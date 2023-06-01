Kate Middleton Sports Her Favorite Tiara with Sparkling Pink Gown for Jordan Royal Wedding Banquet

Kate Middleton has pulled her go-to tiara out of the royal vault for a special occasion!

Princess Kate and Prince William continued the celebrations around Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan's royal wedding on Thursday at a banquet. Like the other guests — including the bride! — the Princess of Wales sported a new outfit for the evening event, debuting her new look as she greeted the bride and groom along with their parents at the banquet.

Kate, 41, changed into a sparkling pink gown by Jenny Packham paired with Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara worn with her hair down and the Greville Chandelier earrings.

The stunning headpiece has been a favorite accessory of the royal since her 2011 wedding, and she's reached for the topper on several occasions including state visits and the annual Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace.

Prince William and Kate Middleton. Royal Hashemite Court/Youtube

The Lover's Knot tiara was also a go-to piece for her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, who wore it on multiple occasions.

According the Court Jeweller, the Lover's Knot — which features pearls hanging from diamond knots — is more than a century old and was originally commissioned from Garrard by Queen Mary in either 1913 or 1914. It is a replica of a tiara owned by Mary's grandmother, Princess Augusta of Hesse, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Princess Kate most recently wore a tiara at the Diplomatic Corps reception at Buckingham Palace, opting to sport the Lotus Flower Tiara for the first time since 2015. Just two weeks earlier, she wore the Lover's Knot Tiara for the South Africa state visit to the U.K. — her first time wearing such a headpiece in nearly three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to the Lover's Knot tiara and the Lotus Flower tiara, Kate wore Queen Elizabeth's Cartier Halo tiara for her 2011 wedding to Prince William at Westminster Abbey.

Queen Rania, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Royal Hashemite Court/Youtube

For the wedding ceremony at Zahran Palace earlier in the day, Kate wore a similar shade of pink. She wore a light pink maxi gown with long sleeves and floral embroidery by Elie Saab, accessorizing with statement earrings and a gold clutch.

Although this marks the first time Kate wore the dress in public, the piece is from a 2017 collection by the brand, prompting speculation that it was already part of the royal's wardrobe. Princess Kate traditionally recycles previously worn outfits when she is a wedding guest — it's her sweet way of making sure the spotlight remains on the bride and groom!

Kate Middleton and Prince William. Royal Hashemite Court RHC

Prince William, 40, and Princess Kate joined royals from around the world at the celebration — including William's cousin Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Princess Beatrice also attended the banquet sporting a very special headpiece for the first time: the York tiara. The stunning accessory was worn by Beatrice's mother, Sarah Ferguson, at her 1986 wedding to Prince Andrew.

Princess Beatrice. Royal Hashemite Court/Youtube

This marks just the second time that Princess Beatrice has worn a tiara in public. The first time was at her July 2020 wedding, when she sported the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara previously worn by her grandmother Queen Elizabeth at her wedding to Prince Philip.