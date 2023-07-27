Kate Walsh Gives the TikTok Aging Filter’s Results a Hilarious ‘Hard No’: Watch

Kate Walsh is apparently not a fan of TikTok’s aging filter.

In a humorous clip that she posted Tuesday on the popular video social media platform, the Grey’s Anatomy star tried out the feature and wasn’t all that impressed.

The clip, which has garnered over 180,000 likes as of Thursday morning, is split into two screens, with what she appears to look like with the aging filter on top and her current appearance below.

The filter on the top reveals prominent wrinkles on her forehead and sags under her eyes, with Walsh reacting with skepticism. “Um, no, Hard no! Also, powder. What happens? I get old, sad and I’m really shiny."

“Does my nose look like that?” she later asks as she tilts her head in the footage.

Kate Walsh tried TikTok's aging filter. katewalsh/TikTok

“Let me try to look happier,” Walsh says and then smiles in front of the camera. “No, I still look like I drank all night and licked a salt wheel after I made my newspaper shavings.”

The Emily in Paris actress ends her TikTok with a laugh: “This is crazy!”

Her verdict: "This one is a hard no from me. Won’t catch me licking any salt wheels any time soon…#agedfilter"



Walsh is not the only celebrity who has tinkered with the social media platform’s aging filter. Courteney Cox recently experimented with it and was blown away by the results.

“Woah! How many more years is this?” the Friends star asks in the clip, while an off-screen voice answered, “two.”

“Two? Oh f---,” Cox reacts as the video cut out.

She offered words of wisdom in the footage’s caption: “Stay in the moment!”

However, Kim Kardashian had a more positive reaction while using the filter in a TikTok that the reality TV star shared featuring herself and her daughter North West.

Teasing her hair and playing to the camera, she says with a laugh, “I look gorgeous!”

Then North enters the frame seeing herself currently and in the future with the feature. "You don't look any older. How is that possible?" her mother tells her, to which North replies, “No I look older.”

In March, Walsh reprised her role as Addison Montgomery when she returned to the long-running ABC series Grey’s Anatomy. That same month, she Instragrammed a pic featuring herself and her fiancé Andrew Nixon from Sydney, Australia, with the caption, "Hey Sydney, yer cute. 🥰 Love, Kate & Andrew.”

Last year, Walsh spoke to PEOPLE about several of her beauty essentials, including hydrating eye drops and a lash-enhancing serum. "I love anything that is about wellness and aging not just gracefully, but in a healthy way,” she said.

