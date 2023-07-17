King Felipe of Spain Shares Behind-the-Scenes Wimbledon Pic with Kate Middleton, Prince William and Kids

Wimbledon doubled as a royal reunion for King Felipe of Spain and Kate Middleton, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The King of Spain, 55, had a front row seat in the exclusive Royal Box at Centre Court on Sunday to watch fellow countryman Carlos Alcaraz defeat Novak Djokovic to win the men's singles final.

Following the match, the Spanish royal family's social media accounts shared behind-the-scenes photos of King Felipe congratulating the 20-year-old athlete, including a shot of the pair smiling with the golden trophy.

Alcaraz said during his post-match interview on Centre Court, "It's special to play in front of royalty. King Felipe, I am really proud that you are here supporting me. When I played in front of you twice, twice I won — I hope you are coming more! It is really special, and I have to thank you for coming and supporting."

The snaps from Spain's royal family also included an image of King Felipe facing the Prince and Princess of Wales and their two eldest children as they applaud.

During the match — which marked Princess Charlotte's debut at the tennis tournament and George's second time at the event — King Felipe was seen visiting with the British royal family, who also took their spots in the 74-seat, invite-only Royal Box.

In addition to having plenty in common due to their royal roles, King Felipe and Prince William are actually related! They are both great-great-grandchildren of King George of the Hellenes. King Felipe and Prince William are also both decedents of Queen Victoria and King Christian IX.

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William and King Felipe at Wimbledon on July 16. Karwai Tang/WireImage

There were plenty of famous faces at the Wimbledon championships over the weekend in addition to the royals. Brad Pitt, Ariana Grande, Tom Hiddleston, Jonathan Bailey, Hugh Jackman, Andrew Garfield, Idris Elba, Emma Watson, Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig were among the celebrities in the crowd.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte appeared to be rooting for Alcaraz, excitedly cheering and raising their hands in the air when he secured the win. Both the royal kids also made style statements — George looked smart in a suit and tie while Charlotte appeared summer-ready in statement sunglasses.



Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and King Felipe at Wimbledon on July 16. Karwai Tang/WireImage

Princess Kate, in her role as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, awarded Spain's Carlos Alcaraz with the iconic gold Wimbledon Trophy after the match. Prince William and Princess Kate's joint Twitter account posted after the match, "What a match! Congratulations @carlosalcaraz."

The moment marked Kate's second day in the spotlight at Wimbledon, as she also presented the Venus Rosewater Dish to Marketa Vondrousova on Saturday.

Princess Kate made her 2023 Wimbledon debut on July 4, where she watched some of the men’s and women’s singles first-round matches. The royal typically kicks off the tournament by watching early-round games featuring up-and-coming talent, often on the outer courts, and closes the competition by watching the finals in the Royal Box at Centre Court.

King Felipe sees Carlos Alcaraz win at Wimbledon on July 16. Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty

As patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, a royal role she received from Queen Elizabeth in 2016, the Princess of Wales wears a special bow pin to Wimbledon in the club’s green and purple colors and presents prizes to the champions.

