Kate Middleton Rewears Belted Pink Dress — and She's Not the Only Royal Obsessed with the Style!

Kate Middleton’s latest fashion statement is officially princess-approved!

On Wednesday, the Princess of Wales, 41, opened the Young V&A museum in London and stylishly arrived in another royal rewear. Princess Kate recycled her pale pink Ahana dress from Beulah London, which features cropped sleeves, a full skirt and a waist-cinching belt.

She was first seen in the flattering frock at Wimbledon in July 2021, where she attended the men’s singles final with her dad, Michael Middleton, and added a floral face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The look combined two of Kate's recent go-to trends: recycling previously worn summer ensembles and Barbiecore. The pink aesthetic has become a fashion staple among celebrities — aligning with the highly-anticipated Barbie film starring Margot Robbie premiering on July 21.

Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon in 2021 with her father Michael Middleton. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Kate’s royal repeat marks her second recycled outfit from the famed tennis tournament in two days. On Tuesday, she sported a navy and white polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich to officially open Hope Street, a new residential hub for women in the justice system and their children. The timeless style might look familiar, as Kate wore the dress to Wimbledon with Prince William and Prince George last summer.

Kate Middleton wears the same navy Alessandra Rich dress to open Hope Street in June 2023 that she wore to Wimbledon in July 2022. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty, Karwai Tang/WireImage

The Princess of Wales’ second Beulah moment secures the look’s place on a rare pedestal — approval by multiple royal women! In addition to the brand being followed on Instagram by the likes of Sarah Ferguson and Amelia Windsor, the Ahana dress in particular is a staple of royal closets.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark was first to wear the frock for a visit to the Frederiksborg Museum of National History in June 2020, sporting it in beige.

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark wears Beulah dress in June 2020. Ole Jensen/Getty Images

Following Kate’s Barbie pink moment at Wimbledon in 2021, Princess Beatrice and Sophie Windsor both wore the Ahana dress for a church service celebrating Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in June 2022.

The twinning moment was likely unplanned, and both women reached for the long-sleeved version of the same style in jewel tones. Beatrice, 34, wore the crepe dress in cornflower blue, while Sophie, 42, chose burgundy for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral. Sophie is married to Frederick Windsor, who is the son of Queen Elizabeth’s cousin Prince Michael of Kent.

Princess Beatrice is clearly a fan of the brand, also sporting the Sonia Bud dress by Beulah London to Royal Ascot last week.

Sophie Winkleman and Princess Beatrice wear the same long-sleeved version of Belula's Ahana dress in June 2022. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock; James Veysey/Shutterstock

Fashion fans can look forward to another look from Kate next week when she and Prince William (who you can also call the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay) attend the Scottish coronation celebration for King Charles and Queen Camilla on Wednesday.

One month after King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6, the government of Scotland announced a second celebration would be held in Edinburgh in July.

Kate Middleton opens The Young V&A Museum in London. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

“Scotland will mark the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla during Royal Week in Edinburgh on Wednesday 5 July,” the statement said. “The King will be presented with the Honours of Scotland at a National Service of Thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral following processions on the Royal Mile. Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay will also attend events.”

