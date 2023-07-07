Kate Middleton Goes Viral at Wimbledon! See the Princess of Wales' Focused Fan Moment

The Princess of Wales recently flexed her tennis skills with friend and tennis legend Roger Federer before joining him at the Royal Box at Wimbledon

Published on July 7, 2023 10:30AM EDT
Catherine, Princess of Wales alongside Deborah Jevans and Laura Robson watching Katie Boulter in action against Daria Saville on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 4, 2023 in London, England.
Kate Middleton attends the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 4. Photo:

Zac Goodwin - Pool/Getty

 Kate Middleton was in the zone from her spot in the stands at Wimbledon!

The Princess of Wales, 41, was a totally focused spectator on the second day of the prestigious tennis tournament at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Tuesday. As seen in a now-viral video shared to TikTok by Wimbledon, Princess Kate turned her head left and right to follow the action on one of the outer courts, her gaze perfectly synced with those around her.

“All eyes on me 🎾,” the clip, which has over a million views, was playfully captioned.

Kate is an avid tennis player and has served as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since 2016 — a royal role with some fun perks! The Princess of Wales wears an exclusive green and purple bow tie pin to Wimbledon to signify her special position (which was passed down from Queen Elizabeth) and has the honor of handing out trophies to the winners.

For her Wimbledon debut on Tuesday, the Princess of Wales wore a mint green Balmain blazer with white pleated skirt and coordinating heels. It was likely no coincidence that her jacket perfectly matched the same shade in her official Wimbledon umbrella when it started to rain!

Deborah Jevans, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Laura Robson shelter under an umbrella as rain stops play on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 04, 2023 in London, England.
Kate Middleton attends the Wimbledon Tennis Championships on July 4.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Princess Kate typically kicks off her visits to the Grand Slam tournament with early-round games featuring up-and-coming talent on the outer courts, and she will likely return for the finals next weekend.

The sporty royal recently hit on the iconic courts herself when she paired up with friend and tennis legend Roger Federer. The duo played a few sets before meeting some of the ball boys and girls who help make the big event run smoothly.  

In a Wimbledon video released on June 24, Kate said she was impressed with the 250-strong team of youngsters, who train for months before the tournament, and even practiced a few drills alongside them.

"To see the training and the dedication and the amount of time that is put into the training and making sure this goes well on the day for the champions who are playing at Wimbledon...yeah, it’s incredible to see it behind the scenes,” she explained.

In this handout images released by Kensington Palace on June 24, 2023, Catherine, Princess of Wales joins a ball boy and girl practice in the run up to The Championships 2023. In the AELTC Indoor Tennis Courts at The All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon on June 8, 2023 in London, England.
Kate Middleton practices with ball boys and girls before the Wimbledon Tennis Championships.

Thomas Lovelock - AELTC via Getty 

Kate and Prince William have been court-side regulars at Wimbledon since 2011 when they attended the tournament together for the first time, and they even have a tennis court on the grounds of their Norfolk home.

Last year, the royal couple brought a special guest to the tennis event for the first time — Prince George!

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend The Wimbledon Men's Singles Final at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Kate Middleton, Prince George and Prince William attend Wimbledon in July 2022. Karwai Tang/WireImage


Kate and William’s 9-year-old son made his Wimbledon debut to watch the men’s final in July 2022. The little prince adorably wore a sport coat and seemed captivated by the action — just like his mom and dad.

