When Will Kate Middleton and Prince William Return to Royal Duty? (Hint: It's Coming Soon!)

Kate Middleton and Prince William are likely soaking up the last bits of summer before returning to their royal work.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 41, have been largely out of the public eye in recent weeks while they spend summer break with their three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. But they'll be back on duty soon — and it's usually timed to their kids' schedule.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will begin the new year at Lambrook School on Wednesday, September 6. The trio started at the school together last year, wearing matching uniforms as they made their way to the preview day for new students alongside their parents.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte previously attended Thomas's Battersea, not far from the family's Kensington Palace home in London. Meanwhile, Prince Louis was enrolled in Willcocks Nursery School. However, the family's move to Windsor meant a change — and for the first time, all three children were together at the same school.

Prince William and Princess Kate will likely return to royal duty shortly after the kids settle into the new school year. The couple usually ends their summer in September and plans their breaks from royal work throughout the year around the children's school schedule — and they regularly drive George, Charlotte and Louis to school and make sure they're home most evenings for their return.

"Those children look pretty happy with life," a palace insider previously told PEOPLE. "A lot of it is the stabilizing normality Kate brings — and that's how she grew up. William absolutely loves it."

Prince George, Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince William and Princess Charlotte at the children's first day of school at Lambrook in September 2022. Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images

Despite their royal roles — especially George, who is second in the line of succession to the throne behind his father and will someday become king — Kate ensures that her kids' childhoods are as normal as possible.

"Coming from a different background, she appreciates the importance of having family time," said a source close to the royal household. "She wasn't brought up in that aristocratic setting where you see the children for a short time each day."

Prince William already has a big work trip on the calendar for next month: he will travel to New York City on Sept. 18 and Sept. 19 for events, including the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit. The event serves as a rev-up to the 2023 Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, which will take place in Singapore on Nov. 7.

Prince William attends the Earthshot Prize awards in 2021. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty

The Prince and Princess of Wales' last public engagement was in July when they attended the Wimbledon men's final with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Kate is a regular at Wimbledon — in addition to playing tennis herself, she's the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Over the summer months, the family likely spent time at their country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall. Princess Kate and Prince William have previously talked about some of the activities enjoyed there by the kids — from baking and cooking in the kitchen to arts and crafts projects. But their favorite thing is likely spending time outdoors.

In a 2020 interview with the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, Princess Kate told host Giovanna Fletcher that she was happiest when "I'm with my family outside in the countryside, and we're all filthy dirty."

In addition to possible domestic getaways — favorite spots include the Isles of Scilly or the Lake District — Kate and William may have taken their kids abroad on vacation. One popular destination for the royal family is the Caribbean island of Mustique, which Queen Elizabeth's sister Princess Margaret called "the only place I can relax." The Prince and Princess of Wales have also had a family vacation in Jordan, where they posed for their 2021 Christmas card photo.

The Prince and Princess of Wales with their family at Trooping the Colour in June 2023. Chris Jackson/Getty

Prince William and Princess Kate recently took part in a royal summer tradition: spending time at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Over the weekend, they were spotted driving to church at Crathie Kirk.

Balmoral was Queen Elizabeth’s summer sanctuary throughout her record-breaking reign where she traditionally spent the month of August. Family and friends convened at the castle and made the most of the grounds with outdoor activities like hunting, fishing, horseback riding and picnics, past times that King Charles will likely continue.