Why Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Won't Sport Tiaras During President Biden's U.K. Visit

King Charles welcomed U.S. President Joe Biden to Windsor Castle for their first formal meeting of the new royal reign

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Editor, Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

Published on July 10, 2023 09:59AM EDT
Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla tiaras
Kate Middleton and Camilla wear tiaras. Photo: Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty, Chris Jackson/Getty

President Joe Biden met with King Charles at Windsor Castle, but the trip will be without the full glamour that sometimes comes with foreign visits to the United Kingdom.

Although King Charles, 74, and Biden, 80, have met before, Monday's meeting was significant as the first formal meeting during the new royal reign with the United States president. However, Biden's visit was a working visit rather than an official state visit, which can be accompanied by a palace banquet — complete with royal women like Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales sporting tiaras.

Earlier in the day, Biden met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. From the U.K., the president will travel to Lithuania for the NATO Summit and Finland for a U.S.-Nordic Leaders Summit, the White House said.

A U.S. state visit may occur at a later date — in April, the White House said that Biden accepted King Charles' invitation for a state visit during a phone call ahead of the monarch's coronation.

King Charles III and The President of the United States, Joe Biden walk together in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle
King Charles and President Joe Biden meet at Windsor Castle on July 10.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama previously headed to the U.K. for a state visit in 2011, and President George W. Bush and First Lady Bush were the guests of honor in 2003. Queen Elizabeth, who died in September, made four state visits to the U.S., the last being in 2007 to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the Jamestown settlement, in addition to other visits.

Most recently, President Donald Trump arrived in the U.K. for a three-day state visit in June 2019 after being invited after he was sworn into office two years earlier.

Queen Elizabeth, Princes Anne, Camilla (then known as the Duchess of Cornwall) and Sophie (the Duchess of Edinburgh, then known as the Countess of Wessex) all wore tiaras for a state banquet at Buckingham Palace. Kate did not attend the banquet.

Queen Elizabeth II (C),U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and First Lady Melania Trump (R) attend a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on June 3, 2019 in London, England. President Trump's three-day state visit will include lunch with the Queen, and a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace, as well as business meetings with the Prime Minister and the Duke of York, before travelling to Portsmouth to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.
President Donald Trump, Queen Elizabeth and First Lady Melania Trump during the 2019 state visit. Jeff Gilbert - WPA Pool/Getty

The first state banquet of King Charles' reign in the U.K. was held in November when the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, visited the country. At the Buckingham Palace event, Kate made her tiara debut as the Princess of Wales in her go-to headpiece for such occasions: Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara.

Queen Camilla also sported her first tiara of King Charles' reign for the state banquet, a sapphire and diamond tiara that Queen Elizabeth wore for a 2015 state visit with President of China Xi Jinping.

Catherine, Princess of Wales during the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace on November 22, 2022 in London, England. This is the first state visit hosted by the UK with King Charles III as monarch, and the first state visit here by a South African leader since 2010. (
Kate Middleton wears a tiara at the 2022 state banquet. Chris Jackson/Getty

But Princess Kate's most recent tiara moment (also in Queen Mary's Lover's Knot tiara) came last month at the royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan — and First Lady Jill Biden also attended the glamorous event!

The Princess of Wales and the First Lady teamed up in 2021 to champion education. While Biden is a lifelong educator, Kate has made highlighting the importance of the first, formative years in life one of the key missions of her royal work.

The two women crossed paths again recently at a palace reception for overseas guests ahead of the coronation in May. They posed for a photo together with the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska.

