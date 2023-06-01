Kate Middleton and Prince William Attend Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan's Royal Wedding

The Prince and Princess of Wales traveled to Jordan to see Crown Prince Hussein tie the knot

June 1, 2023
Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan Wedding Guests - Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Kate Middleton and Prince William. Photo:

Royal Hashemite Court/Youtube

 Kate Middleton and Prince William are attending a royal wedding!

On Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out in Amman, Jordan for the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Rajwa Alseif. The future monarch tied the knot in an Islamic marriage ceremony at Zahran Palace, which will be followed by a reception at Al Husseiniya Palace with over 1,700 guests.

Princess Kate wore a pink maxi gown with long sleeves by Elie Saab with statement earrings, seen in glimpses when she tucked her loose waves behind her ears.

When the couple arrived, they had a lengthy chat with the parents of the groom, King Abdullah II and Queen Rania, with Kate dipping into a curtsy while greeting each of them.

Following the wedding ceremony, Prince William and Princess Kate warmly greeted Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa with hugs and kisses on the cheeks.

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan Wedding Guests - Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Kate Middleton and Prince William.

Royal Hashemite Court/Youtube

Prince William, 40, and Princess Kate, 41, joined royals from around the world at the celebration. They reunited with Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden, Princess Hisako of Japan and Princess Tsuguko, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway, King Philippe and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium and King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands among others.

In a surprise, Prince William's cousin Princess Beatrice attended the event with her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, 34, wore a light blue gown, with Edo matching in a similarly colored tie. The couple, who married in July 2020, held hands as they made their way to the ceremony.

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan Wedding Guests - Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice.

Royal Hashemite Court/Youtube

The Prince and Princess of Wales' attendance at the wedding was made apparent on Wednesday when they were spotted at a hotel in Amman.

Prince William and Kate share multiple connections with the royal family of Jordan. Queen Rania is on the council of Prince William’s Earthshot Prize, and Princess Kate lived in Jordan from age 2 to 4 for her father Michael Middleton's job at British Airways. As revealed with their 2021 Christmas card, the Prince and Princess of Wales even took their three kids — Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 — on a family trip there that year.

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan Wedding Guests - Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales

Royal Hashemite Court/Youtube

Queen Rania and King Abdullah II were also guests at the May 6 coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla in London, and Rania exclusively told PEOPLE about what the crowning ceremony.

“The coronation was, of course, steeped in tradition, but I was very impressed with how King Charles put his own stamp on the events. For example, it felt very natural to see representatives of different religions play a role in the service. This was unprecedented in Britain's history, but it showed how focused His Majesty is on inclusivity,” said the Queen of Jordan, 52.

Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan Wedding Guests - Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Queen Rania and King Abdullah with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Royal Hashemite Court/Youtube

When Prince William paid an official visit to Jordan in 2018, he spent time with Crown Prince Hussein, who escorted him to the Roman ruins of Jerash — where an iconic Middleton family photo awaited them! The two future monarchs also kicked back and watched soccer together. Princess Kate didn't join her husband on the trip as their son Prince Louis was just 2 months old.

Kate was “very sorry she cannot be here with me so soon after the birth of our son Louis, but her family remembers very fondly the almost three years she spent here as a child when her father worked for British Airways in Amman,” Prince William said at the time. “Catherine's experience is not unique — the interchange between our two countries is real and deep: work, study, tourism and family links,” he added. 

Britains Prince William (L) and Jordanian Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah look at an enlarged photograph showing Williams wife, the former Kate Middleton, her father Michael and younger sister Pippa in the ruins of the Roman city of Jerash in Jordan in the 1980s.
Prince William and Crown Prince Hussein.

RAAD ADAYLEH/AFP via Getty Images

Crown Prince Hussein, 28, and Rajwa, 29, announced their engagement in August 2022 — releasing an image reminiscent of William and Kate’s engagement announcement!

"We pray that God grants us His blessings. Grateful to my dear Jordanian family for their heartfelt support and kind wishes," Hussein wrote of the Instagram image where they posed close, Rajwa’s dazzling diamond ring on display.

On New Year's Eve, the Royal Hashemite Court announced that the couple would wed on June 1. A week before the wedding, Queen Rania threw a dinner party for her son’s fiancée. 

Crown Prince Al Hussein of Jordan and Ms. Rajwa Al Saif in Amman , on August 17, 2022
Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Al Saif. Royal Hashemite Court/Albert Nieboer/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Queen Rania praised Rajwa in a speech at the party, describing her as “the sweetest and most beautiful bride-to-be” and as dear to her as her daughters Princess Iman and Princess Salma. Queen Rania and her husband King Abdullah II of Jordan are parents to Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Iman (a newlywed herself!), 26, Princess Salma, 22, and Prince Hashem, 18. 

“I’ll never forget how happy His Majesty and I were when Al Hussein told us he wanted to marry Rajwa. She is the perfect answer to all my prayers for him,” Rania said in a sweet speech, wishing the young couple a bright future. “May you always be each other’s source of happiness and support.” 

At the home of Ms Rajwa's father the engagement of HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II to Ms Rajwa Khaled bin Saif Abdullah has been announced Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Ms Rajwa Khaled bin Saif bin Abdulaziz engagement announcement, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - 18 Aug 2022
Queen Raina, Rajwa Al Saif, Crown Prince Hussein, King Abdullah II. Richard Gardner/Shutterstock

Hussein is a captain in the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army and a graduate of the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in England and Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

Rajwa is the youngest daughter of Khalid Alseif and Azza Al Sudairi and was born in Saudi Arabia. She went to college in the United States, earning a degree in architecture from Syracuse University in New York and a professional designation degree in visual communications from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles.

