Kate Middleton and Prince William Thank Fans for Prince Louis' Birthday Well-Wishes with Cute Photo

"Prince Louis had a fantastic day, and your message was greatly appreciated by The Prince and Princess," the card from Kensington Palace said

By
Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

Published on June 16, 2023 12:39PM EDT
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - UNDATED: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. IMAGE MUST NOT BE USED AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2023 WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL FROM BUCKINGHAM PALACE. NO SALES. Copyright in the photographs is vested in The Prince and Princess of Wales. Publications are asked to credit the photographs to Millie Pilkington. The photograph is being made available to the Press Association by way of license on condition that; The photograph shall be solely used for news editorial purposes only. It shall not be approved for souvenirs, or memorabilia; or anything colourably similar. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. The photograph shall not be used after 31st December 2023, without prior permission from Kensington Palace. Any questions relating to the use of the photograph should be first referred to Kensington Palace and before publication. In this handout images supplied by Kensington Palace, Undated handout photo issued by Kensington Palace of Prince Louis, whose fifth birthday is on Sunday, seen in a portrait taken by Millie Pilkington earlier this month in Windsor, Berkshire. Issue date: Saturday April 22, 2023. (Photo by Handout/Millie Pilkington/Kensington Palace via Getty Images )
Prince Louis, Kate Middleton. Photo: Handout/Millie Pilkington/Kensington Palace via Getty

Kate Middleton and Prince William are sending letters after Prince Louis’ birthday!  

On Thursday, royal fan @TheDuchessOfWonderland posted a picture of the thank-you note they received from Kensington Palace after sending a message for Prince Louis’ 5th birthday on April 23. 

The front of the card, sent on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ behalf, featured an adorable photo of their youngest son — one of his official birthday portraits! Louis smiled in a blue Fair Isle sweater with a checked shirt in the snap, which was released with another image of him being pushed in a wheelbarrow by mom Kate.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - UNDATED: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. IMAGE MUST NOT BE USED AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2023 WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL FROM BUCKINGHAM PALACE. NO SALES. Copyright in the photographs is vested in The Prince and Princess of Wales. Publications are asked to credit the photographs to Millie Pilkington. The photograph is being made available to the Press Association by way of license on condition that; The photograph shall be solely used for news editorial purposes only. It shall not be approved for souvenirs, or memorabilia; or anything colourably similar. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. The photograph shall not be used after 31st December 2023, without prior permission from Kensington Palace. Any questions relating to the use of the photograph should be first referred to Kensington Palace and before publication. In this handout images supplied by Kensington Palace, Undated handout photo issued by Kensington Palace of Prince Louis, whose fifth birthday is on Sunday, seen in a portrait taken by Millie Pilkington earlier this month in Windsor, Berkshire. Issue date: Saturday April 22, 2023. (Photo by Handout/Millie Pilkington/Kensington Palace via Getty Images )
Prince Louis. Handout/Millie Pilkington/Kensington Palace via Getty

"Thank you for the very thoughtful message which you sent for Prince Louis' fifth birthday," the flip side of the card on Kensington Palace letterhead read. "Prince Louis had a fantastic day, and your message was greatly appreciated by The Prince and Princess who send you their very best wishes." 

In a break from tradition, Princess Kate did not get behind the camera for Louis’ birthday portraits this year. The Princess of Wales, who has previously described herself as an "enthusiastic amateur photographer," regularly takes photos of her three children issued for their birthdays. Shaking up past precedent, Louis’ latest birthday pictures were taken by photographer Millie Pilkington.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - UNDATED: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. IMAGE MUST NOT BE USED AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2023 WITHOUT PRIOR APPROVAL FROM BUCKINGHAM PALACE. NO SALES. Copyright in the photographs is vested in The Prince and Princess of Wales. Publications are asked to credit the photographs to Millie Pilkington. The photograph is being made available to the Press Association by way of license on condition that; The photograph shall be solely used for news editorial purposes only. It shall not be approved for souvenirs, or memorabilia; or anything colourably similar. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the photograph (including by way of example only) any use in merchandising, advertising or any other non-news editorial use. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. The photograph shall not be used after 31st December 2023, without prior permission from Kensington Palace. Any questions relating to the use of the photograph should be first referred to Kensington Palace and before publication. In this handout images supplied by Kensington Palace, Undated handout photo issued by Kensington Palace of Prince Louis, whose fifth birthday is on Sunday, seen in a portrait taken by Millie Pilkington earlier this month in Windsor, Berkshire. Issue date: Saturday April 22, 2023. (Photo by Handout/Millie Pilkington/Kensington Palace via Getty Images )
Prince Louis, Kate Middleton. Handout/Millie Pilkington/Kensington Palace via Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also recently sent a special thank-you to a bike shop near their California home that surprised Prince Archie with a new bicycle on his 4th birthday. 

As much of the world watched the coronation of King Charles on May 6, the owners of Mad Dogs & Englishmen Bike Shop in Montecito thought of the little prince. Shop owner Jennifer Blevins tells PEOPLE that her British partner and shop co-owner, Martin, spontaneously decided to send Archie some new wheels. 

Prince Harry Meghan Markle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty

"He went and he got one of our little specialized kids' bikes — they're really nice little bikes — and he's like, ‘This one's perfect, it's got training wheels,' " Blevins says. "And so he went and got some birthday balloons, and he got some flowers for Meghan and a birthday card, and he said, ‘Okay, I'm gonna bike over and take it to their house.' "

Upon arrival, Blevins said security asked Martin if he was invited by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“He said, 'I'm just a British business in town that wanted to give Archie a gift,' " she laughs.

Prince Harry Meghan markle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Martin got the green light to leave the gift, and Mad Dogs & Englishmen team was surprised with a thoughtful thank you on June 7. 

“On behalf of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, please accept their sincere thanks for the thoughtful gift you sent to Prince Archie for his fourth birthday. The bike has brought much joy, and is most appreciated by the family. They asked that I convey their gratitude at the lovely surprise,” a letter from Prince Harry and Meghan’s office posted to the bike shop's Instagram read. 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f9WMpiH8qd8 Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer 2 | Netflix Credit: Netflix/Youtube
Prince Harry, Princess Lilibet, Prince Archie, Meghan Markle. Netflix/Youtube

Blevins tells PEOPLE she and Martin hope that Princess Lilibet, 2, can also use it one day!

“His little sister Lili can enjoy it too as she grows — it'll be one that both of them like,” she says. 

Prince Harry, 38, traveled to the U.K. for the coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla on May 6, while Meghan stayed back with their two young children on Archie's birthday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not attend the next big royal event, Trooping the Colour on Saturday. Harry and Meghan were not invited to the annual public celebration of the British monarch's birthday, held for the first time in King Charles’ honor. 

