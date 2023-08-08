Kate Middleton and Prince William Congratulate England Women's Soccer Team After World Cup Achievement

Kate Middleton and Prince William are cheering on the Lionesses as they advance to the next stage of the Women’s World Cup in Australia.

The royal couple are off-duty for a few weeks for a summer break, but they're certainly paying attention to England's progress in the soccer tournament. Courtiers wrote on the couple's official Twitter (now known as X) on Monday to send a message of support to the England women’s soccer team after they beat Nigeria 4-2 in a thrilling penalty shootout.

“Well done Lionesses!” the couple's team captioned the post, reposting an image shared from the team's account. “It was hard-fought but now we're on to the quarter-finals. Good luck ⚽️”

This is not the first time the royal family has supported the sport and its players.

Prince William — who is president of the game's governing body in England, the Football Association — often attends games (sometimes accompanied by family members!) and regularly supports the teams on social media.

In June, the Prince of Wales, 41, visited the Lionesses' training camp at St. George’s Park and presented head coach Sarina Wiegman with her honorary Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire medal. Kensington Palace noted at the time that William wanted to personally present the medal to her even though the distribution of the honors is usually conducted by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the U.K.

Nearly a year earlier, he made another visit as the athletes prepared for the Euro finals, and brought home team jerseys for his kids — Prince George, now 10, Princess Charlotte, now 8, and Prince Louis, now 5 — with their names across the back and a number corresponding with their age.

Prince William and Charlotte also filmed a good luck message as the team reached the finals at the time.

"We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck tonight. You've done amazingly well in the competition, and we're rooting for you all the way!' Willam said before his daughter added, "Good luck! I hope you win. Bye!"

Prince William also expressed his admiration for British soccer star Dele Alli last month. In a personal tweet on his official Kensington Royal Twitter account, he shared the midfielder’s candid interview with The Overlap, where Alli opened up about being sexually abused as a child and his recent rehab stint for a sleeping pill addiction.

“Brave and inspirational @dele_official,” William wrote. “Discussing mental health is not a sign of weakness. Let’s keep the conversation going. We’re all with you and we wish you the very best.”

As he usually does for personal messages, the prince signed off with “W.”

“I was winning the fight, smiling, showing that I was happy, but inside I was definitely losing the battle,” Alli told host Gary Neville in a snippet of the sit-down William shared. “Trauma is trauma, and your body registers it in the same way, no matter what it is. If you knew my life, you would understand that a little bit more. I want to help other people to know that they're not alone in the feelings they've got. And it doesn't make you weak to get help.”

Prince William, Prince George and Kate Middleton at Euro 2020. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty

In December 2022, Princess Kate, 41, and the prince also honored late Brazilian soccer legend Pelé after his death that year.

"Paying tribute to a true football icon. Rest in peace, Pelé," they captioned in a retweet, reposting Team England's tribute to the sports icon.



The royal couple also took their son Prince George to watch England play a soccer game at Wembley Stadium on a school night in 2021.

After the game, they shared a photo of the three smiling and clapping in the crowd, writing "Incredible performance @England!" on their account.