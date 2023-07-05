See Kate Middleton, Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla Watch a Flypast in Scotland

To celebrate King Charles' coronation on May 6, Edinburgh had their own festivities, ending with the grand finale of a flypast — minus the balcony moment!

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Editor, Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

People Editorial Guidelines
Updated on July 5, 2023 11:58AM EDT
King Charles III stands with Britain's Queen Camilla, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales to watch The British Royal Air Force's (RAF) aerobatic team, the "Red Arrows", perform a fly-past over the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh
Kate Middleton, Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla watch the flypast in Edinburgh on July 5. Photo:

JOHN LINTON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate MiddletonPrince WilliamKing Charles and Queen Camilla gathered to watch the flypast that marked the finale of the Scotland coronation celebrations — but now how they usually do.

Following the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication at St. Giles’ Cathedral on Wednesday, held as Scotland's celebration of the coronation that took place on May 6, the royal foursome headed back to the Palace of the Holyroodhouse by car through the streets of Edinburgh. The King and Queen along with the Prince and Princess of Wales reemerged from the royal residence to watch a flypast performed by the Red Arrows.

King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William's Order of the Thistle robes moved with the wind, which also kept the plume on Camilla's hat moving around. The two couples chatted cheerfully as they waited for the planes to pass and stood at attention at the national anthem played.

RAF fly pass the Royal Mile after a national service of thanksgiving and dedication to the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at St Giles' Cathedral
The Royal Air Force flypast on July 5 in Scotland.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The royal family's official Instagram account event provided a look behind the scenes of the moment. In a video taken from inside the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the royals face away from the camera as they watch the Royal Air Force planes approach.

While flypasts are typically associated with a balcony moment at Buckingham Palace, the event was a bit lower key in Edinburgh. Instead of appearing on a balcony, the royals watched from outside the entrance on the ground as the planes soared overhead and created red, white and blue streaks.

RELATED: See the Trooping the Colour Surprise for King Charles That Was Kept Secret from Him

Unlike a Buckingham Palace balcony appearance, which saw all the working members of the royal family gather on June 17 for the first Trooping the Colour of King Charles' reign, this was also a smaller group. The only royals to attend Wednesday's service were King Charles, 74, Queen Camilla, 75, Prince William, 41, and Princess Kate, also 41.

Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince William, Prince of Wales, King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a fly-past of aircraft by the Royal Air Force during Trooping the Colour
Royal family members gathered on the Buckingham Palace balcony for Trooping the Colour on June 17.

Chris Jackson/Getty 

In addition to last month's Trooping the Colour, the annual celebration of the British monarch's birthday, the first flypast of the new reign came following the coronation on May 6 in London.

King Charles wore the Imperial State Crown while Queen Camilla wore the St. Mary's Crown for the balcony appearance. (Although the King was crowned with the St. Edward's Crown, he swapped it for the less heavy headpiece at the end of the Westminster Abbey service.)

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: (NEWS EDITORIAL USE ONLY. IMAGES MAY ONLY BE USED IN RELATION TO THE CORONATION OF KING CHARLES III. NO COMMERCIAL USE. THE IMAGE SHALL NOT BE USED AFTER 0001hrs, MONDAY 22nd MAY. After that date, no further licensing can be made, please remove from your systems and contact Getty Images for any usage) NO SALES. Copyright vests with Getty Images and publications are asked to credit Chris Jackson/Getty Images. All terms of release must be adhered to. The photograph has been distributed with permission from Royal Communications. The photograph is being made available by way of licence on condition that: The image shall be solely for news editorial use only. The image should be used only in the context of the Coronation of King Charles III. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the image. There shall be no commercial use whatsoever of the image (including any advertorial, endorsement, advertising, promotion, merchandising and/or other non-editorial use purpose, or any use which implies any endorsement or patronage of any products, services or business). The image must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form). In This handout image released by Buckingham Palace, King Charles III and Queen Camilla watch the flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their Coronation on May 06, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Handout/Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Buckingham Palace)
Queen Camilla and King Charles watch the flypast following the coronation on May 6. Handout/Chris Jackson/Getty for Buckingham Palace

Wednesday's celebrations were the highlight of Royal Week in Scotland this year. Like Queen Elizabeth did during her reign, King Charles and Queen Camilla are spending a special week in the country to meet local people.

The Scottish government announced last month that their nation would hold a special service in honor of the monarch's May 6 coronation. After making their way to St. Giles' Cathedral in a Royal Procession, King Charles was presented with the Honours of Scotland — a glittering suite including the crown of King James V of Scotland, a sceptre and a sword of state. 

However, the crown was not placed on the monarch's head. Because Scotland has not operated as an independent royal realm for over 300 years, it would be inappropriate — and inaccurate — for Charles to be crowned as King separately in Scotland.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla attend a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication inside St Giles' Cathedral
Kate Middleton, Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla attend Scotland's coronation celebration on July 5.

AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William all wore the robes of the Order of the Thistle, the greatest order of chivalry in Scotland, for the ceremony.

Since Princess Kate is not a member, she did not wear the robes. Instead, she popped in a blue Catherine Walker coat dress that she previously sported from her Easter church outing earlier this year and the Commonwealth Day service in 2022 with a matching Philip Treacy hat. In a poignant touch, she wore a pearl necklace that previously belonged to Queen Elizabeth and a bracelet and earrings from Princess Diana's jewelry box.

RELATED: King Charles Appoints Queen Camilla to Scotland's Highest Honor Before Second Coronation Celebration

Prince William (L), Prince of Wales, and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrive to a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication inside St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh
Prince William and Kate Middleton attend Scotland's coronation celebrations.

PETER BYRNE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Seventy years ago, Queen Elizabeth was fêted with a similar event in Scotland just a few weeks after her coronation.

On June 24, 1953, the Queen paid her first official visit to Scotland as monarch, arriving to “huge fanfare” and traveled by carriage through the streets of Edinburgh with Prince Philip to St. Giles’ Cathedral for a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication, Scotland magazine reported.

King Charles III, the Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, Queen Camilla and Princess of Wales. known as the Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland attend the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication for King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and the presentation of the Honours of Scotland, at St Giles' Cathedral
Scotland's coronation celebration on July 5.

Jane Barlow - Pool/Getty Images
