Kate Middleton Returns to Wimbledon for Women's Singles Final — and Wears a Tennis Ball Green Dress!

Kate Middleton is back in the Royal Box at Wimbledon!

The Princess of Wales, 41, stepped out at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London on Saturday for the women's singles final on the penultimate day of the competition.

Princess Kate attended Wimbledon for the first time this year on July 4, where she watched some of the men’s and women’s singles first-round matches.

At the Saturday event, Kate wore a tennis ball green outfit crafted by Self Portrait to watch Czech player Marketa Vondrousova go up against Tunisian Ons Jabeur.

Princess Kate is both an avid tennis player and fan, having attended Wimbledon nearly every year since she married Prince William in 2011.

She officially took her passion for the sport to the next level when Queen Elizabeth named her patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in 2016. The patronage is a prime position, and Queen Elizabeth had previously held the role — which comes with some perks! — since 1952.

As patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Kate wears a special bow pin in the club’s official colors (dark green and purple) to signify her status, and has the honor of awarding trophies to winners of the championships.

In July 2022, the sporty royal presented the Venus Rosewater Dish to Elena Rybakina, a first-time winner of the women's singles final, and the iconic gold Wimbledon Trophy to Novak Djokovic, his seventh time sweeping the men’s singles final.

Kate might be a serious spectator when it comes to tennis, but she’s just as focused when she picks up a racket.

The Princess of Wales has a tennis court on the grounds of Anmer Hall, her family’s Norfolk home, and recently flexed her skills with tennis legend and friend Roger Federer in a promotional video released by Wimbledon before the tournament began.

In a lighthearted montage released June 24, the duo played a few sets before meeting some of the 250 ball boys and girls who help make Wimbledon run smoothly.

“To see the training and the dedication and the amount of time that is put into the training and making sure this goes well on the day for the champions who are playing at Wimbledon … Yeah, it’s incredible to see it behind the scenes,” Princess Kate said in the clip.

The Princess of Wales and Federer (who retired last year) reunited in the Royal Box at Wimbledon on July 4, where they watched Andy Murray beat Ryan Peniston in the first round of the men’s singles final — and even received a shoutout from the grass court.

“It was amazing to have some royalty here but also some tennis royalty as well,” Murray said of what the win was like in a video shared by ESPN.

