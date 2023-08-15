Royals Kate Middleton Secretly Attended Music Festival Near Her Country Home in Norfolk: Report The Princess of Wales reportedly slipped into the event after dinner with friends By Simon Perry Simon Perry Simon Perry is a writer and correspondent at PEOPLE. He has more than 25 years’ experience at PEOPLE covering the royals, human interest and celebrity. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 15, 2023 12:07PM EDT Trending Videos Kate Middleton smiles during the trophy ceremony for the Women's Singles Final at Wimbledon on July 15. Photo: Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Kate Middleton isn't letting summer pass by without a little fun. Princess Kate recently strutted her stuff at the Houghton Music Festival in the countryside near her Norfolk home, the Daily Mail reported on Monday. Kate, 41, was a dinner guest of neighbors David and Rose, the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley, whose estate hosted the festival over the weekend. According to the outlet, later in the evening after dinner, one of the guests asked if Kate wanted to join the revelers. Around 12,000 people are thought to have attended the festival. It seems Kate's husband Prince William, 41, wasn't part of the festivities. A source told the Daily Mail, “Catherine was nervous about the idea, but, after much discussion with her protection officers, she went with lots of security. [Prince] William wasn't there.” Kate Middleton chats with Rose Cholmondeley, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, at a charity gala dinner in June 2016. Stephen Pond/Getty Kate Middleton Quietly Showed She's a Master of Royal Protocol While Out with Princess Anne: Watch Kate’s office at Kensington Palace declined to comment. The Prince and Princess of Wales both enjoy a party. In June, William was spotted with pals including Guy Pelly enjoying a night out in Camden, London. Back in 2008, Kate dressed in 1970s-themed day-glo and glitter to help her friend Sam Waley-Cohen entertain friends and supporters at a charity fundraiser roller-disco. Kate Middleton arrives at the Day-Glo Midnight Roller Disco at The Renaissance Rooms in London in 2008. Danny Martindale/Getty Rose and David Cholmondeley have been close to the royal family for many years. Cholmondeley served as Lord Great Chamberlain until the death of Queen Elizabeth last September. As is traditional, his role ended with the reign, but King Charles has since made him a permanent Lord-in-Waiting. William and Kate’s country home, the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall, is a short drive from the Cholmondeleys’ Houghton Hall home. David Cholmondeley, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, at the State Opening of Parliament in May 2022. CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more! The Cholmondeleys' son Oliver was a Page of Honour alongside Prince George, 10, at the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla in May. A source close to the family said the boys had all become great friends as they rehearsed and then took part in the coronation ceremony. "[George] was terrific," a close family friend told PEOPLE last month. Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Oliver Cholmondeley and Prince George on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after King Charles' coronation on May 6. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty