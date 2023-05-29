Lifestyle Fashion 9 Stylish Dresses for Summer Inspired by Priyanka Chopra, Kate Middleton, and More Celebs — On Sale Starting at $25 Find dresses with puff sleeves, tiered skirts, and more gorgeous details on sale By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. Published on May 29, 2023 07:00 AM We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Memorial Day Weekend is all about hitting the beach, breaking out your outdoor grill, and, of course, scoring major shopping deals. With the unofficial kickoff of summer underway, now’s the perfect time to stock up on dresses, and celebrities have been serving up a bunch of inspiration for breezy, flattering, and comfortable styles — so we found them on sale for as little as $25 at Amazon, Nordstrom, Madewell, and more. From puff sleeves to tiered maxis, off-the-shoulder dresses, and vibrant floral patterns, here are the dress styles celebs like Kate Middleton, Blake Lively, and Mindy Kaling have been wearing as they transition into summer. Celebrity-Inspired Summer Dresses Prettygarden Floral V-Neck Midi Dress, $37.78 with a coupon (orig. $45.98); amazon.com Prettygarden Spaghetti Strap Maxi Sundress, $44.99 (orig. $50.99); amazon.com Dokotoo Square Neck Boho Dress, $38 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Mulnihey Floral Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $28.50 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com Prettygarden Tiered Maxi Dress, $42.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Vera Moda Henna Frill Wrap Dress, $24.75–$55 (orig. $55); nordstrom.com Charles Henry Metallic Stripe Off-the-Shoulder Popover Dress, $54 (orig. $108); nordstrom.com Madewell Sidonie Poplin Maxi Dress, $82.60 with code WARMUP (orig. $118); madewell.com Abercrombie & Fitch Bow Back Poplin Maxi Dress, $74.80 (orig. $110); abercrombie.com Katie Holmes’ Airy White Maxi Skirt Is the Breathable Summer Style You Should Be Buying Now The Princess of Wales has been donning a collection of colorful dresses as of late, and a few of them had one eye-catching detail: buttons. She recently wore a green button-down dress while visiting the Anna Freud Centre, and you can get a similar look at Amazon for $38 right now. This Prettygarden Floral Midi Dress is designed with puff sleeves, a V-neck, and a high-low hem, making it a perfect choice for summer. It’s made from polyester fabric and has pleats for an extra breezy feel. In addition to green, you can snag it in nine other colors, including yellow, blue, and red. Getty / Amazon Buy It! Prettygarden Floral V-Neck Midi Dress, $37.78 with a coupon (orig. $45.98); amazon.com White is a classic summer color, and celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas are already bringing it out. While visiting The View in New York City to discuss her latest film, Chopra greeted fans in a $1,190 Proenza Schouler halter dress — but you can steal her style for way less. This white Prettygarden Maxi Sundress comes with spaghetti straps for optimal coverage during warm weather, plus it has multiple tiers for a romantic touch that feels similar to the actress’ dress. The dress has buttons running down the chest, which can be unbuttoned when you get overheated, and it comes in 20 other colors. Getty / Amazon Buy It! Prettygarden Spaghetti Strap Maxi Sundress, $44.99 (orig. $50.99); amazon.com Spring and summer are all about florals, which is why celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Chrissy Tegen are bringing out the pattern in dress form. If you loved the adorable puff sleeve dress Witherspoon wore in her Mother’s Day Instagram post, consider adding this Dokotoo Square Neck Boho Dress to your closet, which features red and pink flowers for a summery look. The gorgeous dress has puff short sleeves and an elastic waist for a flattering fit. The square neckline amply covers the chest, and the ruffled hem gives it an extra flirty feel. It’s on sale for 20 percent off, plus an additional coupon at checkout. reese witherspoon/instagram; amazon Buy It! Dokotoo Square Neck Boho Dress, $38 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Dresses are a summer staple and you can score so many celebrity-inspired styles at a discount this Memorial Day Weekend. Keep scrolling for more Hollywood-favorite dress styles that are on sale below. Amazon Buy It! Mulnihey Floral Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $28.50 with coupon (orig. $32.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Prettygarden Tiered Maxi Dress, $42.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com Nordstrom Buy It! Vera Moda Henna Frill Wrap Dress, $24.75–$55 (orig. $55); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Charles Henry Metallic Stripe Off-the-Shoulder Popover Dress, $54 (orig. $108); nordstrom.com Madewell Buy It! Madewell Sidonie Poplin Maxi Dress, $82.60 with code WARMUP (orig. $118); madewell.com Abercrombie & Fitch Buy It! 