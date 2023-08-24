Katharine McPhee and David Foster Perform Together for First Time Since Nanny's Death

Actor and singer Erich Bergen shared new videos of the couple performing "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" with him at an event

By
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman profile headshot.
Kimberlee Speakman
Kimberlee Speakman is a digital writer at PEOPLE. She has been working at PEOPLE since 2022. Her work has previously appeared in Forbes and she has also worked in broadcast television as a reporter for Hawaii-based news station KHON2 News.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 24, 2023 09:21AM EDT
David Foster, Katharine McPhee Find Your Light Foundation's Celebration for Arts Education
Photo:

Jennifer Katzman/Shutterstock

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are performing together again.

McPhee, 39, has returned to the stage for a duet with Erich Bergen — while her husband played the piano — after leaving the David Foster & Friends Asia Tour 2023 early due to the death of her and Foster's nanny earlier this month.

In a carousel of videos posted by Bergen on Instagram Tuesday, he and McPhee performed while Foster played on piano. Two of the videos Bergen posted featured the trio performing with others, while another video showed Bergen singing alongside a group of male singers.

Although none of the videos had sound, in an Instagram Story Bergen also posted of the performance, he and McPhee are heard duetting to the classic Frankie Valli song, “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.” McPhee smiled as she sang alongside her husband and fellow singer, wearing a white satin minidress and sporting her new signature blonde bob.

“Singing Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons songs in Italy just seems appropriate. So great to perform with my friends @davidfoster @katharinefoster and @thelondonessentials,” Bergen captioned his carousel.

All three wore white for the performance, which appeared to be for an event in Italy, as Bergen's post tagged the location in his post as Villa Rufolo, a villa in the southern Italian town of Ravello.

It also looked to have been McPhee and Foster’s first time performing together since the American Idol alum announced that they had experienced a “horrible tragedy” in their family on Aug. 11.

David Foster and Katharine McPhee attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones
David Foster and Katharine McPhee attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In a statement on Instagram at the time, McPhee said she would miss the couple's remaining shows on their joint tour in Jakarta, Indonesia to return home to deal with the “tragedy.”

She wrote, "Dearest Jakarta fans, It's with heavy heart I announce I have to miss our final 2 shows of our Asia run. David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all," the former American Idol alum continued, signing the statement, "Love, Katharine."

Katharine McPhee and David Foster perform on stage during PNE Winter Fair
Katharine McPhee and David Foster perform on stage during PNE Winter Fair at Pacific Coliseum on December 14, 2022 in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Andrew Chin/Getty Images

Shortly after her announcement, sources told PEOPLE her departure from the tour was tied to the sudden death of the nanny to Rennie David, her and Foster's 2-year-old son.

The couple's tour is currently scheduled to resume on Nov. 1 at the Andiamo Celebrity Showroom in Warren Michigan on Nov. 1. Foster and McPhee had originally planned to take a three-month break from touring following their concerts in Jakarta.

Foster went on with the final two performances of the tour, which were scheduled at Jakarta’s Sentul International Convention Centre, according to details posted on his website at the time.

Related Articles
Lizzo attends the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023
Lizzo Plans to Sue Backup Dancers for 'Malicious Prosecution' in Response to Harassment Lawsuit
50 Cent Says He's Jealous of Drake Having Bras Thrown at Him on Stage: 'I Need to Feel Special'
50 Cent Says He Wants to Have Bras Thrown at Him on Stage Like Drake: 'I Need to Feel Special'
Sophie Allison Soccer Mommy
Soccer Mommy Releases Sweet Cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘I’m Only Me When I’m with You’
Zendaya Wants to Keep Tom Holland Relationship Private but Also 'Live My Life and Love the Person I Love'
Zendaya Opens Up About Performing at Coachella: 'Being Onstage Is Really the Worst'
Drake Recalls Hanging Out with the Late Kobe Bryant and Lil Wayne During His First LA Trip
Drake Recalls Meeting Late Kobe Bryant on Lil Wayne's Tour Bus During His First LA Trip: 'I'll Never Forget'
Scooter Braun
Why Are Scooter Braun and His Artists Parting Ways? Everything We Know
Taylor Swift Grammy Awards 05 02 23
Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' Debuts in Amazon Series 'Wilderness': Listen
Beyonce performing Renaissance MetLife New Jersey 07 29 23
Beyoncé Shares 'Birthday Wish' for Fans Attending Renaissance World Tour During 'Virgo Season'
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Spend Date Night at Drake Concert: 'Young Love'
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Spend Date Night at Drake Concert: 'Young Love'
Selena Gomez and Kim Cattrall
Selena Gomez Uses 'Sex and the City' Audio to Tease New Song and Kim Cattrall Approves
Diddy, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd
Diddy Announces First Solo Album in Years with Trailer Featuring Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and More Stars
Guns N'Roses
Chrissie Hynde Joined Guns N' Roses Onstage for a Killer Performance of 'Bad Obsession' — Watch!
Britney Spears, Madonna
Madonna Kept Infamous 2003 VMAs Kiss with Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera Confidential Before Show: Report
Anitta, D-Nice and Sofia Carson Join 2023 Global Citizen Festival Lineup
Anitta, D-Nice, Sofia Carson Join 2023 Global Citizen Festival Lineup, Headlined by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lauryn Hill
Demi Lovato and Karol G
Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin and Stray Kids Revealed as 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Performers
Lauryn Hill
Lauryn Hill Announces Co-Headlining Tour with Reunited Fugees Ahead of Pras Michel's Sentencing