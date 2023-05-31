Katharine McPhee Debuts a Brand New Chin-Grazing Bob — See Her Hair Transformation!

The star has a new 'do just in time for summer

By Zizi Strater
Published on May 31, 2023 01:17 PM
Katharine McPhee Foster Debuted a Brand New Blond-ish Bob
Photo:

Instagram/katharinefoster;Raymond Hall/GC Images

New hair, same Kat!

Katharine McPhee just took to Instagram to debut a hair change just in time for summer.

The American Idol runner-up, 39, snapped a single selfie for her nearly 1 million followers while in the car to show off her new 'do: a chin-length bob with streaks of blonde creating an ombré effect on her dark brown hair.

In the pic, she has her head tilted to the side to show off the swooping nature of the chop, pairing the new look with sleek black sunnies, a cheetah print T-shirt, brown textured dress shirt, sparkly scarlet nails and gold necklaces from her own KMF jewelry brand.

Her haircut is a stark difference from her last hairstyle, which was just below her shoulders, a tad darker and with fewer streaks of blonde noticeable.

The Scorpion star captioned the selfie, "New haircut, same classic @kmfjewelry necklace ✨."

Fans loved the new look on the star, leaving notes complimenting her hair and jewelry. "Absolutely LOVE it, Kat, your new haircut is looking fire, and it goes great with the @kmfjewelry necklace!🔥❤️," one person wrote, while another user wrote, "Love how fearless you are when it comes to your hair! 🥰."

Her jewelry, which was a highlight of the post and caption, is part of her bling brand she launched in November of last year.

She opened up to PEOPLE about her "secret passion" in November 2022, saying, "It's been something that has lived in my brain for a long time."

Though jewelry was something she loved for years, she never thought of it as something she would pursue beyond a hobby until she was connected with Ray Manzella through her good friend and businessman Greg Renker.

"I had never had a conversation with anybody, other than my own brain, about having a jewelry line," she recalled. "I just always thought, 'Oh, this would be so fun. I'd love to do something like this, but I'll just stick to going to jewelry stores and living out my jewelry dreams that way.'"

Katharine McPhee arrives at the 9th Annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on April 15, 2023

However, during the pandemic when she was locked at home, she started thinking about the possibility of having jewelry of her own.

She told PEOPLE, "I really had time to think about things and send pictures back and forth with the designer and design stuff myself — even though I'm not a very good drawer." 

McPhee said that watching all the pieces come together was "so thrilling."

"It's just kind of wild when you can look back at the beginning and kind of see where you are and then where you want to go," she said.

