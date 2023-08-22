Find Out What Prince William Whispered to Kate Middleton Before Their Balcony Kiss on Royal Wedding Day

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s royal wedding kiss was so nice, they did it twice!

Though the Prince and Princess of Wales tied the knot on April 29, 2011, fans frequently look back at their fairytale wedding day. Now, a clip of the couple’s second kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace has taken TikTok by storm. A snippet shared by Royalfancams has been viewed over 6.5 million times, where William whispered something sweet in Kate’s ear.

The newlyweds smiled in their wedding finery on the palace balcony after exchanging vows at Westminster Abbey, and the footage started rolling after the newly minted Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (titles bestowed that day by Queen Elizabeth) shared their first public kiss as husband and wife. The crowd erupted in cheers — and some begged for more! Responding to the request, a few moments later, Prince William asked Kate, “Shall we do one more?” and they kissed again.

The second embrace sent well-wishers wild, and Kate giggled. Prince William, who had been appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony for special royal events like Trooping the Colour since he was a baby, appeared more confident and gave a wave.

The second kiss instantly became one of the most iconic royal wedding moments of all time and synonymous with the couple’s nuptials.

Though Prince William and Kate's second smooch was spontaneous, their first kiss followed the precedent set by Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles. The two locked lips on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after they got married at St. Paul's Cathedral in 1981, and ABC News reports that the move “broke with tradition.”



“Unlike most wedding ceremonies in the United States where the bride and groom kiss at the altar, royal newlyweds abstain from kissing during the service. Even outside the church, the kiss had long been viewed as an intimate and private moment until Prince William’s parents Charles and Diana,” ABC said in 2011.



While William’s younger brother, Prince Harry, similarly kissed his wife, Meghan Markle, on the steps of the St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on their May 2018 royal wedding day, members of the royal family typically refrain from public displays of affection with their significant others.

Despite hype indicating otherwise, royal etiquette expert Myka Meier previously told PEOPLE that there are no formal rules on royal couples showing romantic gestures in public — it's at their own discretion.

"Senior members of the royal family would likely not be told how to interact or when they can or can not show PDA and would be trusted to use their better judgment as to when it's appropriate," explained Meier, the founder and director of Beaumont Etiquette. "The royals often adjust PDA to mirror the formality of the event they are attending. At a somber or more formal event, we are less likely to see PDA than at a casual event where it would be deemed more fitting."

The Prince and Princess of Wales have warmed to more PDA in recent months. Kate tapped her husband’s butt while walking the red carpet at the BAFTAs in February and again at the second coronation celebration in Scotland in July, and the couple shared another double kiss at Royal Charity Polo Day.