Kate Walsh Gives the TikTok Aging Filter’s Results a Hilarious ‘Hard No’: Watch

"I still look like I drank all night and licked a salt wheel after I made my newspaper shavings,” the 'Grey's Anatomy' star said

By
David Chiu
David Chiu
David Chiu is a digital news writer for PEOPLE. A former PEOPLE intern from 2007 to 2008, he has been writing about news and entertainment for over 10 years.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 27, 2023 01:50PM EDT
Kate Walsh Gives the TikTok Aging Filterâs Results a Hilarious âHard Noâ
Kate Walsh tries out TikTok's aging filter. Photo:

katewalsh/TikTok

Kate Walsh is apparently not a fan of TikTok’s aging filter.

In a humorous clip that she posted Tuesday on the popular video social media platform, the Grey’s Anatomy star tried out the feature and wasn’t all that impressed. 

The clip, which has garnered over 180,000 likes as of Thursday morning, is split into two screens, with what she appears to look like with the aging filter on top and her current appearance below.

The filter on the top reveals prominent wrinkles on her forehead and sags under her eyes, with Walsh reacting with skepticism. “Um, no, Hard no! Also, powder. What happens? I get old, sad and I’m really shiny." 

“Does my nose look like that?” she later asks as she tilts her head in the footage. 

Kate Walsh Gives the TikTok Aging Filterâs Results a Hilarious âHard Noâ
Kate Walsh tried TikTok's aging filter.

katewalsh/TikTok

“Let me try to look happier,” Walsh says and then smiles in front of the camera. “No, I still look like I drank all night and licked a salt wheel after I made my newspaper shavings.”

The Emily in Paris actress ends her TikTok with a laugh: “This is crazy!”

Her verdict: "This one is a hard no from me. Won’t catch me licking any salt wheels any time soon…#agedfilter"

Walsh is not the only celebrity who has tinkered with the social media platform’s aging filter. Courteney Cox recently experimented with it and was blown away by the results

“Woah! How many more years is this?” the Friends star asks in the clip, while an off-screen voice answered, “two.”

“Two? Oh f---,” Cox reacts as the video cut out. 

She offered words of wisdom in the footage’s caption: “Stay in the moment!”

However, Kim Kardashian had a more positive reaction while using the filter in a TikTok that the reality TV star shared featuring herself and her daughter North West.

Teasing her hair and playing to the camera, she says with a laugh, “I look gorgeous!”

Then North enters the frame seeing herself currently and in the future with the feature. "You don't look any older. How is that possible?" her mother tells her, to which North replies, “No I look older.”

In March, Walsh reprised her role as Addison Montgomery when she returned to the long-running ABC series Grey’s Anatomy. That same month, she Instragrammed a pic featuring herself and her fiancé Andrew Nixon from Sydney, Australia, with the caption, "Hey Sydney, yer cute. 🥰 Love, Kate & Andrew.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last year, Walsh spoke to PEOPLE about several of her beauty essentials, including hydrating eye drops and a lash-enhancing serum. "I love anything that is about wellness and aging not just gracefully, but in a healthy way,” she said.

Related Articles
Kylie Jenner Addresses Rumors She's Been Hooking Up With Best Friend Anastasia Karanikolaou
Kylie Jenner Addresses Rumors She's Been Hooking Up with Bestie Stassie Karanikolaou
Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle at The 2023 ESPYS
Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios 'Never Became Official' and 'Have Kept Things Casual,' Says Source
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Says She's 'Living in a Barbie World' as She Shows Off All Pink Outfit
Florence Pugh posted a funny Instagram photo where she compares her short hair to her flowers.
Florence Pugh Pokes Fun at Her Short Hair by Comparing It to 'Spikey Flowers'
Kim kardashian arriving at the stadium in Osaka to watch the game Al Nassr vs PSG
Kim Kardashian Steps Out with a Super Rare Hermès Handbag Worth Upwards of $300K
75 Hard Challenge
Mom Hospitalized After Drinking a Gallon of Water a Day for '75 Hard' Fitness Challenge
Ryan Gossling's "I am Kenough" hoodie went viral after it was featured in the Barbie movie â and you can buy it online!
You, Too, Can Be ‘Kenough’ with a Sweatshirt Just Like Ryan Gosling’s in ‘Barbie’
Kendall Jenner Calvin Klein
Kendall Jenner Strips Down for Sexy New Calvin Klein Photo Shoot
Teen Ansley Martin âEmpowered by All the Loveâ from Viral Videos About Her Skin Condition.
Nashville Teen with Rare Skin Condition Uses Humor About Her 'Poopy Leg' in TikToks to Raise Awareness (Exclusive)
Victoria Beckham attends the Saint-Laurent Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show; Victoria Beckham Wears Cartoon-Style Yellow Crocs Boots
Victoria Beckham Steps Out in MSCHF's Cartoon-Style Yellow Crocs Boots
Kim Kardashian bikini instagram 07 25 23
Kim Kardashian Jokes About Family Ruining Her Bikini Photos: ‘Can’t a Girl Get a Good Solo Pic’
Blake Lively Met Gala 2022
Blake Lively Jumps Over Ropes at Kensington Palace to Fix Display of Her 2022 Met Gala Dress
Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Says She 'Didn't Use Enough Sunscreen' After Brutal Sunburn
Heidi Klum's Daughter Leni Says She 'Didn't Use Enough Sunscreen' After Brutal Sunburn
Gigi Hadid is pictured for the first time after her arrest in the US Virgin Islands. The 28 year old American model who was pictured flying out at JFK wore a beige crop top paired with distressed denim jeans and red Converse high top sneakers.
Gigi Hadid Photographed in Public for the First Time Since Her Arrest
Kylie Jenner Mugler H&M Los Angeles Celebration,
Kylie Jenner Expresses Regret Over Cosmetic Surgery — Including Getting Her Breasts Done
Kourtney Kardashian Boohoo By Kourtney Kardashian Barker show, Front Row, Spring Summer 2023,
Kourtney Kardashian on Why She 'Loved' Backlash on Sustainable BooHoo Collab: 'I'm in a Position to Shine a Light'