Kate Middleton's Photo Just Won an 'Oscar of the Magazine World' — Featuring a Royal Subject!

Kate Middleton’s portrait of Queen Camilla has added an accolade to her royal résumé!

On Wednesday, the Professional Publishers Association (PPA) of the U.K. announced that the Princess of Wales’ picture of Queen Camilla that covered British magazine Country Life last summer won Cover of the Year at the PPA Awards. The magazine celebrated the news with an Instagram tribute and gave a shoutout to Princess Kate.

“We're thrilled to announce that Country Life has won the Cover of the Year title at the PPA Awards, the 'Oscars' of the magazine world. The winning cover was this one from the 13 July 2022 issue, which was guest-edited by Her Majesty The Queen while she was Duchess of Cornwall,” the team wrote, reposting the prizewinning cover. “We owe a huge debt of gratitude to all who voted — it's the only award voted for directly by readers — and also, of course, to HRH Catherine, Princess of Wales, who took the photograph!”

According to a comment from the judges on the PPA site, Camilla's cover became the fastest-selling issue in Country Life history.



“Not only did the cover help sell more magazines, boost engagement on social media and clicks to the website, it’s a perfect snapshot of what was in fact a compelling and gritty issue,” the statement said.

Last summer, Camilla was invited to guest edit a special edition of the weekly magazine in honor of her 75th birthday on July 17. In a touching twist, she asked Kate, 41, to take her portrait for the cover! Prince William’s wife studied art history in college and has described herself as an “enthusiastic amateur photographer." In addition to her prestigious patronage of the Royal Photographic Society (which was passed down from Queen Elizabeth!), Kate often takes the official birthday portraits of her three kids — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton travel by carriage at Trooping the Colour in 2022. Samir Hussein/WireImage

According to The Telegraph, when it came time to discuss cover image options, Country Life editor Mark Hedges asked the then-Duchess of Cornwall if she had any thoughts.

"She immediately replied, 'Oh, I'd quite like Catherine to do it,' " Hedges recalled. "I spent the next three or four minutes desperately racking my brains trying to think of a professional photographer called Catherine. Then suddenly I grasped what she meant — one of the most amazing things that could happen," he said. “I found it one of the easier things to nod my head at."



Camilla invited Kate to take her picture at Ray Mill House, her private home in Wiltshire and wore a blue and white floral dress with coordinating cardigan. King Charles’ wife was all smiles in the shot chosen for the cover, which showed her sitting on a bench with a basket of pelargoniums ready for planting. The passionate gardener looked completely content at her cherished country home.

At the time, Clarence House also released (and Country Life reposted) a behind-the-scenes snap of Kate at work behind the camera — totally focused with her hair in a ponytail and a camera in hand.

