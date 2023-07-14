Kate Middleton Leads the Way at Wimbledon! All the Royal Appearances at 2023 Tennis Tournament

Kate Middleton Leads the Way at Wimbledon! All the Royal Appearances at the 2023 Tennis Tournament

The Princess of Wales isn't the only tennis fan in the family! See all the royals (and relatives) who went to watch, from Britain and beyond

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Published on July 14, 2023 01:36PM EDT
Kate Middleton, Queen Camilla and Lady Amelia Windsor, pictured at Wimbledon in July 2023. . Photo:

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate Middleton might be patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, but Wimbledon draws many members of her famous family, as well as royalty from around the world! 

Check out who has attended the 14-day Grand Slam championship so far this year, and who scored a coveted front row spot in the Royal Box.

01 of 17

Lord Frederick Windsor

Lord Frederick Windsor attends day one of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 03, 2023.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Lord Frederick Windsor kicked off the cavalcade on the first day of the tournament, July 3.

02 of 17

Kate Middleton

Deborah Jevans, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Laura Robson shelter under an umbrella as rain stops play on day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 04, 2023 in London, England.
Kate Middleton sheltered under an umbrella as rain stopped play on day two of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 04, 2023.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

The Princess of Wales made her debut on July 4, where she watched up-and-coming talent on the outer courts before moving to the front row of the Royal Box with friend Roger Federer.

03 of 17

Prince Michael of Kent and Lady Gabriella Kingston

Lady Gabriella Windsor and Prince Michael of Kent attend day two of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 04, 2023.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Frederick’s father Prince Michael of Kent and sister Lady Gabriella Kingston (née Windsor) had a dad and daughter date on July 4.

04 of 17

Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester

Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester and Ian Hewitt attend day three of Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2023.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester clapped during the competition on July 5, where she sat with Ian Hewitt, outgoing chairman of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

05 of 17

James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet

James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet attend day four of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 06, 2023.

Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty

Princess Kate’s brother James Middleton and his wife Alizee Thevenet shared a tender moment together on July 6. The two have lots to look forward to — announcing the day before that Alizee is pregnant!

The baby on the way is the couple's first child, and James said they will “end the year with the most precious little addition to our growing family."

06 of 17

Lady Amelia Windsor and George Windsor

Lady Amelia Windsor and George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews attend day five of Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 07, 2023.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Spotted: another dad and daughter duo! Lady Amelia Windsor and George Windsor, Earl of St. Andrews, went to Wimbledon together on July 7.

Though Wimbledon dress code discourages hats in the Royal Box in order to avoid the potentially awkward conundrum of obstructed views, their matching fedoras were no accident. Wimbledon officials distribute head-toppers trimmed with dark green and purple ribbon (club colors) to spectators seated in the Royal Box on espeically hot and sunny days.

07 of 17

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark (left) attends day eight of Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2023.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark watched the world's oldest tennis tournament from a prime spot in the Royal Box on July 10.

08 of 17

Lady Sarah Chatto and Daniel Chatto

Daniel Chatto and Lady Sarah Chatto attend day nine of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 11, 2023.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Princess Margaret’s daughter Lady Sarah Chatto and her husband David Chatto animatedly followed the action on July 11.

09 of 17

Queen Camilla and Annabel Elliot

Queen Camilla and Annabel Elliot attend day ten of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2023.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The Queen’s holding court! Queen Camilla made her Wimbledon debut on July 12, her first time at the Grand Slam championship of the new royal reign.

Camilla had one of the best seats in the house in the Royal Box, attending with her sister (and coronation attendant) Annabel Elliot.

10 of 17

Prince Albert of Monaco

Prince Albert of Monaco attends day ten of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2023.

Prince Albert of Monaco sat just a space away from Queen Camilla on July 12, and donned one of the jaunty official hats in the hot sun.

11 of 17

Zara and Mike Tindall

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall attend day ten of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2023.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall had a date day in the grandstands on July 12. From Wimbledon to the Royal Ascot and Prince William’s polo matches, the Tindalls are frequently seen at sporty social events — and always seem to be having fun!

12 of 17

Peter Phillips and Lindsay Wallace

Peter Phillips and Lindsay Wallace attend day ten of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2023.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Elsewhere at Wimbledon on Wednesday was Zara’s brother Peter Phillips and his girlfriend Lindsay Wallace. The sports management executive has increasingly brought his sweetheart of two years into the royal fold, and they attended the Coronation Concert together in May.

13 of 17

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews attend day ten of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 12, 2023.

Javier Garcia/Shutterstock

Continuing tradition, Princess Kate’s sporty sister Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews checked out the tennis together on July 12.

14 of 17

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend day eleven of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2023.

Julian Finney/Getty 

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi began their anniversary weekend at the final Friday of Wimbledon on July 14. The couple will celebrate three years of marriage on Monday.

15 of 17

Duke of Kent

Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent attends day twelve of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2023.

Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent watched with an expert eye on July 14. Queen Elizabeth’s first cousin served as president of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club for 52 years and retired from the role in 2021 — passing the trophy-distributing duties to patron Kate!

16 of 17

Lady Helen Taylor

Lady Helen Taylor attends day twelve of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2023.

John Walton/PA Images via Getty

The Duke of Kent's daughter Lady Helen Taylor also attended the twelfth day of the tournament, and sat beside Beatrice in the Royal Box.

17 of 17

Princess Michael of Kent

Princess Michael of Kent attends day twelve of Wimbledon at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2023.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Princess Michael of Kent relaxed amid the action on July 14.

