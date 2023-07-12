Kate Middleton’s Been Wearing Superga Sneakers for Years, and You Can Get a Pair for Just $22 Today

More than 5,400 shoppers have given them a five-star rating

By
Alyssa Grabinski
Alyssa Grabinski is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering all things celebrity. Whether you're looking for new fashion finds or the best celeb-approved beauty products, Alyssa's the girl for you.
Published on July 12, 2023 04:30PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation.

Kate Middleton Supergas
Photo:

People / Getty Images / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

When vacuum prices are ridiculously low, beauty products are under $20, and millions of other Amazon products have shrinking prices, the likelihood of missing a darn-good deal is, well, very high. But there’s one thing you definitely shouldn’t forget to pick up: a pair of classy, casual kicks from the brand that Kate Middleton has donned for nearly a decade

What brand, might you ask? It’s the one Princess of Wales wore last March during a visit to the ancient Mayan ruins and the same one she whipped out for a Christmas card with her husband and kids at the end of last year — the Italian brand Superga. And tons of styles are on sale now. 

Superga Sneakers at Amazon 

The exact pair of shoes that Kate always wears is the Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker — which is marked down in select colors and sizes. Sure, Kate’s often spotted wearing white pairs, but we could see her swapping them for this navy pair (which is up to 56 percent off) the next time she makes a nautical-themed public appearance, or maybe even opt for another neutral color, like gray, black, or beige. 

Catherine, Duchess Of Cambridge during her visit to the 1851 Trust and the Great Britain SailGP Team on July 31, 2022 in Plymouth, England
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Available in sizes 5 through 11.5, the sneakers are designed for comfort and have a breathable cotton canvas fabric upper (meaning your feet won’t get sweaty or stinky). Additionally, the rubber sole is “thick and provides good traction,” according to one shopper who is on their third pair. The sneakers also have more than 5,400 five-star ratings. 

“I first ordered these because Kate Middleton is always photographed in them, but I've since ordered another two pairs because of how comfy they are,” one shopper said, adding, “I live in these sneakers.” Another shopper, who also described them as “very comfortable,” said that their “feet were in heaven” after walking around Walt Disney World and Hollywood Studios for multiple days in a row. 

Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker, Starting at $28

Amazon Prime Day Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker

Amazon

Is your size sold out? Pick up this gray platform pair that’s only $30 for the next few hours. They shoes are also made from cotton (re: bye, stinky feet), and they also come highly recommended by shoppers. And hey, you’ll look taller without running the risk of twisting your ankle in a pair of unsupportive heels. 

If you prefer high-top shoes, though, this bright pink pair will earn you a spot in the “in” crowd, and you can even wear them when you go to catch the new Barbie movie at the theaters next week. And if you love slip-ons, the Superga S00frb0 Sneakers work, too. Both options also have solid discounts, and are up to 20 percent and 61 percent off, respectively. 

Kate tends to wear her Supergas on more casual occasions, but you can also give the sneakers a more elevated feel by pairing them with a breezy skirt, a flowy tunic dress, or flirty skort. After all, it’s an outfit formula that celebrities wear year after year.

Kate Middleton and Prince William Christmas Card 2022
Photo by Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via Getty Images

We also found a few other sneakers that are on sale right now from other brands that look similar. This Keds pair has brown and navy accents — a slight departure from Kate’s all-white ones — and this white lace-up pair is just $20. 

As the Princess has shown us time and time again, a pair of canvas kicks can truly be go-to footwear. Head to Amazon to shop the Superga sneakers while they’re marked down this Prime Day. 

Superga 2790 Acotw Linea Up and Down Sneaker, $30 (Save 63%)

Amazon Prime Day Superga Women's 2790acotw Linea Up and Down Sneaker

Amazon

Superga Unisex Low-Top Sneakers, Starting at $27

Amazon Prime Day Superga Unisex Low-Top Sneakers

Amazon

Superga Unisex-Adult S3121gw Sneaker, Up to 73% Off

Amazon Prime Day Superga Unisex-Adult S3121gw Sneaker

Amazon

Superga 2341 Alpina Sneaker, $27 (Save 20%)

Amazon Prime Day Superga Women's 2341 Alpina Sneaker

Amazon

Superga 2630-Print Tl Sneaker, $25 (Up to 33% Off)

Amazon Prime Day Superga Women's 2630-Print Tl Sneaker

Amazon

Superga S00frb0 Sneaker, $22 (Up to 61% Off) 

Amazon Prime Day Superga Women's S00frb0 Sneaker

Amazon

Keds Champion Core Canvas Sneakers, Starting at $32

Amazon Prime Day Keds Women's Champion Core Canvas

Amazon

Keds Center 2 Sneakers, Starting at $34

Amazon Prime Day Keds Women's Center 2 Sneaker

Amazon

Adokoo Canvas Low-Cut Sneakers, Starting at $18

Amazon Prime Womens Canvas Shoes Low Cut Canvas Sneakers Walking Running Shoes

Amazon

