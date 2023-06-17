Kate Middleton Rides in Carriage for Trooping the Colour Debut as Princess of Wales

Kate Middleton is marking a monumental Trooping the Colour.

Kate, 41, experienced another royal first on Saturday: her first time celebrating the monarch's official birthday since becoming the Princess of Wales.

The first birthday parade of King Charles' reign brought out many members of the royal family for the annual event, including his daughter-in-law, who rode in a horse-drawn carriage as part of the parade alongside Queen Camilla.

Just like last year, Kate was also joined in the coach by her three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte. HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty

Princess Kate wore a hat by Philip Treacy and a dress by Andrew Gn, a fashion designer from Singapore. The outfit choice was a clear nod to Prince William's Earthshot Prize, which will hold their new awards ceremony in the Asian country come November. And appropriately for the environmental project, it was a bright shade of green!

The color choice is also poignant as a color of hue featured in the flag of Wales, as William and Kate were named the Prince and Princess of Wales upon King Charles' accession to the throne. (With Prince William and their three children in red ensembles, it was the ultimate display of family flag dressing!)

This also marks Kate's first Trooping the Colour as honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards — making green the perfect color choice! King Charles has named his daughter-in-law as the new Colonel of the Irish Guards, a role that previously belonged to her husband, who is now Colonel of the Welsh Guards. The new royal role is a fitting one for the Princes of Wales, who has been honoring that guards regiment most St. Patrick's Day holidays since marrying into the royal family in 2011. Kate also accessorized with a shamrock brooch to denote her royal role.

Prince William joined the parade on horseback as Colonel of the Welsh Guards – which this year are the regiment whose "colour," or flag containing the regiment’s honors, will be presented to the King. William, who turns 41 on Wednesday, wore his official uniform of the high-ranking, honorary officer role and a tall bearskin hat.

When the parade reached Horse Guards' Parade, Queen Camilla and Princess Kate joined the other Royal Colonels as the Welsh Guards presented their flag, or "colour," to the King. In past years, both royal women would watch this part of the ceremony from one of the buildings surrounding the parade grounds with other royals.



Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Princess Kate has attended every Trooping the Colour since 2011, which took place less than two months after she married Prince William at Westminster Abbey. The only exceptions were in 2020 and 2021 when a significantly scaled back version of the monarch's birthday parade replaced the traditionally grand events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s parade hit a poignant note as it is the first time the family have gathered for the annual celebration since Queen Elizabeth’s death in September last year. The 2022 Trooping the Colour kicked off a series of events for the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, that marked her astonishing 70 years on the throne. Queen Elizabeth holds the record for the longest reign for a British monarch.



Victoria Jones/PA Images via Getty

After the military’s tribute, which sees the Welsh Guards lead the other guards regiments on Horse Guards Parade, the family will return by carriage along the famous Mall in London to Buckingham Palace for the flypast from the Royal Air Force. The last time the family gathered for the aerial tribute was on May 6 as part of King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation day. However, the rainy weather meant a smaller display than originally intended.

Trooping the Colour is the military’s birthday tribute to the monarch — however, King Charles will not actually turn 75 until November. June was chosen for the parade for a simple, logical reason: the promise of better weather. Even for the late Queen Elizabeth, whose birthday was in April, the event took place annually in June.

There is no shortage of royal traditions in the coming weeks. On Monday, the royals will gather for the annual Order of the Garter Day parade at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Then Royal Ascot horse races are set to take place, likely with some royal guests watching next week.