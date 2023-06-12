Kate Middleton, Prince William and Princess Beatrice Arrive at Jordan Royal Wedding Banquet in New Photos

Kate Middleton, Prince William and Princess Beatrice know how to make an entrance!

On Sunday, the Royal Hashemite Court released new photos from Crown Prince Hussein’s recent royal wedding to Princess Rajwa on June 1. The images give a fresh glimpse of the royal arrivals for the dinner and evening banquet at Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman and follow the epic group photo published last week. The wide shot was taken at the banquet and uniquely united many of the world’s royals in one frame.

While the Prince and Princess of Wales walked in sync in the latest photo, Princess Beatrice, 34, was photographed solo. While Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s eldest daughter attended the wedding with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, he was also missing from the group picture. He wasn’t the only absentee related to royalty, however; Princess Tsuguko of Takamado and Princess Euphelma of Bhutan were not included either.

Kate Middleton and Prince William. Royal Hashemite Court

The new pictures of the royal arrivals offer a closer look at their evening finery, including Princess Kate’s glittering pink gown. After sporting a similar shade for the wedding ceremony earlier in the day in a dress with long sleeves and floral embroidery by Elie Saab, Kate changed into a sparkling number by Jenny Packham.

She completed her evening look with her debut in the Greville Chandelier earrings, which previously were worn by Queen Elizabeth, and a tiara first. Although the Princess of Wales sported one of her go-to tiaras, the diamond and pearl Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot, it marked the first time that Kate has worn a tiara outside the U.K.

Princess Beatrice. Royal Hashemite Court

After Princess Beatrice wore a blue gown to the ceremony earlier in the day, the newly released image of the royal gives a better look at her second look of the night — a blush gown with gold embellishment by Reem Acra — and her second-ever tiara wear.

Beatrice sparkled in the York tiara for the first time at Crown Prince Hussein’s wedding, sentimentally wearing the headpiece her mother got married wearing in 1986. The Duchess of York, popularly known as Fergie, spoke about what the fashion statement meant to her on the latest episode of her new podcast, Tea Talks with the Duchess & Sarah — and revealed that her daughter put the topper on herself!

Balkis Press/ABACA/Shutterstock

“The first hairdresser she went to, she put the tiara on thinking she'd watched too much Disney. Right at the front!” Fergie said with a laugh on the show last week. “But anyway, Beatrice then did it and put it on herself. But she did look incredible, I was very, very proud of her.”

Princess Beatrice and Edo also attended the royal wedding on June 1 with a sweet secret! Though Buckingham Palace had yet to make an announcement, Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie had already welcomed her second son. On June 5, the palace announced that Eugenie gave birth to a baby boy named Ernest George Ronnie, on May 30. Eugenie’s family of three became four with the new addition, as she and her husband Jack Brooksbank are already parents to a 2-year-old son named August.

Royal Hashemite Court/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Over the weekend, the new bundle of joy was officially added to the line of succession on the royal family's website. Baby Ernest was born 13th in line to the British throne, directly behind big brother August. Ernest is also the first of Queen Elizabeth's great-grandchildren to be born following her death in September.

Jo Hale/WireImage; Princess Eugenie Instagram

On Tea Talks, Fergie revealed that Eugenie and Jack made her cry when they told her they were using Ronnie as a middle name for their new baby in honor of his great-grandfather. The Duchess’ father, Ronald Ferguson, died in 2003 and was the longtime polo manager for Prince Philip and King Charles.

“He’s done very, very well. He's called Ernest George Ronnie. He's Ernest because George III's middle name was Ernest and also because it's a fabulous name," Fergie said of her new grandson. “And then George after Jack's father and Ronald — Ronnie — after my father, which was really touched. When Jack and Eugenie told me, it was so moving that they put my dad in there. It was very kind, I thought, made me cry, of course."

