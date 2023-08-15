Kate Middleton Secretly Attended Music Festival Near Her Country Home in Norfolk: Report

Kate Middleton isn't letting summer pass by without a little fun.

Princess Kate recently strutted her stuff at the Houghton Music Festival in the countryside near her Norfolk home, the Daily Mail reported on Monday.

Kate, 41, was a dinner guest of neighbors David and Rose, the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley, whose estate hosted the festival over the weekend. According to the outlet, later in the evening after dinner, one of the guests asked if Kate wanted to join the revelers.

Around 12,000 people are thought to have attended the festival. It seems Kate's husband Prince William, 41, wasn't part of the festivities.

A source told the Daily Mail, “Catherine was nervous about the idea, but, after much discussion with her protection officers, she went with lots of security. [Prince] William wasn't there.”

Kate Middleton chats with Rose Cholmondeley, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, at a charity gala dinner in June 2016. Stephen Pond/Getty

Kate’s office at Kensington Palace declined to comment.

The Prince and Princess of Wales both enjoy a party. In June, William was spotted with pals including Guy Pelly enjoying a night out in Camden, London.

Back in 2008, Kate dressed in 1970s-themed day-glo and glitter to help her friend Sam Waley-Cohen entertain friends and supporters at a charity fundraiser roller-disco.

Kate Middleton arrives at the Day-Glo Midnight Roller Disco at The Renaissance Rooms in London in 2008. Danny Martindale/Getty

Rose and David Cholmondeley have been close to the royal family for many years. Cholmondeley served as Lord Great Chamberlain until the death of Queen Elizabeth last September. As is traditional, his role ended with the reign, but King Charles has since made him a permanent Lord-in-Waiting.

William and Kate’s country home, the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall, is a short drive from the Cholmondeleys’ Houghton Hall home.



David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, at the State Opening of Parliament in May 2022. CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty

The Cholmondeleys' son Oliver was a Page of Honour alongside Prince George, 10, at the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla in May.

A source close to the family said the boys had all become great friends as they rehearsed and then took part in the coronation ceremony.

"[George] was terrific," a close family friend told PEOPLE last month.