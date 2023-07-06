Kate Middleton Relaxes with a Glass of Champagne as She Cheers on Prince William at Charity Polo Match

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the annual charity polo match that raises money for causes close to their hearts

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club
Kate Middleton and Prince William attend the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 on July 6. Photo:

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for TGI Sport

Kate Middleton stepped out on Thursday for an afternoon of polo fun — with Prince William on the field!

The Princess of Wales, 41, watched her husband as he took part in the annual match at Guards Polo Club, a short drive from their home at Windsor, which raised money for almost a dozen charities and causes that are close to the heart of the royal couple. Included in the causes were Prince William's homelessness charities and Princess Kate's longstanding hospice support, East Anglia Children's Hospices (EACH) and her baby bank charity.

The Royal Charity Polo Day raised over $1.2 million for the charities. That takes the total amount raised in 12 years to more than $15 million for "well-deserving causes that The Prince and Princess are passionate about," their office said in a statement.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club
Kate Middleton and Prince William attend the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 on July 6.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for TGI Sport

The organizations benefitting from the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 were Mental Health Innovations, Wales Air Ambulance, Centrepoint, The Passage, Mountain Rescue England & Wales, Foundling Museum, Forward Trust, East Anglia Children’s Hospices and Baby Basics, Little Village and AberNecessities.

Princess Kate was photographed looking relaxed on the sidelines, wearing sunglasses and holding a glass of champagne.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club
Kate Middleton sips champagne at the charity polo match where Prince William played on July 6.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

As Prince William stood out the first two periods, known as chukkas, Princess Kate stayed with him and some of the team to watch the opening moments of the tournaments. 

Then William — playing for U.S. Polo Assocation — took to the field for the third chukka onwards. He played defense and with the number 4 on his jersey. 

Frankie Dettori, Lee Thompson, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales chat during the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club
Kate Middleton and Prince William at the charity polo match on July 6.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince William used to play polo several times each season, often alongside or against his brother, Prince Harry. But the Prince of Wales has scaled back his games to a single public annual event in recent years.

In 2019, William, 41, and Harry, 38, brought their families — including Prince GeorgePrincess CharlottePrince Louis and a newborn Prince Archie in the arms of mom Meghan Markle — along for the summer sport.

Last year, there was another special guest at the charity polo game — Prince William and Princess Kate's family dog, Orla! The couple received the pet from Kate's younger brother, James Middleton, shortly before their first dog, Lupo, died in Nov. 2020. The cocker spaniel also has since starred in two of Princess Charlotte's annual birthday portraits.

Prince William and Kate mixed formal royal occasion with sport this week. Princess Kate made her first trip of the year to the Wimbledon tennis championships on Tuesday, sitting with legend of the sport Roger Federer in the Royal Box to watch some matches.

And the polo match came a day after the royal couple — along with Queen Camilla — took part in the pomp and ceremony of King Charles’ coronation celebration in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Prince William, Prince of Wales takes part in The Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 match at the Guards Polo Club
Prince William plays in a charity polo match on July 6.

HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

The Prince and Princess of Wales have a busy summer ahead as their children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — break up from their school, Lambrook, for the long vacation soon. In recent years, the family has often headed to the Isles of Scilly, just off the southwest tip of Cornwall, England, soon after school is out.

Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup 2023 at Guards Polo Club
Kate Middleton sips champagne at charity polo match on July 6.

Karwai Tang/WireImage
