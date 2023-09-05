Designer Anine Bing has had Kate Moss on her mood boards since she launched her eponymous brand in 2012. And now, after more than a decade of serving as the “unofficial face” of the LA-based label, Moss is starring in the Fall and Winter 2023 campaigns.



“Kate Moss has always been such an inspiration for me and for the brand. She is such an icon and embodies timeless beauty and iconic style,” says Bing.

For her part, the British supermodel, who was a fan of the brand's last campaign with Irina [Shayk], said she “happily” accepted Bing’s offer to work together.

Exclusive BTS Imagery of Kate Moss and Anine Bing Fashion Collaboration. Chris Colls

The Fall and Winter campaign images, captured by famed fashion photographer Chris Colls, feature Moss in ‘90s-inspired silhouettes. “It was a great day,” Moss, 49, says of the shoot.

“The atmosphere on set was really calm, the clothes were a perfect fit and they had everything under control, the dream job.” (Fun fact: Moss “always” has The Rolling Stones on her playlist when she’s working.)

Kate Moss and Anine Bing Fashion Collaboration. Chris Colls

Of all the pieces she modeled, Moss, who describes Anine Bing clothes as “essential, timeless [and] classic with an edge,” says her favorites from the new collection are the “soft and luxurious” leather items.

“I also took home the high-waisted denim flares from the shoot, as they were the perfect fit,” Moss adds. She’s also a fan of the brand's “Remy” pants (launching in November), which she says remind her of the low-waisted leather style she “lived in” years ago.

Kate Moss and Anine Bing Pose Together for Their Fashion Collaboration. Chris Colls

While this campaign is the first time Moss is partnering with the brand, her likeness appeared on a sweatshirt Bing created in April 2021 as part of a capsule collection with photographer Terry O’Neill. The limited-edition style was a best-seller.

To celebrate the Fall 2023 campaign, the brand is launching a new version with a photograph of Moss by Chris Colls (available in Anine Bing stores on September 5 and on aninebing.com on September 19).

Anine Bing Fall 2023 Kate Moss Sweatshirt. Courtesy of Anine Bing

Moss also inspired a new handbag (it’s named the “Kate”) that goes on sale in November for $700. “It’s perfect for the day when I am doing meetings and appointments, you can take everything you need,” she says.

Anine Bing Fall 2023 Bag. Chris Colls

Like her namesake bag, Moss says the key to building the ultimate wardrobe is to invest in “things that you go back to time and time again and [that] don’t feel dated."

For her own closet, that means her collection of band T-shirts which she pairs with skinny jeans and ankle boots for “the ultimate rock 'n' roll inspired look” and bias cut silk dresses. “You can’t beat it for a night out. It’s timeless and flattering.”

Kate Moss and Anine Bing Fashion Collaboration. Chris Colls

But the number one secret to Moss’ iconic “off-duty model” style is that she always dresses for herself. “I haven’t ever really followed trends, I prefer to choose what I wear based on where I’m going and how I’m feeling.”

And her advice to women trying to find their own style is to do the same. “Make sure you feel confident and comfortable in what you wear, I love to see style individuality– make choices that work for you.”

