Katharine McPhee Cancels 2 Shows in Asia amid 'Horrible Tragedy' in Her and Husband David Foster's Family

Katharine McPhee is cutting her performances in Asia short.

The Smash! alum, 39, announced on her Instagram Friday that she would miss the final two shows of the David Foster & Friends Asia Tour 2023 — where she has been performing as a special guest alongside husband David Foster — in order to return home to deal with a family “tragedy.”

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce that I have to miss our final two shows of our Asia run,” she wrote in a note addressed to Jakarta fans.

“David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family,” she continued, though she didn’t give specific details about what had occurred.

Katharine McPhee's note to Jakarta fans on Instagram. Katharine Foster/Instagram

McPhee concluded the statement saying,“Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return someday and perform for you all.”

Several of the singer’s friends shared well wishes, including Masked Singer judge Nicole Scherzinger who wrote, “Sending my love and prayers for your family 🙏🏽❤️.” Linda Thompson, who was previously married to to Foster also commented, “Sending you and David love, & hoping that everything is OK🙏🏻💜.” Amanda Kloots also wrote, “Sending you loads of love. I’m thinking of you guys.”

Foster, 73, will continue performing on the final two concerts of the Asia tour, which are scheduled in Jakarta’s Sentul International Convention Centre on Friday, Aug. 11 and Saturday, Aug. 12, according to details listed on website as of Friday morning.

David Foster and Katharine McPhee attend the 2023 Gateway Celebrity Fight Night at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa on April 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

Following the Jakarta performance, the pair were set to take a three month break from the tour before continuing performances in the U.S., starting with a show at the Andiamo Celebrity Showroom in Warren Michigan on Nov. 1.

PEOPLE has reached out to Katharine and David Foster's representatives for further comment.

Foster and McPhee share 2-year-old son Rennie David, though it is unclear if the couple took their child with them on tour. In October, the pair raved about their son’s newfound music abilities to Entertainment Tonight.

The "Over It" singer previously shared two sweet videos on her Instagram Story of Rennie playing with different instruments around the house in August last year. First, little Rennie was seen behind a piano, banging on different keys, then tapping away on an electronic drum pad.

"It makes sense that he'd be musical," McPhee told the outlet. "He's certainly obsessed with the drums! Or imaginary drums, for that matter."

However, Foster added that their son is too "young" for them to know if he'd follow in their footsteps in the music industry.

"When you look at somebody like [athletes] Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf, their kids are very talented... but they're not tennis players, so we don't know," he said.