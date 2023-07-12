Kate Middleton’s Been Wearing Superga Sneakers for Years, and You Can Get a Pair for Just $22 Today

When vacuum prices are ridiculously low, beauty products are under $20, and millions of other Amazon products have shrinking prices, the likelihood of missing a darn-good deal is, well, very high. But there’s one thing you definitely shouldn’t forget to pick up: a pair of classy, casual kicks from the brand that Kate Middleton has donned for nearly a decade.



What brand, might you ask? It’s the one Princess of Wales wore last March during a visit to the ancient Mayan ruins and the same one she whipped out for a Christmas card with her husband and kids at the end of last year — the Italian brand Superga. And tons of styles are on sale now.

Superga Sneakers at Amazon

The exact pair of shoes that Kate always wears is the Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker — which is marked down in select colors and sizes. Sure, Kate’s often spotted wearing white pairs, but we could see her swapping them for this navy pair (which is up to 56 percent off) the next time she makes a nautical-themed public appearance, or maybe even opt for another neutral color, like gray, black, or beige.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Available in sizes 5 through 11.5, the sneakers are designed for comfort and have a breathable cotton canvas fabric upper (meaning your feet won’t get sweaty or stinky). Additionally, the rubber sole is “thick and provides good traction,” according to one shopper who is on their third pair. The sneakers also have more than 5,400 five-star ratings.



“I first ordered these because Kate Middleton is always photographed in them, but I've since ordered another two pairs because of how comfy they are,” one shopper said, adding, “I live in these sneakers.” Another shopper, who also described them as “very comfortable,” said that their “feet were in heaven” after walking around Walt Disney World and Hollywood Studios for multiple days in a row.

Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker, Starting at $28

Is your size sold out? Pick up this gray platform pair that’s only $30 for the next few hours. They shoes are also made from cotton (re: bye, stinky feet), and they also come highly recommended by shoppers. And hey, you’ll look taller without running the risk of twisting your ankle in a pair of unsupportive heels.



If you prefer high-top shoes, though, this bright pink pair will earn you a spot in the “in” crowd, and you can even wear them when you go to catch the new Barbie movie at the theaters next week. And if you love slip-ons, the Superga S00frb0 Sneakers work, too. Both options also have solid discounts, and are up to 20 percent and 61 percent off, respectively.



Kate tends to wear her Supergas on more casual occasions, but you can also give the sneakers a more elevated feel by pairing them with a breezy skirt, a flowy tunic dress, or flirty skort. After all, it’s an outfit formula that celebrities wear year after year.

Photo by Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via Getty Images

We also found a few other sneakers that are on sale right now from other brands that look similar. This Keds pair has brown and navy accents — a slight departure from Kate’s all-white ones — and this white lace-up pair is just $20.



As the Princess has shown us time and time again, a pair of canvas kicks can truly be go-to footwear. Head to Amazon to shop the Superga sneakers while they’re marked down this Prime Day.

Superga 2790 Acotw Linea Up and Down Sneaker, $30 (Save 63%)

Superga Unisex Low-Top Sneakers, Starting at $27

Superga Unisex-Adult S3121gw Sneaker, Up to 73% Off

Superga 2341 Alpina Sneaker, $27 (Save 20%)

Superga 2630-Print Tl Sneaker, $25 (Up to 33% Off)

Superga S00frb0 Sneaker, $22 (Up to 61% Off)

Keds Champion Core Canvas Sneakers, Starting at $32

Keds Center 2 Sneakers, Starting at $34

Adokoo Canvas Low-Cut Sneakers, Starting at $18

