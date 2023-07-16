Queen Elizabeth and King Charles Gave Prince William and Kate Permission to Focus on Family Over Royal Duty

"Royal families over the generations haven’t had the chance to get those foundations right, but they have," a friend of Kate and William tells PEOPLE

By
Simon Perry is a writer and correspondent at PEOPLE.
and
Stephanie Petit is a Royals Editor, Writer and Reporter at PEOPLE.

Published on July 16, 2023 09:00AM EDT
Prince George of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince William of Wales on the balcony during Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton, Prince William and their three children at Trooping the Colour 2023. Photo:

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Prince GeorgePrincess Charlotte and Prince Louis are being raised differently than other royal children — and Prince William and Kate Middleton's hands-on approach to parenting was given the blessing of Queen Elizabeth and King Charles.

In this week's cover story, a close source tells PEOPLE that the Prince and Princess of Wales "consciously set out to achieve a
sense of normality" for their three children. The couple was expressly given permission by Queen Elizabeth and then-Prince Charles to focus on family above royal duties when George, 9, Charlotte, 8, and Louis, 5, were young.

"Royal families over the generations haven’t had the chance to get those foundations right, but they have,” says a friend.

RELATED: How Prince George's Upbringing Differs from Queen Elizabeth and King Charles' Childhoods (Exclusive)

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Louis of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge watch the RAF flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Trooping the Colour parade on June 02, 2022
The royal family at Trooping the Colour 2022.

Chris Jackson/Getty

While Queen Elizabeth and King Charles were largely raised by governesses as their parents focused on their royal roles, Prince William and Kate lived a fairly ordinary life as new parents to Prince George. They lived in a former farmhouse on the coast of Anglesey in North Wales, where William worked as a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot. The prince drove himself to the base at RAF Valley, stopping for candy and a newspaper at convenience stores on the way while Kate looked after their son. In March 2015, as Prince William began work as a pilot at the air ambulance service in Cambridge, the family took up country life in Anmer Hall, where they continue to spend much of their holidays.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis do join the royal family on outings such as Trooping the Colour, and they all attended their grandfather King Charles' coronation on May 6. But despite the children's royal roles — especially George, who is second in the line of succession behind his father and will become king one day — Kate, who grew up outside of the royal fold, ensures that her kids' childhoods are as normal as possible.

"Coming from a different background, she appreciates the
importance of having family time," says a source close to the royal household. "She wasn't brought up in that aristocratic setting where you see the children for a short time each day."

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (R) looks on as (L-R) Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales, Britain's Prince George of Wales, Britain's Prince Louis of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales toast marshmallows as they take part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough, west of London on May 8, 2023, where the family joined volunteers helping to renovate and improve the building. - People across Britain were on Monday asked to do their duty as the celebrations for King Charles III's coronation drew to a close with a massive volunteering drive.
Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince Louis and Kate Middleton in May 2023. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty

Princess Kate and Prince William, both 41, regularly drive the children to school and make sure at least one of them are home most evenings for their return. And the family is not afraid to get a little messy, whether they're cooking pizza or playing outside. The Princess of Wales said in an interview on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast in 2020 that she is happiest when "I'm with my family outside in the countryside, and we're all filthy dirty."

Prince Louis of Wales pushes a wheelbarrow as he follows his mother, Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) and sister Britain's Princess Charlotte of Wales while taking part in the Big Help Out, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough
Kate Middleton with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in May 2023. DANIEL LEAL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

And Prince William is a big fan of his wife's "normality."

"Those children look pretty happy with life," a palace insider tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story. "A lot of it is the stabilizing normality Kate brings — and that's how she grew up. William absolutely loves it."

