Kate Middleton’s White Sneakers Are a Comfy Closet Staple That Lasts for Years — and They're on Sale Right Now

White sneakers are a staple that belong in every closet, and I’ve had my fair share of them, from classic Converse Chuck Taylors to elevated white leather sneakers. But for something that’s simple, durable, and goes with everything, Superga shoes are my favorite — and they happen to be one of Kate Midldleton’s, too.

Like the Princess of Wales, I’ve had a pair of the brand’s sneakers in my rotation for nearly a decade. Kate has worn her Supergas since as early as 2016, and they continuously make appearances in her outfits, most recently on the royal family Christmas card.

I purchased my first pair of Supergas at a Bloomingdale’s years ago, when I was in college. I’ve since gone through three pairs of white ones, and even though I’ve tried different brands with similar styles, my Supergas have lasted the longest.

The shoes are made from a 100 percent cotton canvas material that’s breathable enough to wear during warm days. They have a sturdy rubber sole that’s flexible and offers good support. Plus, the shoes are super easy to clean. For the canvas, I use a toothbrush with baking soda or bleach to treat stains. You can also throw the shoelaces in the wash with your clothes or soak them in a bowl of water and bleach. Then just let the shoes air dry, and voila — clean Supergas.

I’ve walked thousands of steps in my Supergas while traveling and all day at amusement parks. The thick, cushioned soles keep my feet pain- and sweat-free, and they always feel well-supported despite the extensive walking. While the cotton canvas does lose its stiffness with time, it’s also the same reason the shoes get more comfortable as you wear them. And they’re so easy to slip on and off with the slightly low and wide tongue, I never have to readjust it or retie the laces throughout the day either.

People / Euna Park

Although I recently tossed my white Supergas, I truly wore them until the canvas fell apart. I currently own two variations of the 2750 Cotus, both of which I bought a few years ago: a red canvas pair and a now-discontinued velvet leopard pair.

I bought the red ones as an attempt to add some color to my very monochromatic wardrobe, but I’ve found that the color goes well with white T-shirts, poplin button-downs, and jeans. I usually throw on the leopard print pair with all-black outfits for a little flare of color and design.

And right now, you can snag Superga shoes in various colors for a major discount ahead of Prime Day, including the classic white ones that Kate I both own. I planned to buy a new pair to replace my previous ones anyways, but since there is a sale, now seems like the best excuse to make the purchase.

