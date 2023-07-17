Kate Middleton Receives Bows from Wimbledon's Winner and Runner-Up — But Prince William Didn't

Carlos Alcaraz deserved to take a bow after defeating seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic, but both athletes also bowed as a sign of respect to Kate Middleton as they received their trophies.

On Sunday, the Princess of Wales headed from the Royal Box to Centre Court to hand out the trophies after the men's final patron as part of her role as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Both Djokovic and Alcaraz bowed to Princess Kate as they approached her to collect their prizes.

However, the tennis stars did now bow to Prince William, who was seated in the front row of the Royal Box to watch the match and is heir to the throne, as they took the court.

Earlier in the week, Queen Camilla attended the famed tennis tournament and also did not receive any bows or curtsies from the players.

Athletes competing on Wimbledon's Centre Court used to bow or curtsy after appearing on the grass court if members of the royal family were seated in the Royal Box.

However, a change was made in 2003. By the wishes of the Duke of Kent, who was president of the Club at the time, it was agreed to discontinue the tradition of players bowing or curtsying to members of the royal family on entering or leaving the Centre Court. The rule was updated to apply only if Queen Elizabeth and then-Prince Charles — the sovereign and her successor — were in attendance.

In a return to the tradition, Andy Murray and Jarkko Nieminen bowed to Queen Elizabeth when she attended the tennis tournament in 2010. Murray called his bows "a bit awkward," according to The New York Times.

Tennis star Martina Navratilova said she came to enjoy the tradition of turning to the Royal Box and curtsying.

“When I got the hang of it, I came to quite enjoy it,” she said, according to The New York Times. “I liked that part. The players walking on the court, curtsying in unison. That was a part of the great tradition here.”

Even though players are no longer required to make the gesture, some still choose to — as Djokovic and Alcaraz did on Sunday. Djokovic has traditionally bowed to the royal presenting him with a trophy in recent years.



Things were much more casual behind the scenes, where King Felipe of Spain met with his fellow countryman following the win. The two even posed together, smiling while Alcaraz held his trophy.

According to the British royal family's website, which has yet to be updated in full following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September, "There are no obligatory codes of behavior when meeting The Queen or a member of the Royal Family, but many people wish to observe the traditional forms. For men, this is a neck bow (from the head only) whilst women do a small curtsy. Other people prefer simply to shake hands in the usual way."

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 41, have been known to shrug off any breaks in royal protocol.

"They are lovely," Wales vendor Nicky Hurst previously told PEOPLE about meeting the couple. "I wasn't sure what they'd be like and what to call them in terms of their titles. I called them 'Kate' and 'Will,' and they were really relaxed." (According to the royal family's website, the correct formal address is "Your Royal Highness." Then "Sir" or "Ma'am" can be used accordingly.)

But Princess Kate is still known to dip into a curtsy when greeting King Charles or Queen Camilla. Even Prince William is often spotted bowing his head to greet his father and stepmother.