Kate Middleton and Prince William Take Surprise Trip to Air Show with George, Charlotte and Louis

Kate Middleton and Prince William kicked off the weekend with a meaningful field trip with their three kids.

On Friday, the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 41, stepped out at the Royal International Air Tattoo at Royal Air Force (RAF) Fairford in Gloucestershire, England with Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. The world’s largest military air show draws over 180,000 visitors each July and benefits The Royal Air Force Charitable Trust.

“The family were all looking forward to the trip,” a royal source tells PEOPLE of the unannounced outing, which came as a school vacation treat for the Wales kids. The trio recently completed classes at the Lambrook School and are likely looking forward to the summer off.

The royals smiled as they arrived and were greeted by senior RAF members. The family has a special connection to the branch — Prince William flew for the RAF Search and Rescue Force based at RAF Valley in Anglesey, Wales from 2010 to 2013 and serves as Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Coningsby today, while Princess Kate is Honorary Air Commodore of the Air Cadets.



Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis visit the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire. Ben Birchall/PA Images via Getty Images

The Prince and Princes of Wales and their three kids poignantly toured the C-17 Globemaster III that flew Queen Elizabeth’s body back to London following her death in September in Scotland. The late Queen died “peacefully” at age 96 on Sept. 8 at her beloved Balmoral Castle in Edinburgh, hours after her doctors announced they were “concerned” for her health.

George, Charlotte and Louis all seemed intrigued as they explored the larger space, where George tried his hand at raising a ramp and Louis sweetly sat on an ATV.



Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Charlotte and Louis both rocked royal rewears — the princess in her black and white striped dress wore to the Commonwealth Games last August and navy Trotters sneakers, and the little prince in pair of the same shoes.



Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis visit the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

William and Kate’s surprise visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo marks their first time attending as a family of five. The couple last checked out the air show with Prince George, then 2 ½, in 2016. The toddler adorably sported bright blue noise-blocking ear protectors, pointed at planes in the sky, waved to visitors and seemed especially fascinated by the tail rotor of a helicopter.

Prince William, Prince George and Kate Middleton sit in a helicopter at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford in July 2016. Samir Hussein/WireImage

“I imagine his father has told him about helicopters, so he knew what that was called and kept saying, ‘tail rotor.’ It was good to see his technical knowledge! Some training going on early!” Flight Lieutenant Jim Hobkirk told PEOPLE at the time.

The Wales family is set to celebrate a special occasion next week — Prince George’s 10th birthday! Sources tell PEOPLE in this week’s exclusive cover story that the young prince is coming into his own in the royal spotlight.

Prince George of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

"He's a cracking lad," a close family friend tells PEOPLE.

Adds British children’s wear designer Amaia Arrieta, whose clothes the three children have worn for years: "I think George knows the drill by now. You can see he’s really grown into it and looks more relaxed than ever."