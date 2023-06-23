Kate Middleton Wears Her Boldest Royal Ascot Outfit Yet — from Her Wedding Gown Designer!

Kate Middleton is unmissable in red for her Royal Ascot debut as the Princess of Wales!

On Friday, Princess Kate attended her first day of the 2023 Royal Ascot races in Berkshire. The Princess of Wales, 41, popped in scarlet as she traveled in the second horse-drawn carriage of the Royal Procession with Prince William, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

For the monochrome moment, Kate wore a red tea-length dress with a draped V-neckline and slightly puffed long sleeves by Alexander McQueen, the designer behind her 2011 royal wedding gown and a go-to brand in her royal rotation. She completed the look with a coordinating floral hat by Philip Treacy and gold statement earrings plus a matching clutch and heels.

Princess Kate has previously made more demure fashion statements at Royal Ascot, and her latest look is her boldest yet at Britain’s most popular horse race.

Princess Kate attends the Royal Ascot horse race. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Royal Ascot

The royal wore a long sleeve white lace dress by Dolce & Gabbana with a straw Jane Taylor fascinator for her Ascot debut in 2016 and stepped out in a similar, shorter version by Alexander McQueen plus a bespoke fascinator the following year.

The then-Duchess of Cambridge made a fan-favorite style statement when she returned to the race in 2019, wearing a cornflower blue dress with sheer sleeves by Ellie Saab and a matching hat with a major rose detail by Philip Treacy — a combo she recently recycled for a Buckingham Palace garden party!



Kate Middleton attends the Royal Ascot horse race in 2016. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Most memorably of all, in 2022, Kate recreated a look that Princess Diana wore to another equestrian event.

Last year, Kate made a statement in a white and brown polka dot long-sleeve dress by Alessandra Rich and topped the look with a complementary hat with flowers by Sally-Ann Provan. In 1986, Princess Diana chose polka dots for the Epsom Derby, stylishly arriving in a white dress with the classic pattern by Victor Edelstein and a matching hat by Frederick Fox.



Kate Middleton's 2022 Royal Ascot look drew comparisons to what Princess Diana wore to the Epsom Derby in 1986. Chris Jackson/Getty; Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty

From blazer parades to statement earrings and even red nail polish, Kate seems to have embraced a bolder style since becoming the Princess of Wales in September. Bethan Holt, Fashion News and Features Director of The Daily Telegraph, even said it feels like a whole new mindset.

"I think this is her power moment — she's easing into the Princess of Wales role and that promotion that she's had in such a beautiful way," the style editor previously told PEOPLE. "She's got this big new title, and she's dressing for that job."

