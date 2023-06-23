Kate Middleton and Prince William Make Their Royal Ascot Debut as Prince and Princess of Wales

Kate Middleton and Prince William are at the races!

The couple made their first appearance at the 2023 Royal Ascot on Friday. Although William and Kate, both 41, have attended the famous horse races numerous times in the past, this marked their debut at the event since becoming the Prince and Princess of Wales.

While Prince William looked dapper in a top hat and suit, Kate popped in a red dress by Alexander McQueen (her royal wedding dress designer!) paired with a matching hat by Philip Treacy. She also accessorized with statement gold earrings and a clutch.

Prince William and Princess Kate arrived for the fourth day of the annual event in the Royal Procession, riding in a horse-drawn carriage behind King Charles and Queen Camilla, who wore a white dress by Anna Valentine with a coordinating hat by Philip Treacy. And their carriage ride was actually the third of the week for Kate! The Princess of Wales hopped into a coach at Trooping the Colour with their three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — on Saturday while Prince William took part in the parade on horseback. The couple then rode together in a carriage on Monday for Garter Day at Windsor Castle.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were joined in the carriage by William's cousin Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, who previously attended Royal Ascot this year on Tuesday.

As their stylish ride entered the parade ring, they were greeted by a huge cheer from the crowd.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arrive at Royal Ascot 2023. Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images for Royal Ascot

In the third carriage was Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and the late Queen Elizabeth's cousin Prince Michael of Kent and his wife.

In a surprise addition to the Royal Procession, actor Dame Judi Dench rode with her partner, David Mills, and the former U.S. ambassador to the U.K. William Farish, who was a close friend of the late Queen through their shared love of horses.

David Mills and Judi Dench at Royal Ascot 2023. HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Prince William and Princess Kate gave out the prize for the Commonwealth Cup, the second race of the day.

They presented the trophy to jockey Oisin Murphy and the team behind horse Shaquille, who beat out favorite Little Big Bear to take first place.

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales arrives at Royal Ascot 2023. Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com

The day of sport at the race meeting came two days after Prince William celebrated his 41st birthday. That day also saw the royal couple take their eldest son Prince George, who turns 10 next month, to look around Eton College. The private boarding school is the alma mater of William, who attended from age 13 to 18.

Kate Middleton and Princess Beatrice attend Royal Ascot 2023. HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

In King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation year, there's extra symmetry with the fact that Friday's fixtures include the Coronation Stakes. It was first run in 1840 to mark the crowning of Queen Victoria. The King and Queen have a horse, Candle of Hope, running in the fifth race, the Sandringham Stakes.

The royal family will be hoping that Prince William and Kate's attendance inspires some more luck. The family had a successful day on Thursday when King Charles and Queen Camilla had their first victory. Their horse Desert Hero won the second race of the day, apparently bringing a tear to the eye of proud Charles.

King Charles and Queen Camilla at Royal Ascot 2023. HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Thursday's win followed in the hoof prints of the 24 winners at Royal Ascot that Charles' late mother Queen Elizabeth had over the years.

The King's niece Zara Tindall spoke about the poignancy of the win for the family, telling ITV Racing: "To think how proud our grandmother the Queen would have been, but to have a winner for Charles and Camilla and keep the dream alive was incredible."