Kate Middleton, Prince William and Princess Beatrice Arrive at Jordan Royal Wedding Banquet in New Photos

The trio also smiled for an epic group shot with dozens of other royal guests at Al Husseiniya Palace

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 12, 2023 03:32PM EDT
Princess Beatrice arriving. Jordan royal wedding, Kate and Will arriving. Jordan royal wedding.
Photo:

Royal Hashemite Court

 Kate Middleton, Prince William and Princess Beatrice know how to make an entrance!

On Sunday, the Royal Hashemite Court released new photos from Crown Prince Hussein’s recent royal wedding to Princess Rajwa on June 1. The images give a fresh glimpse of the royal arrivals for the dinner and evening banquet at Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman and follow the epic group photo published last week. The wide shot was taken at the banquet and uniquely united many of the world’s royals in one frame.

While the Prince and Princess of Wales walked in sync in the latest photo, Princess Beatrice, 34, was photographed solo. While Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s eldest daughter attended the wedding with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, he was also missing from the group picture. He wasn’t the only absentee related to royalty, however; Princess Tsuguko of Takamado and Princess Euphelma of Bhutan were not included either.

RELATED: Kate Middleton and Prince William Join Royals from Around the World in Epic Group Photo — Can You Spot Them?

Kate and Will arriving. Jordan royal wedding.
Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Royal Hashemite Court

The new pictures of the royal arrivals offer a closer look at their evening finery, including Princess Kate’s glittering pink gown. After sporting a similar shade for the wedding ceremony earlier in the day in a dress with long sleeves and floral embroidery by Elie Saab, Kate changed into a sparkling number by Jenny Packham.

She completed her evening look with her debut in the Greville Chandelier earrings, which previously were worn by Queen Elizabeth, and a tiara first. Although the Princess of Wales sported one of her go-to tiaras, the diamond and pearl Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot, it marked the first time that Kate has worn a tiara outside the U.K.

Princess Beatrice arriving. Jordan royal wedding
Princess Beatrice.

Royal Hashemite Court

After Princess Beatrice wore a blue gown to the ceremony earlier in the day, the newly released image of the royal gives a better look at her second look of the night — a blush gown with gold embellishment by Reem Acra — and her second-ever tiara wear.

Beatrice sparkled in the York tiara for the first time at Crown Prince Hussein’s wedding, sentimentally wearing the headpiece her mother got married wearing in 1986. The Duchess of York, popularly known as Fergie, spoke about what the fashion statement meant to her on the latest episode of her new podcast, Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah — and revealed that her daughter put the topper on herself!

Princess Beatrice (daughter of Prince Andrew) attends Jordan's Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II's Royal Wedding

Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock 

“The first hairdresser she went to, she put the tiara on thinking she'd watched too much Disney. Right at the front!” Fergie said with a laugh on the show last week. “But anyway, Beatrice then did it and put it on herself. But she did look incredible, I was very, very proud of her.”

Princess Beatrice and Edo also attended the royal wedding on June 1 with a sweet secret! Though Buckingham Palace had yet to make an announcement, Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie had already welcomed her second son. On June 5, the palace announced that Eugenie gave birth to a baby boy named Ernest George Ronnie, on May 30. Eugenie’s family of three became four with the new addition, as she and her husband Jack Brooksbank are already parents to a 2-year-old son named August.

RELATED: Every Time Kate Middleton Has Worn a Tiara — See the Photos!

Jordan Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein Wedding

Royal Hashemite Court/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Over the weekend, the new bundle of joy was officially added to the line of succession on the royal family's website. Baby Ernest was born 13th in line to the British throne, directly behind big brother August. Ernest is also the first of Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren to be born following her death in September.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Sarah Ferguson arrives at the UK premiere of "Marlowe"; Princess Eugenie Welcomes Second Baby

Jo Hale/WireImage; Princess Eugenie Instagram

On Tea Talks, Fergie revealed that Eugenie and Jack made her cry when they told her they were using Ronnie as a middle name for their new baby in honor of his great-grandfather. The Duchess’ father, Ronald Ferguson, died in 2003 and was the longtime polo manager for Prince Philip and King Charles.

