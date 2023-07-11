Kate Middleton Serves Wimbledon Fashion! See the Princess of Wales' Best Courtside Looks of All Time

While it’s all about the action on the grass court, Princess Kate certainly brings her A-game to her Wimbledon wardrobe – inspiring a look back at her best looks.

The Princess of Wales, 41, is a frequent fixture at the prestigious tennis tournament and sports some of her most timeless summer style in the stands. The avid tennis player has attended the Grand Slam competition almost every year since marrying Prince William in 2011, and Queen Elizabeth named her patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2016.

Wimbledon might draw some of the world’s best tennis players, but Kate Middleton ’s summer style deserves its own round of applause!

01 of 15 2023 Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon in 2023. Karwai Tang/WireImage Princess Kate was all smiles during her Wimbledon debut in 2023, wearing a mint green Balmain blazer with white pleated skirt and coordinating heels. It was likely no coincidence that her jacket perfectly matched the same shade in her official umbrella when the skies opened up for a summer shower!

02 of 15 2022 Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon in 2022. Karwai Tang/WireImage Kate popped in polka dots at Wimbledon in 2022, reaching for navy tea-length dress with white polka dots and a sailor-style collar by Alessandra Rich and white cap-toe slingback pumps. She and Prince William also surprised spectators with a special guest — their son, Prince George!

03 of 15 2022 Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon in 2022. Visionhaus/Getty As patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Princess Kate has the honor of passing out trophies to the winners — and another look last year was prizeworthy itself! Kate was unmissable in a short-sleeve yellow tea-length dress with bow detail and white heels when she presented the Venus Rosewater Dish to Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, winner of the women's singles final.

04 of 15 2022 Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon in 2022. Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Polka dots might have officially become one of Kate's style signatures last year, but can you spot her other must-have accessory? In addition to her trophy-distributing duties, the sporty royal also wears a purple and green bow pin at Wimbledon for her position as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club! Kate served a royal rewear at her first Wimbledon event of the season in 2022, slipping into a blue and white polka dot belted dress by Alessandra Rich at a Platinum Jubilee event for Queen Elizabeth weeks before. In a full-circle moment, the conscientious choice even heeded Wimbledon's sustainable theme.

05 of 15 2021 Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon in 2021. Karwai Tang/WireImage) The Duchess of Cambridge, as she was known at the time, reached for green at the tennis tournament in 2021 after Wimbledon was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kate chose a winning combo for her return to the grass court — a short-sleeve dress with full skirt and white heels.

06 of 15 2021 Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon in 2021. Karwai Tang/WireImage The royal added a must-have accessory into her Wimbledon wardrobe in 2021 — a floral face mask. The PPE matched her pale pink belted dress from Beulah London, which she wore for the men’s singles final with her dad, Michael Middleton.

07 of 15 2019 Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon in 2019. Karwai Tang/Getty Kate looked effortless in a short sleeve, light blue tea-length Emilia Wickstead dress with tan ankle strap heels for a prize ceremony in 2019. Elsewhere during the tournament, the royal went viral for her animated reactions – including excitement, shock and joy! — during the men’s singles final that pitted Roger Federer against Novak Djokovic.

08 of 15 2019 Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Pippa Middleton attend Wimbledon in 2019. The tennis superfan attended Wimbledon in 2019 with two VIPs — Meghan Markle and her sister, Pippa Middleton. Kate wore a fitted deep green dress with gold buttons by Dolce & Gabbana dress that was not only a rewear from a 2016 royal tour in Canada but also matched her special patron pin.

09 of 15 2018 Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle attend Wimbledon in 2018. Shutterstock The Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex attended Wimbledon for the first time together in 2018. Kate sported a white and black polka dot dress by Jenny Packham while Meghan was California cool in a blue and white striped shirt with white trousers. Though the tennis tournament fell two months after Meghan’s royal wedding to Prince Harry, the former Suits star was no stranger to Wimbledon! In his groundbreaking memoir Spare, published in January, the Duke of Sussex opened up about how he and Meghan serendipitously connected for the first time while she was in London to watch her friend Serena Williams compete there in 2016.

10 of 15 2017 Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon in 2017. Karwai Tang/WireImage Kate was bright in white at Wimbledon in 2017, cheering on the competition in a poppy-print dress by Ted Baker.



11 of 15 2016 Kate Middleton and Prince William attends Wimbledon in 2016. GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Proving that patterns never go out of summer style, Kate chose a cream midi dress with whimsical print by Alexander McQueen (the house behind her 2011 wedding gown) for the big event in 2016.

12 of 15 2016 Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon in 2016. Karwai Tang/WireImage In another royal rewear, Kate sported a yellow dress that she previously wore in Australia in 2014 plus sunglasses.

13 of 15 2014 Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon in 2014. Karwai Tang/WireImage Kate wasn't able to attend Wimbledon in 2013, as she was just a few weeks away from giving birth to Prince George. She was back the following year in classic summer style, sporting a favorite white eyelet dress that she had previously worn on a tour of Australia and New Zealand. Bonus points for the breezy straw clutch!

14 of 15 2012 Kate Middleton and Prince William attends Wimbledon in 2012. Clive Rose/Getty Seeing double! Kate made her first royal repeat at Wimbledon in a sailor-style Alexander McQueen sweater dress for her second year in the royal box with William.