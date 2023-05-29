9 Stylish Dresses for Summer Inspired by Priyanka Chopra, Kate Middleton, and More Celebs — On Sale Starting at $25

Memorial Day Weekend is all about hitting the beach, breaking out your outdoor grill, and, of course, scoring major shopping deals.

With the unofficial kickoff of summer underway, now’s the perfect time to stock up on dresses, and celebrities have been serving up a bunch of inspiration for breezy, flattering, and comfortable styles — so we found them on sale for as little as $25 at Amazon, Nordstrom, Madewell, and more.

From puff sleeves to tiered maxis, off-the-shoulder dresses, and vibrant floral patterns, here are the dress styles celebs like Kate Middleton, Blake Lively, and Mindy Kaling have been wearing as they transition into summer.

Celebrity-Inspired Summer Dresses

The Princess of Wales has been donning a collection of colorful dresses as of late, and a few of them had one eye-catching detail: buttons. She recently wore a green button-down dress while visiting the Anna Freud Centre, and you can get a similar look at Amazon for $38 right now. This Prettygarden Floral Midi Dress is designed with puff sleeves, a V-neck, and a high-low hem, making it a perfect choice for summer. It’s made from polyester fabric and has pleats for an extra breezy feel. In addition to green, you can snag it in nine other colors, including yellow, blue, and red.

Getty / Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Floral V-Neck Midi Dress, $37.78 with a coupon (orig. $45.98); amazon.com

White is a classic summer color, and celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas are already bringing it out. While visiting The View in New York City to discuss her latest film, Chopra greeted fans in a $1,190 Proenza Schouler halter dress — but you can steal her style for way less. This white Prettygarden Maxi Sundress comes with spaghetti straps for optimal coverage during warm weather, plus it has multiple tiers for a romantic touch that feels similar to the actress’ dress. The dress has buttons running down the chest, which can be unbuttoned when you get overheated, and it comes in 20 other colors.

Getty / Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Spaghetti Strap Maxi Sundress, $44.99 (orig. $50.99); amazon.com

Spring and summer are all about florals, which is why celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Chrissy Tegen are bringing out the pattern in dress form. If you loved the adorable puff sleeve dress Witherspoon wore in her Mother’s Day Instagram post, consider adding this Dokotoo Square Neck Boho Dress to your closet, which features red and pink flowers for a summery look. The gorgeous dress has puff short sleeves and an elastic waist for a flattering fit. The square neckline amply covers the chest, and the ruffled hem gives it an extra flirty feel. It’s on sale for 20 percent off, plus an additional coupon at checkout.

reese witherspoon/instagram; amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Square Neck Boho Dress, $38 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Dresses are a summer staple and you can score so many celebrity-inspired styles at a discount this Memorial Day Weekend. Keep scrolling for more Hollywood-favorite dress styles that are on sale below.

Amazon

Buy It! Mulnihey Floral Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $28.50 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Tiered Maxi Dress, $42.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Vera Moda Henna Frill Wrap Dress, $24.75–$55 (orig. $55); nordstrom.com

Nordstrom

Buy It! Charles Henry Metallic Stripe Off-the-Shoulder Popover Dress, $54 (orig. $108); nordstrom.com

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Sidonie Poplin Maxi Dress, $82.60 with code WARMUP (orig. $118); madewell.com

Abercrombie & Fitch

Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Bow Back Poplin Maxi Dress, $74.80 (orig. $110); abercrombie.com