“He’s done very, very well. He's called Ernest George Ronnie. He's Ernest because George III's middle name was Ernest and also because it's a fabulous name," Fergie said of her new grandson. “And then George after Jack's father and Ronald — Ronnie — after my father, which was really touched. When Jack and Eugenie told me, it was so moving that they put my dad in there. It was very kind, I thought, made me cry, of course."

Related Articles
The massed bands of the Guards division parade down the mall as they return from the trooping of the colour ceremony on the first day of celebrations for the Queen's Platinum jubilee on June 2, 2022 in London
How to Watch Trooping the Colour 2023, King Charles' First Birthday Parade as Monarch
Royal wedding of Liechtenstein
Royal Wedding Alert! Prince Johann-Wenzel of Liechtenstein Marries Countess Felicitas von Hartig in Vienna
Prince William Uniform Change
Prince William Debuts Change to His Uniform After Taking Over New Royal Role — Do You See It?
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales rides horseback during the Trooping the Colour parade at Buckingham Palace on June 02, 2022 in London, England.
King Charles Is Bringing Back a Trooping the Colour Tradition Not Seen Since 1986
prince william Soldier Fainted
Soldier Faints During King Charles' Birthday Parade Rehearsal — and Keeps Playing the Trombone
Princess Eugenie of York
Princess Eugenie's New Baby Ernest Added to the Royal Family's Line of Succession
Mia Tindall, Peter Phillips, Mike Tindall, Zara Tindall, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Lena Tindall and Princess Beatrice attend the Easter Mattins Service at Windsor Castle on April 09, 2023 in Windsor, England.
Zara Tindall Makes a Relatable Comment About Parenting 'Three Little People': 'It's Juggling'
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 06: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Princess Charlotte of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales (wearing the Mantle of the Royal Victorian Order), Prince Louis of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales (wearing the Mantle of the Order of the Garter), Page of Honour Ralph Tollemache and Prince George of Wales (in his role as Page of Honour) watch an RAF flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Coronation of King Charles III & Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Kate Middleton and Prince William Will Head to Scotland This Summer to Mark King Charles' Coronation
Prince William, Prince of Wales Carries Out The Colonel's Review at Horse Guards Parade on June 10, 2023 in London, England.
Prince William Leads Rehearsals for Dad King Charles' First Birthday Parade as Monarch
King Charles III and Queen Camilla can be seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony ahead of the flypast during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023
King Charles and Queen Camilla Pose with the King and Queen of Belgium at Windsor Castle
Prince William, Prince of Wales, chats with the outpatients as he attends the official opening of the Oak Cancer Centre at The Royal Marsden Hospital on June 8, 2023
See Prince William's Reaction to a Cheeky Man's Candid Comment About Kate Middleton: 'Your Wife's Not Bad'
The Wedding Of Princess Madeleine & Christopher O'Neill
Princess Madeleine of Sweden Posts 'Private Moments' from Her Royal Wedding on 10th Anniversary
Sarah Ferguson Says She Was âVery Proudâ to See Daughter Princess Beatrice Wear Her Wedding Tiara
Sarah Ferguson Says She Was 'Very Proud' to See Daughter Princess Beatrice Wear Her Wedding Tiara
Sarah Ferguson arrives at the UK premiere of "Marlowe"; Princess Eugenie Welcomes Second Baby
Sarah Ferguson Shares Why Her New Grandson's Name Made Her Cry on 'Tea Talks' Podcast
The Prince Of Wales Opens The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust's Oak Cancer Centre
Prince William Follows in Mom Princess Diana's Footsteps to Open New Cancer Center
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales leave St Thomas Church, which has been has been redeveloped to provide support to vulnerable people, during their visit to Wales on September 27, 2022 in Swansea, Wales.
Kate Middleton and Prince William's Generosity Leaves Welsh Vicar 'Gobsmacked' Following Theft