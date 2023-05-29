9 Stylish Dresses for Summer Inspired by Priyanka Chopra, Kate Middleton, and More Celebs — On Sale Starting at $25

Find dresses with puff sleeves, tiered skirts, and more gorgeous details on sale

By
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale
Nicol Natale

Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 29, 2023 07:00 AM

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

blake lively, mindy kaling, kate middleton, priyanka chopra
Photo:

Felipe Ramales/SplashNews.com; Mindy Kaling/Instagram; Jeff Spicer/Getty Images; Gotham/GC Images

Memorial Day Weekend is all about hitting the beach, breaking out your outdoor grill, and, of course, scoring major shopping deals. 

With the unofficial kickoff of summer underway, now’s the perfect time to stock up on dresses, and celebrities have been serving up a bunch of inspiration for breezy, flattering, and comfortable styles — so we found them on sale for as little as $25 at Amazon, Nordstrom, Madewell, and more.

From puff sleeves to tiered maxis, off-the-shoulder dresses, and vibrant floral patterns, here are the dress styles celebs like Kate Middleton, Blake Lively, and Mindy Kaling have been wearing as they transition into summer.

Celebrity-Inspired Summer Dresses

The Princess of Wales has been donning a collection of colorful dresses as of late, and a few of them had one eye-catching detail: buttons. She recently wore a green button-down dress while visiting the Anna Freud Centre, and you can get a similar look at Amazon for $38 right now. This Prettygarden Floral Midi Dress is designed with puff sleeves, a V-neck, and a high-low hem, making it a perfect choice for summer. It’s made from polyester fabric and has pleats for an extra breezy feel. In addition to green, you can snag it in nine other colors, including yellow, blue, and red. 

Kate Middleton Dress

Getty / Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Floral V-Neck Midi Dress, $37.78 with a coupon (orig. $45.98); amazon.com

White is a classic summer color, and celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas are already bringing it out. While visiting The View in New York City to discuss her latest film, Chopra greeted fans in a $1,190 Proenza Schouler halter dress — but you can steal her style for way less. This white Prettygarden Maxi Sundress comes with spaghetti straps for optimal coverage during warm weather, plus it has multiple tiers for a romantic touch that feels similar to the actress’ dress. The dress has buttons running down the chest, which can be unbuttoned when you get overheated, and it comes in 20 other colors.

Priyanka Chopra Dress

Getty / Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Spaghetti Strap Maxi Sundress, $44.99 (orig. $50.99); amazon.com

Spring and summer are all about florals, which is why celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Chrissy Tegen are bringing out the pattern in dress form. If you loved the adorable puff sleeve dress Witherspoon wore in her Mother’s Day Instagram post, consider adding this Dokotoo Square Neck Boho Dress to your closet, which features red and pink flowers for a summery look. The gorgeous dress has puff short sleeves and an elastic waist for a flattering fit. The square neckline amply covers the chest, and the ruffled hem gives it an extra flirty feel. It’s on sale for 20 percent off, plus an additional coupon at checkout.

reese witherspoon dress

reese witherspoon/instagram; amazon

Buy It! Dokotoo Square Neck Boho Dress, $38 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Dresses are a summer staple and you can score so many celebrity-inspired styles at a discount this Memorial Day Weekend. Keep scrolling for more Hollywood-favorite dress styles that are on sale below.

Floral Midi Dress for Women Off Shoulder Ruffle Puff Sleeve Boho High Slit Backless Long Dress

Amazon

Buy It! Mulnihey Floral Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $28.50 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Summer Maxi Dress Casual Boho Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Smocked Tiered Long Beach Sun Dresses

Amazon

Buy It! Prettygarden Tiered Maxi Dress, $42.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

VERO MODA Henna Frill Wrap Dress

Nordstrom

Buy It! Vera Moda Henna Frill Wrap Dress, $24.75–$55 (orig. $55); nordstrom.com

Charles Henry Metallic Stripe Off the Shoulder Popover Dress

Nordstrom

Buy It! Charles Henry Metallic Stripe Off-the-Shoulder Popover Dress, $54 (orig. $108); nordstrom.com

Sidonie Poplin Maxi Dress

Madewell

Buy It! Madewell Sidonie Poplin Maxi Dress, $82.60 with code WARMUP (orig. $118); madewell.com

Bow Back Poplin Maxi Dress

Abercrombie & Fitch

Buy It! Abercrombie & Fitch Bow Back Poplin Maxi Dress, $74.80 (orig. $110); abercrombie.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Memorial Day Deals Live Blog Tout
LIVE UPDATES: The Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop Today
Amazon Outdoor Entertaining Deals Tout
Amazon's Memorial Day Deals on Outdoor Entertaining Essentials Are Impressive — Up to 50% Off
Furniture Roundup: Storage Supplies
Need More Storage Space? This Clever Furniture Will Do the Trick — and It's All Up to 44% Off at Amazon
Related Articles
Jennifer Lopez Charles & Keith Handbag Tout
Jennifer Lopez Keeps Carrying This Versatile Handbag That’s Surprisingly Affordable
MDW: Spanx Roundup Tout
Spanx's Memorial Day Sale Is Filled with So Many Summer-Ready Options, We Can Hardly Believe It
FUNKYMONKEY Women's Comfort Slides Tout
These Popular Slide Sandals Are a ‘Must-Have for Summer’ — and They’re on Sale for Memorial Day Weekend
celebrities
All of These Celebrity-Inspired White Dresses for Summer Are on Sale for Memorial Day Starting at $30
Top-Rated Sandals Tout
12 Top-Rated Sandals That Are So Comfy, Shoppers Swear You Can Wear Them All Day
Taylor Swift white button up Tout
Taylor Swift Arrived at the Studio in the Breezy and Versatile Shirt Style You Can Get for $20
MDW Nordstrom Sale Tout
Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Is on Memorial Day Weekend — and It Includes Skims, Le Creuset, and So Much More
Lance Bass Says His Twins, 18 Months, Are 'Having So Much Fun' Exploring the Outdoors
10 Fun Family Activities to Try This Summer (Just Like These Stars)
Lily Pulitzer Southern Tide Collab Tout
Lilly Pulitzer's Newest Menswear Collection Is Packed with Prints, Pops of Color, and Father's Day Gifts
MDW Nordstrom Rack Roundup Tout
At Nordstrom Rack’s Memorial Day Sale, Prices on Sundresses, Sunglasses, and More Summer Essentials Start at $10
Reese Witherspoon / Chrissy Teigen pink floral dress
Chrissy Teigen, Reese Witherspoon, and More Celebs Are Wearing Romantic Floral Puff Sleeve Dresses for Summer
Madewell Summer Sale Tout
You Have 36 Hours Left to Save on 800+ Summer Styles at Madewell's Early Memorial Day Sale
Swimsuit 2023: Dominican Republic Martha Stewart
Martha Stewart's $192 White One-Piece for Her 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover Is a Flattering Summer Style
The A-List: Loci sneakers
I Walked 60 Miles in 7 Days in the Supportive Sneakers Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher Both Own
Dream Pairs Block Heel Sandals Tout
Shoppers That ‘Never Wear Heels’ Rave About These Comfy Sandals That Are on Sale for $32 at Amazon
Cardi B poses as Whipshots presents Summer Cocktails with Cardi at The Bungalow
Cardi B Steps Out in Colorful Catsuit for Summer Cocktails Event