Kate Middleton and Prince William Sport Their Most Casual Cover Look Ever for Mountain Rescue Magazine

Kate Middleton and Prince William are no strangers to magazine covers, but their latest shows their sporty and casual sides.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 41, appeared on the summer issue of Mountain Rescue magazine, the only official magazine for mountain rescue in England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland. The photo came from their April visit with the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team, who were celebrating their 60th anniversary, in Wales. The team risks their lives helping keep walkers on the nearby mountain range safe. Prince William is the patron of Mountain Rescue England and Wales.

"Having a Royal Patron is a huge honour and MR volunteers appreciate the support of @KensingtonRoyal HRH The Prince of Wales," the organization shared on X (formerly Twitter) revealing the magazine cover. "@CBMRTCentral Beacons recently hosted a VIP visit - you might recognise a couple of the people on the latest MR Magazine cover."

The image showed Prince William and Princess Kate carrying a stretcher, just one of the activities they participated in during the visit. The dreary weather didn't stop the royal couple from taking on the tasks while sporting coordinating red jackets (and a baseball cap for Kate!).

Inside the magazine, Huw Jones — the team leader of the Central Beacons MRT — recalled being contacted by the Royal Household about William and Kate's visit about a month ahead of time. The team was told, "The visit is to be as informal as possible, with lots of activity and fun."

Jones wrote that the team was "sworn to secrecy" as they prepared activities for the Prince and Princess of Wales, ranging from rappelling down rocks and meeting the team's search dogs.

Although the rain stopped for most of Prince William and Princess Kate's visit, the couple got a warning about the wet conditions during the rappelling portion.

Technical rescue lead Pete Spearing told the outlet, "When introduced, I kept to good British tradition and mentioned the weather, which had turned wet after weeks of dry. I asked them not to slip, and the Prince laughingly confirmed that he wouldn't hold us responsible!"



Kate Middleton and Prince William visit Central Beacons Mountain Rescue in April 2023. Matthew Horwood - WPA Pool/Getty

The outing was followed by heading to the team's "local," the Dowlais Rugby Club, for drinks and pizza from the Little Dragon Pizza Van. Prince William and Princess Kate ordered 22 pies, including pepperoni, margherita, barbecue chicken and goats' cheese pizzas, which they then took to share with rescue teams.

Peter Morris, owner of the Little Dragon Pizza Van, told PEOPLE after the event, "The Princess asked if we make our own dough — and said that they love making pizzas with their children," referring to Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

"Making pizza for the future king and queen is surreal," he added.



Prince William and Kate Middleton order pizza in Wales in April 2023. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Prince William and Princess Kate's visit came a day after King Charles and Queen Camilla headed to Liverpool, underlining how the royal family was setting out to see some of the U.K. ahead of the coronation on May 6.

William and Kate were named the Prince and Princess of Wales by King Charles just one day after he acceded to the throne, but their relationship with the nation runs deep.

Prince William trained to become a helicopter pilot with the Royal Air Force's Search and Rescue Force, graduating from the Search and Rescue Training Unit at RAF Valley, Anglesey in Wales in 2010. According to Tatler, he was the first member of the royal family to live in Wales since King Henry VII in the 1400s.

Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Central Beacons Mountain Rescue in April 2023. Matthew Horwood - WPA Pool/Getty

The couple announced their engagement in 2010, adding that they would continue to live in North Wales, where William worked as an air-sea rescue pilot.

Kate made her first official royal outing in Wales in February 2011. She joined William at the Trearddur Bay Lifeboat Station, where she christened the new Hereford Endeavour lifeboat as William applauded his bride-to-be.

After the couple wed in April 2011, Wales was the setting for Prince William and Kate's life as newlyweds. It was also where they spent their first months as parents — they welcomed Prince George in July 2013.