Kate Middleton Says Prince Louis Was 'Very Upset' to Miss Wimbledon — But He's Practicing His Ball Boy Skills

Princess Kate watched the last day of Wimbledon in the Royal Box with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on July 17, 2023 10:20AM EDT
Catherine, Princess of Wales watches Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final andrince Louis of Wales walk down the ramp of a C17 plane during their visit to the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on July 14, 2023
Kate Middleton at Wimbledon on July 16, Prince Louis at the Royal International Air Tattoo on July 14. .

 Kate Middleton says Prince Louis wished he went to Wimbledon.

The Princess of Wales, 41, made the revelation on Sunday at the last day of the elite tennis tournament at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, of which she serves as patron. Kate attended the men’s singles finals with Prince William and their two eldest children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 8. While the little princess looked thrilled during her Wimbledon debut, Kate told an official her 5-year-old son was bummed he wasn’t there.

According to Ella Ottway, who runs youth programs at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the Princess of Wales said, “’Louis was very upset he wasn't coming today,’ ” according to PA News.

“’It's Charlotte's first time, George came last year. They've been eagerly watching,’ ” Kate added of her two eldest children.

Catherine, Princess of Wales talks with ball boys and ball girls' after the trophy presentation for the Gentlemen's Singles Final match on Centre Court during the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club at Wimbledon on July 16, 2023
Catherine, Princess of Wales talks with ball boys and ball girls at Wimbledon.

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty

In another adorable anecdote, a 16-year-old Wimbledon ball boy named Joel said that Princess Kate revealed that Louis “tries to practice the standing and staying serious like us,” PA News reported. “He tries to practice the stands and how we stand at the back of the court and next to the players,” Joel explained.

Little Louis might have to wait a little longer before he joins his family in the Royal Box — Prince George attended for the first time last year at age 8, while Princess Charlotte made her debut at the same age on Sunday. Just like Prince William and Princess Kate, George and Charlotte were captivated by the action on the court and animatedly reacted when Carlos Alcaraz defeated Novak Djokovic in the men’s final.

The Princess of Wales then had the honor of awarding Alcaraz with the iconic golden Wimbledon Trophy after the match. Prince William and Princess Kate's joint Twitter account also sent a celebratory message, tweeting, "What a match! Congratulations @carlosalcaraz."

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final on Centre Court during day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023
Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William cheer at Wimbledon.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

As patron of the All England club, a royal role she received from Queen Elizabeth in 2016, Kate wears a special bow pin to Wimbledon in the club’s colors and presents prizes to the champions. The sporty royal (who recently hit the Wimbledon courts with friend Roger Federer) has attended the tennis tournament almost every year since she married Prince William in 2011.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Joined by Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte on Last Day of Wimbledon

It’s since become a tradition for the couple to attend the finals together, and while their youngest son missed the big event this year, he tagged along for a family outing last Friday. On July 14, the Prince and Princess of Wales made a surprise trip to Royal International Air Tattoo at Royal Air Force (RAF) Fairford in Gloucestershire, England with all three kids. The world’s largest military air show draws over 200,000 visitors each July and benefits The Royal Air Force Charitable Trust, which works to support the air force and engage young people in aviation.

The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) at RAF Fairford
The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis visit Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) at RAF Fairford.

Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images

“The family were all looking forward to the trip,” a royal source told PEOPLE of the unannounced outing, which came as a school vacation treat for George, Charlotte and Louis. The trio recently completed classes at the Lambrook School and are likely excited about summer break.

Prince Louis seemed to enjoy the day out — but wasn’t so sure about some noisy planes flying overhead! Sky News cameras caught the moment while the Wales family toured the C-17 Globemaster III that flew Queen Elizabeth’s body back to London following her death in Scotland in September 2022. As aircraft roared during their tour, the little prince looked taken aback and yelled while covering his ears — a reaction reminiscent of his appearance at Trooping the Colour last year. 

During the Buckingham Palace balcony appearance to watch a flypast at the event, Prince Louis stole the show as he waved to the crowd, pulled funny faces and covered his ears with his hands as the noisy planes passed overhead for an aerial display.

