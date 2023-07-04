Kate Middleton and Prince William Show Off Baking Skills on Surprise Visit With Medics and Patients

The Prince and Princess of Wales joined guests at a celebration marking the 75th birthday of the U.K’s publicly-funded National Health Service

By
Simon Perry
Simon Perry
Simon Perry
Simon Perry is a writer and correspondent at PEOPLE. He has more than 25 years’ experience at PEOPLE covering the royals, human interest and celebrity.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 4, 2023 05:30PM EDT
Prince and Princess of Wales surprise NHS staff and patients with 75th anniversary party
Prince William and Kate Middleton help out at the NHS Big Tea. Photo:

Tom Dymond/REX Shutterstock

Kate Middleton and Prince William are in the party mood!

The royal couple recently surprised guests at a celebration marking the 75th anniversary of the U.K’s publicly-funded National Health Service and put the finishing touches to a birthday cake with the help of former Great British Baking Show finalist Alice Fevronia.

"The prince’s piping skills were less good than the princess’s, shall we say," Fevronia tells PEOPLE about Kate and William's baking skills after they both helped her decorate some cupcakes — with Kate also adding a topper to the bigger cake.

"They were just really fun," Fevronia adds. "They were just having a fun time."

Prince and Princess of Wales surprise NHS staff and patients with 75th anniversary party
Mel Giedroyc and Prince William and Princess Kate.

Tom Dymond/REX Shutterstock

"There was a real sort of sense of excitement and I think shock when the Prince and Princess walked into the marquee," she adds about their surprise appearance at the NHS Big Tea party, which was hosted by NHS Charities Together, of which the royal couple — both 41 — are patrons.

"I was walking in behind them and ended up standing next to this lady and she almost grabbed me and just looked at me, went, 'oh my gosh!' because she was so shocked."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

During the event, the Prince and Princess of Wales met a number of patients and health workers as they helped prepare the party at the well-being garden of London’s St. Thomas’s Hospital in central London.

There was also time for them to have a light-hearted debate about whether cream or jelly should go on a scone first. For the record: Kate went for cream first, while for William it was simple — whatever is closest to him at the time, he said.

Prince and Princess of Wales surprise NHS staff and patients with 75th anniversary party
Kate Middleton, watched by baker Alice Fevronia (right) and host Mel Giedroyc carries in the cake.

Tom Dymond/REX Shutterstock

Along with marking the birthday of the NHS, Kate and William also attended the event to shine a light on NHS Charities Together for what it does to help those in the health service who need mental health and well-being support.

While the NHS provides free care at the point of need, there has always been some reliance on locally based charities to help fill gaps in the system and give further support to hospitals and medical centers.

Prince and Princess of Wales surprise NHS staff and patients with 75th anniversary party
Prince William and Catherine Princess of Wales and baker Alice Fevronia.

Tom Dymond/REX Shutterstock

Fevronia herself has many family members who have worked in the NHS and her partner is a pediatric doctor, working long stressful hours. "[The royal couple] were asking. How does he decompress and how does he relax? And I think it's making sure that there's people to talk to because it's such a busy job," she tells PEOPLE.

Party host and former Bake Off presenter Mel Giedroyc, adds that “The NHS is part of our DNA in this country. It is so precious. I hope, for the next 750 years, will grow and be nurtured and be loved and properly taken care of."

Prince and Princess of Wales surprise NHS staff and patients with 75th anniversary party
Prince William with guests at the party for the NHS.

Tom Dymond/REX Shutterstock

As they mingled in the party, taking turns at various tables, one of those William sat with was the first baby born under the NHS — Aneira Thomas, from Swansea. She was even named after the man who forced through the setting up of the service in 1948, the then U.K. government minister Aneurin Bevan (she also shares his nickname 'Nye').

