Kate Middleton Thoughtfully Visited the Kitchen During a Gala Dinner to Meet the Staff: Watch

The Princess of Wales was supporting the charity Action on Addiction

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Editor, Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 25, 2023 03:39PM EDT
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the first annual gala dinner in recognition of Addiction Awareness Week at Phillips Gallery on June 12, 2019
Kate Middleton attends gala dinner in recognition of Addiction Awareness Week in June 2019. Photo:

Ian Vogler - WPA Pool/Getty

Kate Middleton went behind the scenes to thank those who made a gala dinner happen.

A video that's recently resurfaced on TikTok and accumulated over 500,000 views shows the Princess of Wales back in 2019 attending a gala dinner. The event, at Spring restaurant, was for Action on Addiction's Addiction Awareness Week, which aimed to foster discussion about the varied elements of addiction and engage with people and families affected. Action on Addiction is one of Kate's key causes and one of the first patronages she took on in her royal life.

The royal made the surprising move of heading to the kitchen to meet those who had a hand in preparing the evening's meal. Kate shook hands and chatted with Action on Addiction clients who were working as apprentices in the kitchen. The royal met Jay Otty, who had been sober for nine years and worked at a dry bar in Liverpool, and Melanie Bennett, who said her treatment at the charity's Self-Help Addiction Recovery Programme in Liverpool was life-saving.

Leaning over plates waiting to be filled for the evening, Kate said it must be "so rewarding" for them to now be giving back to help others recover.

The dinner started with a salad made with radishes, carrots, broad beans, stracciatella and verbena oil. After a main course of River Test trout, lemon cake with elderflower cream and gooseberries was served for dessert.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets former Action On Addiction clients Jay Otty and Melanie Bennett at a dinner hosted by Skye Gyngell and the Trustees of Action on Addiction to celebrate Addiction Awareness Week at Spring Restaurant at Somerset House on June 11, 2019
Kate Middleton attends gala dinner in recognition of Addiction Awareness Week in June 2019.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty

It's no surprise that Princess Kate wanted to see the action in the kitchen. After all, she's a "very good" cook, according to her husband, Prince William.

Kate and Prince William, both 41, have previously spoken about their favorite foods as well as cooking and baking with their three kidsPrince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

During a rare interview with BBC in April 2020, Kate and William opened up about homeschooling Prince George and Princess Charlotte in addition to how they're keeping the children busy during COVID-19 lockdowns.

"The children have got such stamina, I don't know how," Kate said. "Honestly, you get to the end of the day and you write down the list of all the things that you've done in that day. So, you pitch a tent, take the tent down again, cook, bake. You get to the end of the day — they have had a lovely time — but it is amazing how much you can cram into one day, that's for sure."

And Kate has a tradition for her kids: staying up late to make cake ahead of their birthdays.

"I love making the cake," she said on A Berry Royal Christmas in 2019. "It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing, and I make far too much. But I love it."

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the first annual gala dinner in recognition of Addiction Awareness Week at Spring Restaurant, Somerset House on June 12, 2019
Kate Middleton attends gala dinner in recognition of Addiction Awareness Week in June 2019.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Queen Elizabeth, however, couldn't relate to her granddaughter-in-law's love of spending time in the kitchen. In fact, when the kitchen was renovated at Anmer Hall, Prince William and Princess Kate's country home in Norfolk, the late monarch didn't hide her different perspective.

"I remember when they had just finished renovating Anmer Hall, and they invited the Queen over for lunch," Sally Bedell Smith, author of Elizabeth the Queen: The Life of a Modern Monarch, previously told PEOPLE. "They have one of those big kitchens with eating areas, and she said, 'I can't understand why everybody spends their time in the kitchen.' "

Related Articles
Diana, Princess Of Wales Attends The Victor Chang Research Institute Dinner Dance During Her Visit To Sydney, Australia
'The Crown' Producers Say Princess Diana's Death Was 'Delicately, Thoughtfully Recreated' for Show
Prince Charles, Prince Wales and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrive in an open carriage to attend day one of Royal Ascot
Why Prince William Will Likely Rush Back to the U.K. Following New York City Visit Next Month
Prince Albert's Son Alexandre Grimaldi Receives 20th Birthday Message from Half-Sister Jazmin Grimaldi: 'My Prince'
Alexandre Grimaldi Celebrates 20th Birthday with Dad Prince Albert in Family Photo — See the Cake!
Princess Charlene of Monaco arrives to attend the 74th annual Monaco Red Cross ball on July 29, 2023 in Monaco.
Princess Charlene of Monaco's Instagram Account Disappears from the Platform
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Is Heading to Germany with Prince Harry Next Month — But Not the U.K.
The Duke of York, Andrew, carries Duchess Sarah Ferguson's train as she waves from the balcony on their wedding day.
Sarah Ferguson Shares 'Cinderella' Story of Her Royal Wedding Day: 'I Had That Moment'
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall pose at The Sandringham Flower Show 2022
King Charles and Queen Camilla to Make State Visit to France After Riots Postponed Initial Trip
Princess Diana at Worshipfull Company of Fanmakers Banquet, Mansion House December 1985 at the Various in Various, United Kingdom.
How Princess Diana's Glamorous Gown Heading to Auction Showed She Was the 'People's Princess'
Prince William, Prince of Wales (centre) with his children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George (right) in Windsor, England.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Spend Time at Balmoral — Just Like Prince William Did
King Charles III, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Princess Anne, Princess Royal arrive at the Committal Service held at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on September 19, 2022 in Windsor, England.
Royal Family Changes Official Website Again After Prince Harry's 'His Royal Highness' Title Removed
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 14, 2018 in London, England.
Kate Middleton Is Catherine and Meghan Markle Is Rachel! Find Out the Royal Family's Surprising Real Names
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, waves as he arrives to the Royal Courts of Justice, Britain's High Court, in central London
Prince Harry Will Return to U.K. for Special Reason Next Month Ahead of Invictus Games
Princess Eugenie of York (L) and HRH Princess Beatrice of York at the Animal Ball Art Show Private Viewing, presented by Elephant Family on May 22, 2019 in London, England.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Make Summer Trip to Balmoral for First Time Without Granny Queen Elizabeth
Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Oscar and Princess Estelle of Sweden attend a reception of Women's football national team World Cup bronze medalists at the Royal Palace on August 21, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar of Sweden Meet National Soccer Team at Palace After World Cup Bronze
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales react as they visit the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team as part of a tour in Wales, on April 27, 2023
Kate Middleton and Prince William Sport Their Most Casual Cover Look Ever for Mountain Rescue Magazine
Prince William Reacts to England's Finish in the Women's World Cup Finals; Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Princess Charlotte of Wales on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour on June 17, 2023 in London, England
Princess Charlotte Is a Total Daddy's Girl! See Her Sweetest Moments with Prince William