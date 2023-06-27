Kate Middleton Continues Her Spots Spree with Recycled Dress from a Favorite Summer Event

Kate Middleton’s latest look is spot-on for summer!

The Princess of Wales, 41, stepped out in Southampton, England on Tuesday to open Hope Street, a pioneering residential hub dedicated to keeping women in the justice system with their children. Princess Kate stylishly arrived in a tea-length navy dress with white polka dots and a sailor-style collar by Alessandra Rich, making a fashion statement that might look familiar.

Kate was first seen in the timeless style around the same time last year when she attended Wimbledon with Prince William and Prince George — the young royal's first time at the tennis tournament! Like last year, Princess Kate completed Tuesday’s look with white cap-toe slingback pumps but didn’t bring along the same sunglasses requisite for the sunny Wimbledon stands.

Kate Middleton and Prince George attend Wimbledon in July 2022. Dave Shopland/Shutterstock

The Princess of Wales increasingly incorporated polka dots into her wardrobe last year and has continued to wear the playful print in 2023. She most recently reached for a polka dot ensemble for Garter Day last Monday when she joined other members of the royal family to celebrate the Order of the Garter with its annual service and procession at Windsor Castle. The royal was spotted (literally!) in a white dress with black polka dots with a coordinating hat — an inverse of the look she wore for her Garter Day debut in 2008.

From blazer parades to statement earrings, red nail polish, tighter tailoring and the latest polka dot moment, Kate has been confidently honing a new signature style since becoming the Princess of Wales in September. In his first speech following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022, King Charles announced that his son Prince William would be the new Prince of Wales and his daughter-in-law Kate would become the Princess of Wales.



Kate Middleton curtsies on Garter Day in June 2023. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Bethan Holt, Fashion News and Features Director of The Daily Telegraph, previously told PEOPLE that Princess Kate’s fashion choices since seem to signal a whole new mindset.

"I think this is her power moment — she's easing into the Princess of Wales role and that promotion that she's had in such a beautiful way," Holt previously told PEOPLE. "She's got this big new title, and she's dressing for that job."



Kate Middleton officially opens Hope Street. Daniel Leal - WPA Pool/Getty

"She has maintained that classic look, but I think she is definitely more daring with her love of hoops and larger earrings," Emily Foskett, founder and creative director of Emily Mortimer jewelry also told PEOPLE. "She looks powerful and strong, and she knows what suits her.”