Thomas was born around a minute after midnight when her mother, Edna, appeared to follow one of the doctors' pleas to "hold on" in order to become the first baby in the new health system. "It is central to who I am and I wanted to shout it from the rooftops," she tells PEOPLE.

Prince and Princess of Wales surprise NHS staff and patients with 75th anniversary party
The Princess of Wales with guests at the party.

Tom Dymond/REX Shutterstock

Thomas sat next to William for part of the tea. "I have always admired him – from when he was a teenager, growing up with their mother. And he is a fine figure of a man and as I held his hand I said ‘Do you realize how handsome you are?’ I think he said ‘I haven’t heard that before.’ I said 'You could be the next James Bond!’ " she smiles.

"What a wonderful backup for the NHS to have somebody like that coming in to share stories with us. It is a wonderful support,” she adds.

Prince and Princess of Wales surprise NHS staff and patients with 75th anniversary party
Prince William enjoying a laugh with a guest at the NHS Big Tea party.

Tom Dymond/REX Shutterstock

Thomas — whose son and daughter (who is a paramedic) were both saved by NHS staff after suffering separately from brain hemorrhages — adds of the service: “It is creaking at the seams but it is still a wonderful institution – truly amazing. It is free at the point of need and touches all of our lives,” she says. 

 Thomas handed William a copy of her book about her historic birth and the life that followed called Hold On Edna!

"Kate came over and said she’d read it – and she gave me a hug," she tells PEOPLE. "It was like one of my grandchildren. It was the icing on the cake."

Related Articles
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York attends The Andrew Martin Design Awards
Sarah Ferguson Breast Cancer Surgery Lasted Eight Hours: Report
Kate Middleton and Megan Markle
Kate Middleton Played Key Role in Palace's Response to Meghan Markle's Oprah Interview, New Book Says
HRH Prince William and Prince George
Prince George Enjoys Pizza with Dad Prince William at London Cricket Match
Prince William Marks the End of Pride Month by Discussing Mental Health with Young People
Prince William Marks the End of Pride Month by Discussing Mental Health with Young People
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards
Why July 4th Is a Special Holiday for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 30: Jeremy Clarkson attends the ITV Autumn Entertainment Launch at White City House on August 30, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Nick England/Getty Images); Meghan, Duchess of Sussex is seen during The State Funeral Of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
IPSO Upholds Complaint About Jeremy Clarkson's Column on Meghan Markle in 'Landmark Decision'
King Charles at Highgrove
How King Charles Helped an Eco-Fashion Brand Source Runway Look for Museum Display (Exclusive)
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 05, 2022
King Charles Will Receive New Sword Named After Queen Elizabeth at Scotland Coronation Celebration
Prince William / Prince Harry
Prince William and Prince Harry Unite for Award in Name of Late Mother Princess Diana
Catherine, Princess of Wales is seen during day two of The Championships Wimbledon 2023
Kate Middleton Skips Royal Box as She Steps Out for Day 2 of Wimbledon in Mint Green Blazer
Princess Diana With Her Private Secretary Patrick Jephson At The Burghley Horse Trials Stamford
How Princess Diana's Aide Used Settlement from 'Panorama' Interview to Continue Her Legacy
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla during Trooping the Colour
Kate Middleton's Photo Just Won an 'Oscar of the Magazine World' — Featuring a Royal Subject!
Prince William
Prince William Charms School Children Who Chant His Name During Surprise Fair Outing
King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend a Celebration of Culture at Market Theatre Square on May 25, 2023 in Armagh, Northern Ireland
Palace Reveals King Charles Had to Dip into Cash Reserves During Expensive Royal Year
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a Summer Party at the British Ambassador's residence; Frogmore Cottage
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Officially Vacated Frogmore Cottage, Their Former U.K. Home
Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of the V&A, speaks with children of Globe Primary school in Bethnal Green as she officially opens The Young V&A
Kate Middleton Has the Best Reaction When Kids Ask Her Age: ‘Don’t Tell Anyone!’