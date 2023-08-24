Katharine McPhee and David Foster Perform Together for First Time Since Nanny's Death

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are performing together again.

McPhee has returned to the stage for a duet with Erich Bergen — while her husband played the piano — after leaving the David Foster & Friends Asia Tour 2023 early due to the death of her and Foster's nanny earlier this month.

In a carousel of videos posted by Bergen on Instagram Tuesday, he and McPhee performed while Foster played on piano. Two of the videos Bergen posted featured the trio performing with others, while another video showed Bergen singing alongside a group of male singers.

Although none of the videos had sound, in an Instagram Story Bergen also posted of the performance, he and McPhee are heard duetting to the classic Frankie Valli song, “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.” McPhee, 39, smiled as she sang alongside her husband and fellow singer, 73, wearing a white satin minidress and sporting her new signature blonde bob.

“Singing Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons songs in Italy just seems appropriate. So great to perform with my friends @davidfoster @katharinefoster and @thelondonessentials,” Bergen captioned his carousel.



All three wore white for the performance, which appeared to be for an event in Italy, as Bergen's post tagged the location in his post as Villa Rufolo, a villa in the southern Italian town of Ravello.

It also looked to have been McPhee and Foster’s first time performing together since the American Idol alum announced that they had experienced a “horrible tragedy” in their family on Aug. 11.

David Foster and Katharine McPhee attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In a statement on Instagram at the time, McPhee said she would miss the couple's remaining shows on their joint tour in Jakarta, Indonesia to return home to deal with the “tragedy.”

She wrote, "Dearest Jakarta fans, It's with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final 2 shows of our Asia run. David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family."

Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all," the former American Idol alum continued, signing the statement, "Love, Katharine."

Katharine McPhee and David Foster perform on stage during PNE Winter Fair at Pacific Coliseum on December 14, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Andrew Chin/Getty Images

Shortly after her announcement, sources told PEOPLE her departure from the tour was tied to the sudden death of the nanny to Rennie David, her and Foster's 2-year-old son.



The couple's tour is currently scheduled to resume on Nov. 1 at the Andiamo Celebrity Showroom in Warren Michigan on Nov. 1. Foster and McPhee had originally planned to take a three-month break from touring following their concerts in Jakarta.

Foster went on with the final two performances of the tour, which were scheduled at Jakarta’s Sentul International Convention Centre, according to details posted on his website at the time.