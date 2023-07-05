See Kate Middleton, Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla Watch a Flypast in Scotland

Kate Middleton, Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla gathered to watch the flypast that marked the finale of the Scotland coronation celebrations — but now how they usually do.

Following the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St. Giles’ Cathedral on Wednesday, held as Scotland's celebration of the coronation that took place on May 6, the royal foursome headed back to the Palace of the Holyroodhouse by car through the streets of Edinburgh. The King and Queen along with the Prince and Princess of Wales reemerged from the royal residence to watch a flypast performed by the Red Arrows.

King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William's Order of the Thistle robes moved with the wind, which also kept the plume on Camilla's hat moving around. The two couples chatted cheerfully as they waited for the planes to pass and stood at attention at the national anthem played.

The Royal Air Force flypast on July 5 in Scotland. Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The royal family's official Instagram account event provided a look behind the scenes of the moment. In a video taken from inside the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the royals face away from the camera as they watch the Royal Air Force planes approach.

While flypasts are typically associated with a balcony moment at Buckingham Palace, the event was a bit lower key in Edinburgh. Instead of appearing on a balcony, the royals watched from outside the entrance on the ground as the planes soared overhead and created red, white and blue streaks.

Unlike a Buckingham Palace balcony appearance, which saw all the working members of the royal family gather on June 17 for the first Trooping the Colour of King Charles' reign, this was also a smaller group. The only royals to attend Wednesday's service were King Charles, 74, Queen Camilla, 75, Prince William, 41, and Princess Kate, also 41.

Royal family members gathered on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour on June 17. Chris Jackson/Getty

In addition to last month's Trooping the Colour, the annual celebration of the British monarch's birthday, the first flypast of the new reign came following the coronation on May 6 in London.

King Charles wore the Imperial State Crown while Queen Camilla wore the St. Mary's Crown for the balcony appearance. (Although the King was crowned with the St. Edward's Crown, he swapped it for the less heavy headpiece at the end of the Westminster Abbey service.)



Queen Camilla and King Charles watch the flypast following the coronation on May 6. Handout/Chris Jackson/Getty for Buckingham Palace

Wednesday's celebrations were the highlight of Royal Week in Scotland this year. Like Queen Elizabeth did during her reign, King Charles and Queen Camilla are spending a special week in the country to meet local people.

The Scottish government announced last month that their nation would hold a special service in honor of the monarch's May 6 coronation. After making their way to St. Giles' Cathedral in a Royal Procession, King Charles was presented with the Honours of Scotland — a glittering suite including the crown of King James V of Scotland, a sceptre and a sword of state.

However, the crown was not placed on the monarch's head. Because Scotland has not operated as an independent royal realm for over 300 years, it would be inappropriate — and inaccurate — for Charles to be crowned as King separately in Scotland.



Kate Middleton, Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla attend Scotland's coronation celebration on July 5. AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William all wore the robes of the Order of the Thistle, the greatest order of chivalry in Scotland, for the ceremony.

Since Princess Kate is not a member, she did not wear the robes. Instead, she popped in a blue Catherine Walker coat dress that she previously sported from her Easter church outing earlier this year and the Commonwealth Day service in 2022 with a matching Philip Treacy hat. In a poignant touch, she wore a pearl necklace that previously belonged to Queen Elizabeth and a bracelet and earrings from Princess Diana's jewelry box.

Prince William and Kate Middleton attend Scotland's coronation celebrations. PETER BYRNE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Seventy years ago, Queen Elizabeth was fêted with a similar event in Scotland just a few weeks after her coronation.

On June 24, 1953, the Queen paid her first official visit to Scotland as monarch, arriving to “huge fanfare” and traveled by carriage through the streets of Edinburgh with Prince Philip to St. Giles’ Cathedral for a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication, Scotland magazine reported.

