. Movie actor, 43, spent the national holiday riding on a boat and decorating star-shaped cookies with daughters Eloise, 13 months, and Lyla, 2.

In a carousel of photos shared to her Instagram on Wednesday, Schwarzenegger posted photos of her and her husband while on a boat, her daughter as she decorated a star-shaped cookie with patriotic colors and a photo of herself with her two daughters as they took in their scenic view.

"4th of July done right 🎇," she captioned the photos.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CmH6-dTPkeE/ prattprattpratt Verified Join me in wishing my sweet Katherine a Happy Birthday! The kids and I are grateful to have you. Youâre such a blessing to everyone around you. We love you! 1h
Chris Pratt/Instagram

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 actor took a break from his daddy duties to speak exclusively with PEOPLE on the red carpet of the film's premiere in April.

When asked whether or not he's achieved cool points as a dad to son Jack, 10, for reprising his lead role as Star-Lord, he responded, "No, not yet. Not yet. I'm hoping after tonight, he'll finally think I'm cool."

"Actually, [Jack's] here with me tonight. He's one of my dates tonight," added Pratt, who also brought his wife along for the event at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Chris Pratt and Jack
Katherine Schwarzenegger Instagram

Pratt also described what it's like being a girl dad to his two daughters.

"Eloise is just starting to pull herself up. She's crawling around. She's saying, 'Dada.' She loves my guitar," he revealed. "Lyla's very, very sweet," he continued of his older daughter.

In April, the family of four celebrated Easter together by sharing a couple adorable photos to Katherine's Instagram. "Easter of love, family, sisters and some firsts for little one," she captioned the series, which included photos of her kids enjoying an oceanside location, complete with a dip in a seaside swimming pool.

