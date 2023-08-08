Kate Middleton and Prince William Congratulate England Women's Soccer Team After World Cup Achievement

The royal couple praised the team for their victory over Nigeria on social media: "Well done Lionesses!"

By
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson
Michael Lee Simpson is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. He has been working at PEOPLE since 2023. His work has previously appeared in Entertainment Weekly, Variety, BuzzFeed, Reader's Digest, Backstage, Creative Screenwriting Magazine, The Drill Mag, Script Magazine, Ocala Magazine, and The Kansas City Star.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 8, 2023 11:33AM EDT
Kate Middleton and Prince William Congratulate England Womenâs Football Team After They Reach World Cup Quarter Finals
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall and Chloe Kelly and Alex Greenwood celebrate victory following a penalty shoot-out after extra time in the FIFA Women's World Cup . Photo:

Samir Hussein/WireImage; Isabel Infantes/PA Images via Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William are cheering on the Lionesses as they advance to the next stage of the Women’s World Cup in Australia.

The royal couple are off-duty for a few weeks for a summer break, but they're certainly paying attention to England's progress in the soccer tournament. Courtiers wrote on the couple's official Twitter (now known as X) on Monday to send a message of support to the England women’s soccer team after they beat Nigeria 4-2 in a thrilling penalty shootout.

“Well done Lionesses!” the couple's team captioned the post, reposting an image shared from the team's account. “It was hard-fought but now we're on to the quarter-finals. Good luck ⚽️”

This is not the first time the royal family has supported the sport and its players.

Prince William — who is president of the game's governing body in England, the Football Association — often attends games (sometimes accompanied by family members!) and regularly supports the teams on social media.

In June, the Prince of Wales, 41, visited the Lionesses' training camp at St. George’s Park and presented head coach Sarina Wiegman with her honorary Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire medal. Kensington Palace noted at the time that William wanted to personally present the medal to her even though the distribution of the honors is usually conducted by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the U.K.

Nearly a year earlier, he made another visit as the athletes prepared for the Euro finals, and brought home team jerseys for his kids — Prince George, now 10, Princess Charlotte, now 8, and Prince Louis, now 5 — with their names across the back and a number corresponding with their age.

Prince William and Charlotte also filmed a good luck message as the team reached the finals at the time.

"We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck tonight. You've done amazingly well in the competition, and we're rooting for you all the way!' Willam said before his daughter added, "Good luck! I hope you win. Bye!"

Prince William also expressed his admiration for British soccer star Dele Alli last month. In a personal tweet on his official Kensington Royal Twitter account, he shared the midfielder’s candid interview with The Overlap, where Alli opened up about being sexually abused as a child and his recent rehab stint for a sleeping pill addiction.

“Brave and inspirational @dele_official,” William wrote. “Discussing mental health is not a sign of weakness. Let’s keep the conversation going. We’re all with you and we wish you the very best.”

As he usually does for personal messages, the prince signed off with “W.”

“I was winning the fight, smiling, showing that I was happy, but inside I was definitely losing the battle,” Alli told host Gary Neville in a snippet of the sit-down William shared. “Trauma is trauma, and your body registers it in the same way, no matter what it is. If you knew my life, you would understand that a little bit more. I want to help other people to know that they're not alone in the feelings they've got. And it doesn't make you weak to get help.”

Prince William, President of the Football Association along with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge applaud prior to the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Round of 16 match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on June 29, 2021 in London
Prince William, Prince George and Kate Middleton at Euro 2020. Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA via Getty

In December 2022, Princess Kate, 41, and the prince also honored late Brazilian soccer legend Pelé after his death that year.

"Paying tribute to a true football icon. Rest in peace, Pelé," they captioned in a retweet, reposting Team England's tribute to the sports icon.

The royal couple also took their son Prince George to watch England play a soccer game at Wembley Stadium on a school night in 2021. 

After the game, they shared a photo of the three smiling and clapping in the crowd, writing "Incredible performance @England!" on their account.

Related Articles
Julie Ertz of USA controls the ball against Diana Silva of Portugal during the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023
Julie Ertz Announces Retirement After USWNT Loses at World Cup, Says Team Is in ‘Great Hands’
Cedella Marley (C bottom) poses with Jamaica Women's football team 'Reggae Girlz' after the friendly football match Jamaica vs Panama at the National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica
Jamaica Women’s National Soccer Team Says Bob Marley’s Daughter Is Like ‘Our Fairy Godmother’
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a wedding dress designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel and the Spencer family Tiara, ride in an open carriage, from St. Paul's Cathedral to Buckingham Palace, following their wedding on July 29, 1981 in London, England
See Princess Diana's Secret 'Spare' Wedding Dress in Never-Before-Seen Photo
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge pose for a photograph as they visit Sportsid House
Kate Middleton Tidies Up to Ensure the Perfect Photo Op with Princess Charlotte — See the Video
Zara Tindall Plays with Lucas and Lena at Horse Event
Zara Tindall Pulls Double Duty as Competitor and Mom at Riding Event — See Lucas and Lena's Matching Outfits!
King Charles III shakes hands with a well wisher during the Mey Highland Games at the John O'Groats Showground in Caithness
King Charles Hands Over the Tug of War Trophy During a Fun Outing at Mey Highland Games in Scotland
King Charles Surpasses Reign Length of Great-Uncle King Edward, Who Abdicated to Marry Wallis Simpson Â 
King Charles Surpasses Reign Length of Great-Uncle King Edward, Who Abdicated to Marry Wallis Simpson
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge watch a flypast to mark the centenary of the Royal Air Force from the balcony of Buckingham Palace
Why Meghan Markle's Birthday Is a Special Day for Prince William
Tobin Heath and Christen Press On New Talk Show, USWNTâs World Cup So Far: âWe Expect Betterâ
Tobin Heath and Christen Press on New Talk Show, USWNT’s World Cup So Far: ‘We Expect Better’ (Exclusive)
How King Charles and Queen Camilla Will Mark the First Anniversary of Queen Elizabethâs Death
How King Charles and Queen Camilla Will Mark the First Anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's Death Next Month
Prince Harry Is 'Still the Best of Friends' with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie
Prince Harry Is 'Still the Best of Friends' with Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie (Exclusive)
James Middleton
Kate Middleton's Brother James Changes Name of Business for Emotional Reason
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Prince Harry Reveals Meghan Markle's Birthday Connection with Another Royal That Charmed King Charles
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends a National Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral on June 3, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.
How Meghan Markle Will Spend Her 42nd Birthday with Prince Harry, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet
Lindsey Horan Says Carli Lloyds Comments About USWNTâs World Cup Effort Hurts
Lindsey Horan Says Carli Lloyd’s Criticism of the USWNT’s World Cup Play ‘Hurts’ but Is 'Just Noise'
Lindsey Vonn at the Thom Browne Fall 2023 Couture Collection Runway Show
Lindsey Vonn Reveals 'One Week Post Surgery' Scars After Knee Operation: 'Don't Look If You're Squeamish'