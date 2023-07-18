Queen of Green! See Kate Middleton's 3 Color-Coordinated Wimbledon Outfits — and Why She Picked the Hue

The Princess of Wales may have chosen green to match her go-to accessory at Wimbledon

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Editor, Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

Published on July 18, 2023 10:55AM EDT
Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Kate Middleton's fashion at Wimbledon 2023. Photo:

Karwai Tang/WireImage; CameraSport via Getty Images

While players at Wimbledon are required to wear white, Kate Middleton choose a different color for all three of her 2023 appearances at the tennis tournament: green!

Princess Kate, 41, made her first outing of the year at Wimbledon on July 4 to watch some of the early rounds both from the Royal Box at Centre Court as well as some of the up-and-coming talent on the outer courts. For her debut at the event as the Princess of Wales (a title she was designated in September upon the death of Queen Elizabeth and King Charles' accession to the throne) at the event, she sported a mint green blazer with statement buttons by Balmain with a pleated white skirt and coordinating accessories.

The look drew many comparisons to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, who was a fan of midi skirts featuring pleats as well as oversized jackets and sweaters.

RELATED: Kate Middleton's Royal Style: Every Outfit Worn by the Princess of Wales in 2023...So Far

Catherine, Princess of Wales is seen during day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 4, 2023
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales attends Wimbledon on July 4.

CameraSport via Getty Images

Princess Kate returned to Wimbledon for the ladies singles final on July 14. She stuck to a similar ensemble as her previous tennis outing: a Self-Portrait dress with short sleeves, a waist-defining belt and a pleated midi skirt. Rather than mint, Kate opted for a lime green reminiscent of a tennis ball!

When the Princess of Wales headed down to Centre Court to present Marketa Vondrousova with the winner's trophy, part of her role as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, she gave an even better look at her head-to-toe look.

And in the stands, Kate got a better look at the action sporting Victoria Beckham sunglasses.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 15, 2023
Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon on July 15.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

RELATED: Kate Middleton Was Greeted by a Young Fan at Wimbledon in the Sweetest Way: 'Hi, Princess!'

For the final day of Wimbledon, Kate brought along some family members: her husband Prince William, their eldest son Prince George and their daughter Princess Charlotte.

Sticking to the green theme, the princess rocked a Roland Mouret dress in an emerald shade.

Catherine, Princess of Wales on Centre Court to present Carlos Alcaraz with the Wimbledon gentlemen's singles trophy during day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023
Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon on July 16.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

But green wasn't the only thing all three of her outfits had in common at Wimbledon. For each appearance, Princess Kate accessorized with a bow tie pin representing her role with the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The pin features the club's official colors — purple and dark green — and is perhaps the inspiration behind Kate's green streak.

The pin has been a staple of Kate's Wimbledon wardrobe since she took over the patronage from Queen Elizabeth in 2016.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive in the Royal Box on Centre Court during day nine of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 5, 2022 in London, England.
Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon 2022. Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty

In past years, however, the pin has not defined her outfit's color choice. The royal has worn green on multiple tennis occasions before — but also yellow, blue polka dots, pink, white and more.

The club's green and purple colors also appear on the hats that are handed out in the Royal Box on especially hot and sunny days. Although hats are typically discouraged in the exclusive seating area because they block the views of other guests, exceptions to the rule are made — and Kate even brought her own headpiece during a summer 2022 outing.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the the Wimbledon Women's Singles Final at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2022 in London, England.
Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon 2022.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

RELATED: Kate Middleton Serves Wimbledon Fashion! See the Princess of Wales' Best Courtside Looks of All Time

Although Kate wore green for the men's final on Sunday, her family coordinated in blue. Prince William wore a blue shirt and tie, matching with Prince George in a similar ensemble. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte sported a blue dress — and statement sunglasses! — for her Wimbledon debut.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final
Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William at Wimbledon 2023.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
