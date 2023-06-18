We’re on the cusp of officially entering the gloriously hot season, a time that is packed full of beach trips, weekend getaways, weddings, and all kinds of warm-weather events. All those summer plans call for summery styles, and that includes your accessories. And no brand does bags and wallets quite like Kate Spade.



Having the perfect tote, purse, wristlet, or wallet to keep things organized while you’re on the go is a savvy move. And who doesn’t want to whip out a bag or wallet that is a bright color or has a pretty floral print that just demands to be used in the warmer months? Kate Spade is having a sale right now, and so many summer-ready bags, along with wallets and wristlets, are marked down.



Plus, to make the deals sweeter, sale items are, well, even more, discounted. Until June 27, shoppers can add the discount code SOEXTRA at checkout for an additional 40 percent off.

We rounded up some of the best purse and wallet styles from the Kate Spade sale section you don’t want to miss out on. Read on and add the items that catch your eye to your virtual cart to get in on the discounts.

Kate Spade Bags on Sale

There are all kinds of gorgeous Kate Spade bags discounted right now, from crossbodies to totes. Got a beach trip coming up? This striped green canvas tote bag with a long strap drop is the ideal size for stowing all the beach day essentials. Stash sunblock, a pair of sunglasses, a Kindle, a phone, a water bottle, and maybe even a few snacks in this tote before soaking up some rays.

One shopper described it as “sleek, modern, and has tons of room!” It also makes a handy farmers market bag — and it’s way more fashionable (and sustainable!) than a plastic grocery bag.

Kate Spade

Buy It! Kate Spade Market Cabana Canvas Medium Tote, $82.20 with code SOEXTRA (orig. $228); katespade.com



Or maybe you’re flying to an exotic destination this summer and need the perfect backpack to take with you. In that case, grab the Hudson Large Backpack in this dreamy caramel-colored hue. It has a zip-around closure along and a padded laptop compartment to get you stylishly through the TSA line. It’ll even hold current models of the iPhone and iPad, a binder, and your 13-inch laptop.

Kate Spade

Buy It! Kate Spade Hudson Large Backpack, $193.20 with code SOEXTRA (orig. $358); katespade.com



Of course, whatever your summer plans are, a crossbody bag is a style you’ll want to have in the rotation. This perfectly-sized crossbody comes in three hues: a summery shade of aptly-named Romaine, a pale pink, and a deep red.



It has a generously lengthy 22-inch strap drop, and the bag, although looks small, still has plenty of room: It can fit an iPhone and has two interior pockets, a zip-top close, and an exterior pocket. So, you can rest assured the bag can beautifully hold everything you need for a day of sightseeing. (There’s a reason more than one shopper has called it the perfect size.)

Kate Spade

Buy It! Kate Spade Knott Small Crossbody, $123 with code SOEXTRA (orig. $228); katespade.com



Of course, if you want something a bit larger, check out the Gramercy medium bucket bag. It can be carried as a shoulder bag or as a crossbody, thanks to a detachable strap. It, too, is made of the lush pebbled leather the brand is known for and even has a microsuede lining. The best part? You can snag it for $167, a solid 58 percent off its full price.

Kate Spade

Buy It! Kate Spade Gramercy Medium Bucket Bag, $167.40 with code SOEXTRA (orig. $398); katespade.com



Kate Spade Wallets and Wristlets on Sale

Wallets and wristlets are double-discounted now, too. This continental wallet has all the classic features of the iconic wallet design, but with a delightful twist thanks to the fruit embellishments on the front of this pale pink beauty.



It can hold up to 12 credit cards and has three slip pockets to neatly organize receipts and all those loyalty punch cards. “Adorable summer wallet!” wrote one shopper.

Kate Spade

Buy It! Kate Spade Tini Embellished Zip-around Continental Wallet, $75.60 with code SOEXTRA (orig. $210); katespade.com



Need a better way to keep track of your travel rewards credit cards? Embrace your wild side with the zebra embossed cardholder, which has four exterior slots and one central slot. Tuck it right into your crossbody for an easy and gorgeous way to travel light this summer. Right now, it’s only $33.

Kate Spade

Buy It! Kate Spade Morgan Zebra Embossed Cardholder, $33 with code SOEXTRA (orig. $78); katespade.com



Credit cards aren’t the only things that benefit from a little more organization. Stash your keys in this petite key pouch, and you’ll never have to frantically search the depths of your handbag again. The sale price of $45 seems like a steal to avoid that momentary panic of thinking you lost your keys.

Kate Spade

Buy It! Kate Spade Spade Flower Monogram Coated Canvas Key Pouch, $45 with code SOEXTRA (orig. $88); katespade.com



With so many hot deals on Kate Spade bags and wallets right now, you’re going to want to spend your weekend wisely — finding your new go-to summer accessories. Keep scrolling for more of our favorite picks.

Kate Spade

Buy It! Kate Spade Morgan Flower Bed Embossed Double-zip Dome Crossbody, $114 with code SOEXTRA (orig. $238); katespade.com



Kate Spade

Buy It! Kate Spade Spade Flower Jacquard Stripe Medium Belt Bag, $104.40 with code SOEXTRA (orig. $248); katespade.com



Kate Spade

Buy It! Kate Spade Morgan Rose Garden Gusseted Wristlet, $41.40 with code SOEXTRA (orig. $98); katespade.com



