Kate Middleton and Prince William Arrive at King Charles' Coronation Celebration in Scotland

The Prince and Princess of Wales — who you can also call the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland — traveled north to support the King

Updated on July 5, 2023 10:17AM EDT
Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland, leave the Palace of Holyroodhouse to attend the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication to the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at St Giles' Cathedral
Prince William and Kate Middleton head to the coronation celebration in Scotland on July 5. Photo:

Owen Humphreys - Pool/Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Prince William have stepped out for King Charlescoronation celebration in Scotland! 

On Wednesday, the Prince and Princess of Wales, both 41, appeared in Edinburgh for the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication held in honor of the King’s crowning in London on May 6. Prince William and Princess Kate traveled north to support King Charles and Queen Camilla on the important day, the highlight of the first Royal Week of the new royal reign.

Charles, 74, and Camilla, 75, are continuing Queen Elizabeth’s tradition of spending a special week in Scotland each year, known locally as Royal Week, according to the royal website. The couple also follows in her footsteps by celebrating their historic coronation with a second set of festivities in Scotland. 

The pomp kicked off when King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate traveled by car from the Palace of the Holyroodhouse, the British sovereign’s official Scottish residence, to St. Giles’ Cathedral for the National Service of Thanksgiving. Around the same time, a People’s Procession transported the Honours of Scotland — a historic suite of royal regalia — from Edinburgh Castle to the cathedral.

Prince William (L), Prince of Wales, and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrive to a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication inside St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh
Prince William and Kate Middleton attend Scotland's coronation celebration on July 5.

PETER BYRNE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince William, who previously flew helicopters for the RAF Search and Rescue Force, wore the uniform of the Royal Air Force with a garter sash and the Order of the Thistle robe. The Order of the Thistle is the greatest order of chivalry in Scotland. The Prince of Wales also wore his RAF wings and four medals representing the Golden Jubilee, Diamond Jubilee, Platinum Jubilee and coronation.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate wore a blue coat by Catherine Walker, previously worn in 2022 for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey and for Easter this year, with a Philip Treacy hat. She accessorized with a necklace from the late Queen Elizabeth's jewelry collection.

RELATED: King Charles Is Having a Second Coronation Celebration! All About What's Happening in Scotland

Catherine Princess of Wales National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication
Kate Middleton attends Scotland's coronation celebration on July 5.

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

William and Kate are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, titles inherited from Charles and Camilla after Queen Elizabeth's death in September. The Prince and Princess of Wales also hold the Scottish titles of Earl and Countess of Strathearn, which they received on their 2011 wedding day — however, they now use the higher-ranking Rothesay titles.

During the church service, the King will be presented with the Honours of Scotland, a historic suite including the crown of King James V of Scotland, a sceptre and a sword of state.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication inside St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh
Kate Middleton attends Scotland's coronation celebration on July 5.

JANE BARLOW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

When the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication comes to a close, a 21-gun salute will be fired from Edinburgh Castle. The Royal Procession will then move back to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, and the Red Arrows of the Royal Air Force will soar overheard for a flypast. The traditions are reminiscent of the pageantry on the May 6 coronation day, which saw Charles and Camilla symbolically crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury in Westminster Abbey. 

RELATED: Meet the British Royal Family: A Complete Guide to the Modern Monarchy

Exactly one month after the crowning ceremony, the Scottish government announced that King Charles and Queen Camilla’s coronation would be commemorated in Edinburgh on July 5. 

King Charles III and Queen Camilla leave Palace of Holyroodhouse during a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication to the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at St Giles' Cathedral
Queen Camilla and King Charles attend Scotland's coronation celebration on July 5.

Robert Perry - Pool/Getty Images

“Scotland will welcome the new King and Queen in July with a series of events to mark the Coronation. A People’s Procession, a Royal Procession, a National Service of Thanksgiving and a Gun Salute will take place in Edinburgh," First Minister Humza Yousaf said in a statement. "Representatives from many different communities and organizations in Scotland will take part in these historic events. People who wish to mark this historic occasion can get involved by watching broadcast coverage or viewing events in person."

Members of the military make their way along the Royal Mile during a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication to the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at St Giles' Cathedral
Scotland celebrates King Charles' coronation on July 5.

Russell Cheyne - WPA Pool/Getty Images

While Prince William and Princess Kate made their Royal Week debut at the National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication on Wednesday, King Charles has been in Scotland for days. 

On Monday, the sovereign stepped out for a busy string of engagements, visiting Kinneil House in Bo’ness, attending the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of the Holyroodhouse and touring the Royal Yacht Brittania. On Tuesday, Queen Camilla joined him to view the palace’s Jubilee Gates and mark 75 years of the National Health Service Lothian at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. Then, it was back to Holyroodhouse for some merriment — throwing a garden party with Princess Anne!

RELATED: Why King Charles Won't Be Crowned at Second Coronation in Scotland

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla attend a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication inside St Giles' Cathedral
Kate Middleton, Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla attend Scotland's coronation celebrations on July 5.

AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Princess Kate attending the second day of Wimbledon on Tuesday in her role as patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (as well as sports enthusiast!). She sat with eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer in the Royal Box to watch matches.

Prince William and Kate also celebrated the 75th anniversary of the U.K’s publicly-funded National Health Service with a tea party.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay while in Scotland arrive at St Giles' Cathedral to attend a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication, in Edinburgh
Kate Middleton and Prince William arrive at the Scotland coronation celebrations on July 5.

DANNY LAWSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
