Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla Twin in Green Patterned Dresses — Why They Might Be Matching

The Princess of Wales and the Queen both reached for green the day after a somber anniversary

Published on June 15, 2023 03:00PM EDT
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Queen Camilla
Photo:

Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty, Gareth Fuller - Pool/Getty

Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla both opted for green dresses for their latest outings — and there's a good reason for their nearly matching ensembles.

This week, the Princess of Wales and Queen stepped out for separate engagements wearing similar green and white patterned tea-length shirt dresses with long sleeves. Princess Kate, 41, paid a visit to Riversley Park Children's Centre in Nuneaton for her ongoing early childhood work on Thursday. Meanwhile, Queen Camilla, 75, had a busy Wednesday — going from a reception celebrating the Windrush Generation to a Bees for Development anniversary garden party to a naming ceremony for a new Household Cavalry Drum Horse (meet Juno!).

The green hue was likely a subtle tribute to the sixth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire on June 14. The color green has become linked to the anniversary and remembrance as well as the charitable Grenfell Foundation.

Queen Camilla is presented with an oil painting by artist Mandy Shepherd (L) of the new Household Cavalry Drum Horse 'Juno' following a naming ceremony at Clarence House on June 14, 2023 in London, England.
Queen Camilla.

Gareth Fuller - Pool/Getty 

On June 14, 2017, a fire tore through the 24-story Grenfell Tower apartment building in West London, killing 72 people. The devastating blaze marked the deadliest residential fire in Great Britain since World War II, The New York Times reported.

Two days after the disaster, Queen Elizabeth and Prince William made an emotional visit to the area to meet survivors, victims’ families and rescue workers affected. Members of the royal family have also attended memorials and spent time with survivors in the years since. 

RELATED: Kate Middleton Has Hilarious Reply When a Burping Baby Interrupts Her: 'Well Done, You!' 

Catherine, Princess of Wales reacts as she leaves Riversley Park Children's Centre
Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales.

Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On the anniversary on Wednesday, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Twitter account posted a green heart, a symbol that has become associated with the tragedy.

In May, Prince William visited the Queens Park Rangers Football Stadium in London to hear about how the soccer club has supported the Grenfell community following the tragedy. The stadium is close to where the tower once stood, and the Queen Park Rangers team’s charitable arm, QPR in the Community Trust, has provided support to those affected ever since. 

The Prince of Wales, 40, also met community and youth workers funded by the Trust, who offer mentorship, mental health support and personal development services to those affected by the fire in the local area. He also connected with survivors, bereaved family members and residents who have organized or participated in special soccer matches including Game 4 Grenfell and the recent Grenfell Memorial Cup. 

Prince William heard how the tragedy affected them, how soccer has made a difference in their lives and what life looks like as the sixth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire approaches. 

Prince William, Prince of Wales is presented a shirt by Grenfell survivors and bereaved during a visit to Queen's Park Rangers football club
Prince William.

Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The prince has served as president of the Football Association, the governing body of English soccer, since 2005, and has previously advocated for the positive impact sports can have on mental health. During his recent visit to QPR Stadium, he even received a special soccer jersey with a green heart. 

