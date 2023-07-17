Kate Middleton Receives Bows from Wimbledon's Winner and Runner-Up — But Prince William Didn't

Queen Camilla also didn't receive curtsies or bows during her visit to the British tennis tournament this year

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Editor, Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 17, 2023 11:51AM EDT
Catherine, Princess of Wales gives the trophy to Carlos Alcaraz of Spain
Carlos Alcaraz and Kate Middleton at Wimbledon on July 16. Photo:

Shi Tang/Getty 

Carlos Alcaraz deserved to take a bow after defeating seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic, but both athletes also bowed as a sign of respect to Kate Middleton as they received their trophies.

On Sunday, the Princess of Wales headed from the Royal Box to Centre Court to hand out the trophies after the men's final patron as part of her role as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Both Djokovic and Alcaraz bowed to Princess Kate as they approached her to collect their prizes.

However, the tennis stars did now bow to Prince William, who was seated in the front row of the Royal Box to watch the match and is heir to the throne, as they took the court.

Earlier in the week, Queen Camilla attended the famed tennis tournament and also did not receive any bows or curtsies from the players.

RELATED: Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Have Both Broken This Rule in the Royal Box at Wimbledon

Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales speak with King Felipe VI of Spain after Carlos Alcaraz wins the Wimbledon 2023 men's final on Centre Court during day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 202
Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William and King Felipe attend Wimbledon finals in July 16.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Athletes competing on Wimbledon's Centre Court used to bow or curtsy after appearing on the grass court if members of the royal family were seated in the Royal Box. 

However, a change was made in 2003. By the wishes of the Duke of Kent, who was president of the Club at the time, it was agreed to discontinue the tradition of players bowing or curtsying to members of the royal family on entering or leaving the Centre Court. The rule was updated to apply only if Queen Elizabeth and then-Prince Charles — the sovereign and her successor — were in attendance.

In a return to the tradition, Andy Murray and Jarkko Nieminen bowed to Queen Elizabeth when she attended the tennis tournament in 2010. Murray called his bows "a bit awkward," according to The New York Times.

ANDY MURRAY COMES ON COURT BOW'S TO THE QUEEN.
Andy Murray bows to Queen Elizabeth at Wimbledon 2010.

David Ashdown/Getty 

Tennis star Martina Navratilova said she came to enjoy the tradition of turning to the Royal Box and curtsying.

“When I got the hang of it, I came to quite enjoy it,” she said, according to The New York Times. “I liked that part. The players walking on the court, curtsying in unison. That was a part of the great tradition here.”

Even though players are no longer required to make the gesture, some still choose to — as Djokovic and Alcaraz did on Sunday. Djokovic has traditionally bowed to the royal presenting him with a trophy in recent years.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia bows to the Duchess of Cambridge
Novak Djokovic bows to Kate Middleton at Wimbledon 2019.

TPN/Getty 

Things were much more casual behind the scenes, where King Felipe of Spain met with his fellow countryman following the win. The two even posed together, smiling while Alcaraz held his trophy.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Serves Wimbledon Fashion! See the Princess of Wales' Best Courtside Looks of All Time

According to the British royal family's website, which has yet to be updated in full following the death of Queen Elizabeth in September, "There are no obligatory codes of behavior when meeting The Queen or a member of the Royal Family, but many people wish to observe the traditional forms. For men, this is a neck bow (from the head only) whilst women do a small curtsy. Other people prefer simply to shake hands in the usual way."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 41, have been known to shrug off any breaks in royal protocol.

"They are lovely," Wales vendor Nicky Hurst previously told PEOPLE about meeting the couple. "I wasn't sure what they'd be like and what to call them in terms of their titles. I called them 'Kate' and 'Will,' and they were really relaxed." (According to the royal family's website, the correct formal address is "Your Royal Highness." Then "Sir" or "Ma'am" can be used accordingly.)

RELATED: Royal Dip! See Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and More Showing Off Their Best Curtsies

Catherine, Princess of Wales curtsies during the Order Of The Garter Service
Kate Middleton curtsies to King Charles and Queen Camilla on June 19.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

But Princess Kate is still known to dip into a curtsy when greeting King Charles or Queen Camilla. Even Prince William is often spotted bowing his head to greet his father and stepmother.

Related Articles
Catherine, Princess of Wales watches Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final andrince Louis of Wales walk down the ramp of a C17 plane during their visit to the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford on July 14, 2023
Kate Middleton Says Prince Louis Was 'Very Upset' to Miss Wimbledon — But He's Practicing His Ball Boy Skills
Britain's Catherine Princess of Wales (L) and Spain's King Felipe VI (R) have a chat during the Men's Singles final match Novak Djokovic of Serbia against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain at the Wimbledon Championships, Wimbledon, Britain, 16 July 2023
King Felipe of Spain Shares Behind-the-Scenes Wimbledon Pic with Kate Middleton, Prince William and Kids
Queen Camilla in the royal box on day ten of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon
Queen Camilla Turns 76! Kate Middleton and Prince William Lead Celebration with Sweet Tributes
Prince Louis
Prince Louis Recreates His Most Memorable Pose During Family Outing — See the Pics!
Wales family field trip
Prince George and Prince Louis Zip into Raincoats in New Photo from ‘Family Day Out’ at Air Show
Princess Beatrice is seen in the Royal Box ahead of the Men's Singles Semi Finals on day twelve of The Championships Wimbledon 2023
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi Kick Off Anniversary Weekend with Wimbledon Date
The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) at RAF Fairford
Kate Middleton and Prince William Take Surprise Trip to Air Show with George, Charlotte and Louis
King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
King Charles and Queen Camilla Take Coronation Tour at Buckingham Palace
Kate Middleton Leads the Way at Wimbledon! All the Royal Appearances at 2023 Tennis Tournament
Kate Middleton Leads the Way at Wimbledon! All the Royal Appearances at the 2023 Tennis Tournament
Formula 1 Driver Shares a Rare Look at the Exclusive Tickets to the Royal Box at Wimbledon
Formula 1 Driver George Russell Shares Rare Look at Exclusive Royal Box Tickets for Wimbledon
Queen Camilla arrives for her visit on day ten of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships
Queen Camilla Reveals She Was a Tennis Ball Girl '100 Years Ago' During Wimbledon Outing
Prince William, Prince of Wales speaks with members during his visit to Mosaic Clubhouse
Prince William Shares Support for Soccer Star Who Revealed Abuse Story: 'Brave and Inspirational'
Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince William of Wales on the balcony during Trooping the Colour
Queen Elizabeth and King Charles Gave Prince William and Kate Permission to Focus on Family Over Royal Duty
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew image split with Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth
Sarah Ferguson Says Prince Andrew Feels 'Lonely' Without Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip
Princess Charlotte of Wales Wimbledon
Princess Charlotte Sports Stylish Sunglasses at Her Wimbledon Debut in the Royal Box — See the Photos!
Prince George of Wales attends Wimbledon
Prince George Gets an Early Birthday Present — a Trip to the Royal Box at Wimbledon!