Kate Middleton and Roger Federer Train with Wimbledon Ball Boys and Girls in New Video: Watch

There are approximately 250 teens in the Ball Boys and Girls at Wimbledon, with the average age among them being 15

Published on June 24, 2023 05:42PM EDT
Kate Middleton and Roger Feder Train with Wimbledon Ball Boys and Girls
Photo:

AELTC/Thomas Lovelock

Kate Middleton is playing with the pros.

In a new video, the Princess of Wales, 41, gets the chance to challenge tennis champion Roger Federer on the court, and also gets a behind-the-scenes look at what the Ball Boys and Girls at Wimbledon, a program for teens to catch balls during tournaments at Wimbledon, does.


The video starts off with Princess Kate — sporting a white tennis top, matching tennis skirt and high ponytail — greeting Federer on the court and chatting with him for a bit, before entering a doubles match.

“Shall we play some tennis?" he asks her, to which she responds, “Yes, please.”

The pair then duke it out for a few sets, before getting to see the ball boys and girls do a ball change.

One ball girl named Mollie even shows Kate how to stand on the sidelines of the court in position and throw back a tennis ball to a player with a straight arm. 

She and Federer then speak with the ball boys and girls. “When I’m watching the training, what should I be looking out for?" Kate asks one ball boy named Alex, who responds, “Mainly the discipline and the neatness.”

Princess Kate and Federer then speak to the coaches and train with the teenagers at Wimbledon’s facility. 

“When you look now on the outside courts, the most worn patch on the court is the position of the ball boys and the ball girls,” Wimbledon Tournament Director Jamie Baker tells Kate and Federer. 

“To see the training and the dedication and the amount of time that is put into the training and making sure this goes well on the day for the champions who are playing at Wimbledon … Yeah, it’s incredible to see it behind the scenes,” Kate says at the end of the video.

There are approximately 250 teens in the Ball Boys and Girls at Wimbledon, with the average age among them being 15, according to Wimbledon’s website. They begin training in February at the Raynes Park Community Sports Ground.

