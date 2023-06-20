Kate Middleton is back at one of her favorite places!

The Princess of Wales, 41, stepped out at the National Portrait Gallery in London Tuesday following its extensive three-year refurbishment. The gallery is one of her longest-running associations, as she became its royal patron in the first year of her royal life.

Princess Kate was greeted by award-winning artist Tracey Emin at the opening, who was commissioned to create an artwork for the gallery’s new doors, incorporating 45 carved brass panels, representing "every woman, throughout time."

Kate Middleton at the National Portrait Gallery in London. ADW / SplashNews.com

Kate, who studied art history at the University of St. Andrews alongside her husband Prince William, has called herself an "enthusiastic amateur photographer" in the past.

During the visit, she was taken to the gallery’s learning center, which has more than doubled its provision for learners and learned about a new initiative for children aged under 5 that will welcome families from the local community to encourage creative learning, play and exploration.

The royal mom-of-three later joined a group of kindergarten-aged children who were taking part in a multi-sensory workshop based around the imaginary world of Peter Rabbit writer, Beatrix Potter.

Kate Middleton at the National Portrait Gallery in London. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Kate's own 40th birthday portraits — which were temporarily shown in various venues around the U.K. during the renovation — will be permanently hung on the Gallery's walls.



The redevelopment project is the biggest the historic building on the edge of Trafalgar Square has undergone since 1896, and there are more than 50 new acquisitions including Joshua Reynolds’ Portrait of Mai (Omai).

The artwork is widely regarded as the finest portrait produced by one of Britain’s greatest-ever artists, according to a release from Kate’s office. It was jointly acquired by the Gallery and Getty earlier this year following a historic fundraising campaign.

Kate Middleton at the National Portrait Gallery in London. ADW / SplashNews.com

Elsewhere, Kate also viewed Yevonde: Life and Colour, a new exhibition that explores the life and work of pioneering female photographer — and Kate's namesake — Yevonde Middleton, who specialized in the early use of color photography in the 1930s.

One portrait Kate couldn’t see this time, however, is that painted by Nicky Philipps of William, 40, and his brother Prince Harry, which has been removed from the walls of the gallery in the renovation shake-up.

Three years ago, Princess Kate paired with the National Portrait Gallery for her COVID-19 pandemic photo project to capture how British people — from ordinary families to health workers — coped with the challenging and often tragic times. It culminated in the publication of a book Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020.

Kate Middleton with artist Tracey Emin. Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

"When we look back at the COVID-19 pandemic in decades to come, we will think of the challenges we all faced – the loved ones we lost, the extended isolation from our families and friends and the strain placed on our key workers," Kate wrote in the book's foreword, explaining why the project was so important to her. "But we will also remember the positives: the incredible acts of kindness, the helpers and heroes who emerged from all walks of life, and how together we adapted to a new normal."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

"Through Hold Still, I wanted to use the power of photography to create a lasting record of what we were all experiencing – to capture individuals' stories and document significant moments for families and communities as we lived through the pandemic," she continued. "I hope that the final 100 images showcase the experiences and emotions borne during this extraordinary moment in history, pay tribute to the awe-inspiring efforts of all who have worked to protect those around them, and provide a space for us to pause and reflect upon this unparalleled period."