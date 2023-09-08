Kate Middleton and Prince William Remember Queen Elizabeth One Year After Her Death at Special Event

Kate Middleton and Prince William are celebrating the life of Queen Elizabeth on the first anniversary of her death.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 41, are heading on a previously unannounced trip to the tiny city of St. Davids on the southwestern tip of Wales on Friday.

Prince William and Prince Kate will take part in a short private service in the ancient St. Davids Cathedral, which will include a commemoration of Queen Elizabeth's life to coincide with the one-year anniversary of her death. The late monarch, who ruled for a record-setting 70 years, died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at age 96 — just two days after undertaking her final public duty.

The royal couple will also meet members of the local community in the cloisters next to the 12th-century cathedral.

Queen Elizabeth with Prince William and Kate Middleton in June 2022. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

St. Davids Cathedral has a unique royal link — it is the only British cathedral where the sovereign has had a special place in the Quire among the members of the Chapter. The late Queen Elizabeth sat there on four occasions during her visits to St. Davids during her historic reign.

The Welsh city has been welcoming pilgrims for over 1,400 years, since St, David — who is the patron saint of Wales — settled there and established a monastic community in the sixth century. The cathedral dates from 1181 and attracts around 300,000 visitors every year.

The visit to Wales is a poignant reminder that the couple were made Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles on Sept. 9 last year, just one day after his accession. The move recognized William and Kate's seniority in the royal family and signaling their critical roles ahead. “Charles is leading the way for them already, and [William and Kate] are both involved in decision-making behind the scenes. They are ready and willing to do the job— and Kate is very much a part of that,” a friend of the princess tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's cover story

King Charles and Queen Camilla will spend the day privately at Balmoral without any public engagement. Some insiders say there is a possibility that they may go to Crathie Church on the Highlands estate.

The event comes after a long summer break for Prince William and Princess Kate, whose most recent vacation was the family get-together at Balmoral Castle with their children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. The children returned to the classroom on Wednesday for their first day of the school year, heading back to Lambrook School where they began attending last year after the family's move from London to Windsor.

They were last seen as a family on a fun-filled afternoon at an air show in Gloucestershire, England, in early July.

With their children back at school, Prince William got back to his public duties on Thursday, checking in on his homelessness project, Homewards, in Bournemouth. Both William and Kate are expected to undertake a program of engagements in the coming weeks, including Prince William's upcoming trip to New York City for the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit.



Prince WIlliam and Kate and their family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in June. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!



One person they will not see is Prince Harry who, despite being in the U.K., is not spending time with his estranged father or his brother. The Duke of Sussex, 38, attended the annual awards evening for his charity for seriously ill kids, WellChild, on Thursday before heading to his Invictus Games in Germany, which kick off this weekend.